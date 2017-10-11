Watch Samantha Bee give some very good advice on how to not sexually harass women

In a blunt PSA Wednesday night, Samantha Bee shared some tips with male Hollywood executives who constantly find themselves sexually harassing women, with the big one being to "keep your business in your pants."
Bee was speaking on good authority, as she's a "world-renowned expert on not sexually harassing her employees." Her "Penis PSA" got pretty graphic, but one thing it didn't do was name names — she never once uttered "Harvey" or "Weinstein." Watch the very saucy, NSFW clip below. Catherine Garcia
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and several of President Trump's other senior advisers have spent the last several months coming up with a plan that takes into account Trump's anger over the Iran nuclear deal without completely killing the agreement, seven people with knowledge of the situation told The Washington Post.
In mid-July, the Post says, a "furious" Trump argued with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary James Mattis, and others who said while the 2015 deal, brokered by former President Barack Obama, was not perfect, it offered stability. Trump "threw a fit," a person familiar with the meeting told the Post. That's when McMaster took the lead on crafting a plan that would get Trump to compromise.
Congressional leaders were briefed on the plan Wednesday, and Trump is expected to announce it to the public on either Thursday or Friday. It's believed Trump will say the Iran deal is not in America's national interest, and he might announce new sanctions or penalties on Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Post reports. He will pass the buck to Congress, and they will decide what to do next with the deal.
It was Congress that made it a requirement for the president to recommit to the Iran deal every 90 days, and many leaders, as well as Trump advisers, believe that the agreement is an important tool in protecting the world from an Iranian nuclear bomb. Vali Nasr, dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, told Post that Trump's fury stems from his ongoing obsession with the last president. "He doesn't want to certify the Iran deal for more domestic reasons than international ones," he said. "He doesn't want to certify that any piece of the Obama strategy is working." Catherine Garcia
Hours after the winner crossed the finish line, the last spectator went home, and the sun had set, Alan Robinson completed the Chicago Marathon.
It was Robinson's 20th marathon since a car accident in 1991 left him paralyzed from the neck down. "I was not supposed to be able to stand up," he told ABC 7. After putting in grueling work at a rehabilitation center, Robinson was able to slowly walk again and even started to run. It's been dangerous for him, though — Robinson said he's been run over, pushed, and even mugged while on his runs.
It took Robinson more than 15 hours to finish Sunday's Chicago Marathon, but he was never alone; a team of supporters took turns walking with Robinson and getting him food and water. Robinson has a heart condition, and said that the Chicago Marathon was his final race. Catherine Garcia
Actor and Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane explained on Wednesday why he made a jab at Harvey Weinstein while announcing Academy Award nominations in 2013, saying it "came from a place of loathing and anger."
In 2013, after naming the women nominated for best supporting actress, MacFarlane quipped: "Congratulations! You five ladies no longer have to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein." On Twitter, MacFarlane said his friend and colleague Jessica Barth told him in 2011 about an "encounter with Harvey Weinstein and his attempted advances." With all of Hollywood watching as he announced the nominations, MacFarlane said he "couldn't resist the opportunity to take a hard swing in his direction."
MacFarlane applauded Barth and the other women who have come forward with their allegations of sexual misconduct by Weinstein, adding, "there is nothing more abhorrent and indefensible than abuse of power such as this." Several people responded to MacFarlane on Twitter, asking why he didn't say anything to Weinstein, but Barth came to his defense, tweeting: "To the people slamming Seth for not 'doing' anything, please STOP! He stood by me and respected my wishes that he not retaliate in any way." She followed up with another tweet praising MacFarlane: "To everyone bad mouthing Seth, how about applauding him for being one of FEW men in Hollywood speaking out." Catherine Garcia
Breitbart News has spent the last several days calling out Democratic politicians who received donations from Harvey Weinstein, but it turns out the website's leader, Stephen Bannon, also had financial ties to Weinstein, The Associated Press reports.
