Obama to stump for Virginia gubernatorial candidate in first campaign event since leaving office
Former President Barack Obama is hitting the campaign trail once again. He will make his first political appearance since leaving office next week at a rally in Richmond, Virginia, to show his support for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Ralph Northam. The Northam campaign announced Obama's Oct. 19 appearance Wednesday.
Northam is currently running a close race against Republican candidate Ed Gillespie, the former chair of the Republican National Committee. Gillespie has already seen the support of former President George W. Bush at several campaign events, and Bush additionally donated $25,000 to Gillespie's campaign last November, even before the candidate had secured his place as the Republican nominee.
Current and former vice presidents are also getting involved. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who served alongside Obama, will support Northam at a workforce development roundtable on Saturday. Vice President Mike Pence will appear at a campaign event for Gillespie on the same day.
The election will take place Nov. 7. Elianna Spitzer
The number of obese children and adolescents in the world will overcome the number of underweight children by 2022, a recently released study by the World Health Organization and the Imperial College of London revealed.
The global study focused on how obesity rates have changed between 1975 and 2016. To better understand obesity worldwide, researchers measured the body mass index of over 130 million participants between the ages of 5 and 19; no other study has examined that many participants.
If researchers were to combine the number of obese boys and girls worldwide in 1975, they would come up with about 11 million kids. That number has increased tenfold since 1975: In 2016, researchers determined that around 124 million boys and girls worldwide meet the qualifications for obesity. On top of that, 213 million more kids between the ages of 5 and 19 can be considered overweight, though they do not cross the numerical threshold into obesity.
The lead author of the study, Imperial College of London professor Majid Ezzati, explained that the numbers could have economic roots: "These worrying trends reflect the impact of food marketing and policies across the globe, with healthy nutritious foods too expensive for poor families and communities," he said. "The trend predicts a generation of children and adolescents growing up obese and at greater risk of diseases, like diabetes."
Read the full study in The Lancet. Elianna Spitzer
The U.S. men's national soccer team received a devastating blow Tuesday night, losing their qualifying match against Trinidad and Tobago 2-1. The defeat eliminated the team from being able to participate in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The USMNT has played in every World Cup since 1986, making the U.S. broadcast rights to the tournament valuable. That's why as U.S. Soccer reels after the nightmare loss, Fox Sports might be even more stunned: A bidding war between Fox Sports and ESPN resulted in Fox outdueling the Worldwide Leader in Sports to the tune of $400 million for the English-language rights to broadcast both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
In other words, Fox paid about $200 million for the rights to broadcast the 2018 World Cup in the U.S. — a World Cup the U.S. will not be participating in.
With the team's loss Tuesday night, Fox Sports automatically lost the opportunity to broadcast at least three group-stage games, let alone any knockout-round games the men may have advanced to. In the meantime, Fox, like many USMNT fans, may still hold out hope that 2022 will be a dramatic return to the tournament for the Red, White, and Blue. Elianna Spitzer
A worrying Vanity Fair report claims President Trump is increasingly "unstable" and "unraveling," with even his closest advisers expressing concern that the president might not make it a full term. In addition to Trump's unrestrained tweet storms and his alleged feuds with his own Cabinet, Trump reportedly vented to his security chief Keith Schiller: "I hate everyone in the White House! There are a few exceptions, but I hate them!"
Stephen Bannon, Trump's onetime campaign adviser and recently ousted top aide, has reportedly expressed his own doubts about Trump being allowed to continue in the White House much longer: "According to a source, Bannon has told people he thinks Trump has only a 30 percent chance of making it the full term," Vanity Fair writes.
Chief of Staff John Kelly is additionally scrambling to contain Trump, Vanity Fair reports, and "outside calls to the White House switchboard aren't put through to the Oval Office." While there is not much anyone can do to wrest Trump's phone away from him to keep him off Twitter, insiders are allegedly relieved that the president is staying off air.
The White House offered a different version of the story: "The president's mood is good and his outlook on the agenda is very positive," an official reassured. Read the full report at Vanity Fair. Jeva Lange
Adding to the bevy of sexual harassment and assault accusations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein, actress and model Cara Delevingne has come forward with her own account.
In her statement, Delevingne recalled how when she was first starting out in the industry, Weinstein called her and told her "that if [she] was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public … [she'd] never … make it as an actress in Hollywood." Delevingne "hurried off the phone," she said, but a year or two later had another uncomfortable interaction with Weinstein, this time face-to-face:
He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined [...] I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way, hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss [...] I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....I thought it would make the situation better….more professional….like an audition….I was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. [Cara Delevingne]
In her statement, which she sent to New York contributor Yashar Ali, Delevingne denounced Weinstein's actions and reminded women and girls "that being harassed or abused or raped is NEVER their fault and not talking about it will always cause more damage than speaking the truth." You can read her whole account below. Karen Hui
I just received this statement from @Caradelevingne detailing her experience with Harvey Weinstein. Thank you, Cara. pic.twitter.com/SA1D05lYH4
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) October 11, 2017
President Trump skewered the free press Wednesday, telling reporters that "it is frankly disgusting that the press is able to write whatever it wants to write."
The comments followed Trump's tweets Wednesday morning, which reacted to an NBC News story that claimed the president had called for the nuclear arsenal to be increased "tenfold." "With all of the fake news coming out of NBC and the networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their license?" Trump asked.
When pressed in the afternoon about whether there should be limits on the media, Trump said "no," but he did add that reporters should write "more honestly." Citing no evidence, Trump said: "When they make up stories like that, it's just made up … They make up sources." Jeva Lange
Trump: "It's frankly disgusting the way the press is able to write whatever they want to write. And people should look into it." pic.twitter.com/Op0jaMyNX8
— David Mack (@davidmackau) October 11, 2017
Say goodbye to the one last safe topic to discuss at Thanksgiving dinner.
Just three weeks ago, about 60 percent of both Democrats and Republicans said they viewed the NFL favorably, a daily tracking poll from Morning Consult found. Then President Trump stepped in.
After the president told NFL owners to fire players who kneeled during the national anthem, more and more players did the opposite of what Trump wanted. Now, Trump voters have flipped their allegiances: More than 60 percent view the NFL unfavorably, up from around 30 percent in September. Meanwhile, analysis from The New York Times shows Hillary Clinton voters' views remain relatively unchanged.
And Trump still hasn't given up the debate:
It is about time that Roger Goodell of the NFL is finally demanding that all players STAND for our great National Anthem-RESPECT OUR COUNTRY
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017
The NFL quickly fired back, saying the president's tweet was "not accurate" and that the organization will continue to discuss these issues with players. The spike in Trump voters' disapproval makes the NFL the seventh-most polarizing brand in the U.S., Morning Consult found.
No. 1 on the list? Trump Hotels. Kathryn Krawczyk
Update 5:16 p.m. ET: The White House released a statement Wednesday confirming the president's intention to nominate Kirstjen Nielsen for secretary of homeland security. You can read the full press release here. Our original story appears below.
President Trump is expected to nominate Kirstjen Nielsen to head the Department of Homeland Security, Politico reports. The position was vacated by White House chief of staff John Kelly in July during a reshuffle that followed the ousting of former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Nielsen previously served as Kelly's top aide when he was at DHS.
"She would be the first person to run the department who has actually worked there," one person close to the administration told Politico. "She has a deep familiarity."
A cybersecurity expert, Nielsen rose to be a frontrunner for the position thanks to Kelly's recommendation. House Homeland Security Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) was also reportedly being considered by Trump, but ultimately was passed over.
If confirmed, Nielsen would become the third woman in Trump's Cabinet. Jeva Lange