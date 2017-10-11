Obama to stump for Virginia gubernatorial candidate in first campaign event since leaving office

Former President Barack Obama is hitting the campaign trail once again. He will make his first political appearance since leaving office next week at a rally in Richmond, Virginia, to show his support for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Ralph Northam. The Northam campaign announced Obama's Oct. 19 appearance Wednesday.

Northam is currently running a close race against Republican candidate Ed Gillespie, the former chair of the Republican National Committee. Gillespie has already seen the support of former President George W. Bush at several campaign events, and Bush additionally donated $25,000 to Gillespie's campaign last November, even before the candidate had secured his place as the Republican nominee.

Current and former vice presidents are also getting involved. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who served alongside Obama, will support Northam at a workforce development roundtable on Saturday. Vice President Mike Pence will appear at a campaign event for Gillespie on the same day.

The election will take place Nov. 7. Elianna Spitzer