In 2005, the former White House strategist was chairman of a company called Genius Products, which distributed DVDs and home videos, AP says. They went into business with the Weinstein Company, run by Harvey Weinstein and his brother, Bob, and the Weinsteins became 70 percent owners of Genius Products. Transcripts from calls Bannon had with investors at the time show he was excited about the relationship, AP reports, saying the company was "extremely honored to be in business with the new Weinstein Company" and calling the Weinstein brothers "two of the most prolific studio heads in the history of Hollywood." Genius Products went bankrupt in 2011.
Weinstein was fired from the company he co-founded on Sunday, after numerous women accused him of sexual misconduct, and The New York Times reported that he paid off many of them. Weinstein donated to and was friendly with several prominent politicians, including Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama, who both released statements condemning his alleged actions, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who said she will donate his campaign contributions to charity. A spokeswoman for Bannon told AP he was not available for comment. Catherine Garcia
Obama to stump for Virginia gubernatorial candidate in first campaign event since leaving office
Former President Barack Obama is hitting the campaign trail once again. He will make his first political appearance since leaving office next week at a rally in Richmond, Virginia, to show his support for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Ralph Northam. The Northam campaign announced Obama's Oct. 19 appearance Wednesday.
Northam is currently running a close race against Republican candidate Ed Gillespie, the former chair of the Republican National Committee. Gillespie has already seen the support of former President George W. Bush at several campaign events, and Bush additionally donated $25,000 to Gillespie's campaign last November, even before the candidate had secured his place as the Republican nominee.
Current and former vice presidents are also getting involved. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who served alongside Obama, will support Northam at a workforce development roundtable on Saturday. Vice President Mike Pence will appear at a campaign event for Gillespie on the same day.
The election will take place Nov. 7. Elianna Spitzer
The number of obese children and adolescents in the world will overcome the number of underweight children by 2022, a recently released study by the World Health Organization and the Imperial College of London revealed.
The global study focused on how obesity rates have changed between 1975 and 2016. To better understand obesity worldwide, researchers measured the body mass index of over 130 million participants between the ages of 5 and 19; no other study has examined that many participants.
If researchers were to combine the number of obese boys and girls worldwide in 1975, they would come up with about 11 million kids. That number has increased tenfold since 1975: In 2016, researchers determined that around 124 million boys and girls worldwide meet the qualifications for obesity. On top of that, 213 million more kids between the ages of 5 and 19 can be considered overweight, though they do not cross the numerical threshold into obesity.
The lead author of the study, Imperial College of London professor Majid Ezzati, explained that the numbers could have economic roots: "These worrying trends reflect the impact of food marketing and policies across the globe, with healthy nutritious foods too expensive for poor families and communities," he said. "The trend predicts a generation of children and adolescents growing up obese and at greater risk of diseases, like diabetes."
Read the full study in The Lancet. Elianna Spitzer
The U.S. men's national soccer team received a devastating blow Tuesday night, losing their qualifying match against Trinidad and Tobago 2-1. The defeat eliminated the team from being able to participate in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The USMNT has played in every World Cup since 1986, making the U.S. broadcast rights to the tournament valuable. That's why as U.S. Soccer reels after the nightmare loss, Fox Sports might be even more stunned: A bidding war between Fox Sports and ESPN resulted in Fox outdueling the Worldwide Leader in Sports to the tune of $400 million for the English-language rights to broadcast both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
In other words, Fox paid about $200 million for the rights to broadcast the 2018 World Cup in the U.S. — a World Cup the U.S. will not be participating in.
With the team's loss Tuesday night, Fox Sports automatically lost the opportunity to broadcast at least three group-stage games, let alone any knockout-round games the men may have advanced to. In the meantime, Fox, like many USMNT fans, may still hold out hope that 2022 will be a dramatic return to the tournament for the Red, White, and Blue. Elianna Spitzer