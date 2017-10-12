Yankees beat Indians 5-2 in Game 5, advance to the ALCS

The Yankees defeated the Indians Wednesday night in Cleveland 5-2 in Game 5 of the American League Division Series, and will face the Astros in the American League Championship Series.
The Indians beat the Yankees in the first two games of the series, but by winning Games 3, 4, and 5, the Yankees became the 10th team in MLB history to win a best-of-five postseason series after being down 0-2. Game 1 of the ALCS is scheduled for Friday night in Houston. Catherine Garcia
President Trump lashed out on the press Wednesday, accusing NBC News of spreading "fake news" with its report that Trump wanted to increase the nuclear arsenal "tenfold," but it was his follow-up that really irritated Seth Meyers.
In front of reporters at the White House, Trump said "it's frankly disgusting how the press is able to write whatever they want to write, and people should look into it." "People should look into it?" an incredulous Meyers repeated on Wednesday's Late Night. "Not only is he a wannabe dictator, he's a lazy wannabe dictator. It's not that hard to look into it; it's literally the First Amendment."
Meyers didn't just focus on Trump lamenting the fact that the United States has a free press; he also touched on Republicans who believe Trump is unstable, the similarities between Trump's presidency and a Rotten Tomatoes review of Jackass, and who has the higher IQ: Trump or Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. "I'm willing to bet any Rex would beat [Trump] in an IQ test, and most Rexes are dogs," Meyers said. Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
On Thursday, President Trump — who once accused former President Barack Obama of "constantly issuing executive orders that are major power grabs of authority" — will sign an executive order to unwind parts of the Affordable Care Act. Trump has said he is furious that congressional Republicans have been unable to "repeal and replace" ObamaCare, and he promised on Tuesday to use "the power of the pen" to do something about health care. The executive order on Thursday will tell federal agencies, notably the Labor Department, to relax rules on coverage and benefits under certain plans.
The order will mostly affect smaller business and possibly individuals who band together to buy insurance as an association, short-term insurance plans, and rules on how tax-free employer-funded accounts can be spent. The cumulative goal is to leave consumers with more options, including lower-cost plans that don't cover as much. Health-insurance experts and some state insurance commissioners warn that those changes will likely undermine the federal markets more than Trump already has, in such a way that insurance could become prohibitively expensive for older and sicker people, including those with pre-existing conditions.
The association health plans and short-term plans are largely exempt from ACA rules, and expanding their reach will essentially divide the market into healthy and sick pools, says Rebecca Owen at the Society of Actuaries, adding that association health plans "have had a pretty spotty record," with some failing due to insufficient financial reserves and others accused of misleading members about benefits. "The specific steps included in the order will represent only the first moves in his White House's effort to strike parts of the law," two senior White House officials tell The Wall Street Journal, adding that they don't think the rule changes can be challenged in court. Peter Weber
In a blunt PSA Wednesday night, Samantha Bee shared some tips with male Hollywood executives who constantly find themselves sexually harassing women, with the big one being to "keep your business in your pants."
Bee was speaking on good authority, as she's a "world-renowned expert on not sexually harassing her employees." Her "Penis PSA" got pretty graphic, but one thing it didn't do was name names — she never once uttered "Harvey" or "Weinstein." Watch the very saucy, NSFW clip below. Catherine Garcia
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and several of President Trump's other senior advisers have spent the last several months coming up with a plan that takes into account Trump's anger over the Iran nuclear deal without completely killing the agreement, seven people with knowledge of the situation told The Washington Post.
In mid-July, the Post says, a "furious" Trump argued with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary James Mattis, and others who said while the 2015 deal, brokered by former President Barack Obama, was not perfect, it offered stability. Trump "threw a fit," a person familiar with the meeting told the Post. That's when McMaster took the lead on crafting a plan that would get Trump to compromise.
Congressional leaders were briefed on the plan Wednesday, and Trump is expected to announce it to the public on either Thursday or Friday. It's believed Trump will say the Iran deal is not in America's national interest, and he might announce new sanctions or penalties on Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Post reports. He will pass the buck to Congress, and they will decide what to do next with the deal.
It was Congress that made it a requirement for the president to recommit to the Iran deal every 90 days, and many leaders, as well as Trump advisers, believe that the agreement is an important tool in protecting the world from an Iranian nuclear bomb. Vali Nasr, dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, told Post that Trump's fury stems from his ongoing obsession with the last president. "He doesn't want to certify the Iran deal for more domestic reasons than international ones," he said. "He doesn't want to certify that any piece of the Obama strategy is working." Catherine Garcia
Hours after the winner crossed the finish line, the last spectator went home, and the sun had set, Alan Robinson completed the Chicago Marathon.
It was Robinson's 20th marathon since a car accident in 1991 left him paralyzed from the neck down. "I was not supposed to be able to stand up," he told ABC 7. After putting in grueling work at a rehabilitation center, Robinson was able to slowly walk again and even started to run. It's been dangerous for him, though — Robinson said he's been run over, pushed, and even mugged while on his runs.
It took Robinson more than 15 hours to finish Sunday's Chicago Marathon, but he was never alone; a team of supporters took turns walking with Robinson and getting him food and water. Robinson has a heart condition, and said that the Chicago Marathon was his final race. Catherine Garcia
Actor and Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane explained on Wednesday why he made a jab at Harvey Weinstein while announcing Academy Award nominations in 2013, saying it "came from a place of loathing and anger."
In 2013, after naming the women nominated for best supporting actress, MacFarlane quipped: "Congratulations! You five ladies no longer have to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein." On Twitter, MacFarlane said his friend and colleague Jessica Barth told him in 2011 about an "encounter with Harvey Weinstein and his attempted advances." With all of Hollywood watching as he announced the nominations, MacFarlane said he "couldn't resist the opportunity to take a hard swing in his direction."
MacFarlane applauded Barth and the other women who have come forward with their allegations of sexual misconduct by Weinstein, adding, "there is nothing more abhorrent and indefensible than abuse of power such as this." Several people responded to MacFarlane on Twitter, asking why he didn't say anything to Weinstein, but Barth came to his defense, tweeting: "To the people slamming Seth for not 'doing' anything, please STOP! He stood by me and respected my wishes that he not retaliate in any way." She followed up with another tweet praising MacFarlane: "To everyone bad mouthing Seth, how about applauding him for being one of FEW men in Hollywood speaking out." Catherine Garcia
Breitbart News has spent the last several days calling out Democratic politicians who received donations from Harvey Weinstein, but it turns out the website's leader, Stephen Bannon, also had financial ties to Weinstein, The Associated Press reports.
In 2005, the former White House strategist was chairman of a company called Genius Products, which distributed DVDs and home videos, AP says. They went into business with the Weinstein Company, run by Harvey Weinstein and his brother, Bob, and the Weinsteins became 70 percent owners of Genius Products. Transcripts from calls Bannon had with investors at the time show he was excited about the relationship, AP reports, saying the company was "extremely honored to be in business with the new Weinstein Company" and calling the Weinstein brothers "two of the most prolific studio heads in the history of Hollywood." Genius Products went bankrupt in 2011.
Weinstein was fired from the company he co-founded on Sunday, after numerous women accused him of sexual misconduct, and The New York Times reported that he paid off many of them. Weinstein donated to and was friendly with several prominent politicians, including Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama, who both released statements condemning his alleged actions, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who said she will donate his campaign contributions to charity. A spokeswoman for Bannon told AP he was not available for comment. Catherine Garcia