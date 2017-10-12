Stephen Colbert finds something surprising he and Trump have in common

President Trump is increasingly "unstable" and "unraveling," according to a new article in Vanity Fair, and that has Stephen Colbert a little unnerved. "So keep in mind that up till now, he's been raveled," he said on Wednesday's Late Show. Colbert explained why — though he shares Trump's deep dislike of everyone in the White House — it is important to have the staff on your side. He pointed to a Trump tweet from Tuesday night where the president lashed out at the "fake news" media for suggesting he was about to fire Chief of Staff John Kelly, then noted that there appeared to be no such reports in the national media. "Oh my god, the fake news is coming from inside his head!" he said.
Colbert briefly speculated that perhaps Trump was referring to an earlier Vanity Fair article that said Kelly had a plan to keep Trump out of the Mar-a-Lago dining room so he wouldn't ask for national security advice from friends and guests — Colbert acted that out — before deciding that Trump made up the reports as a possible pretext for firing Kelly — who, Vanity Fair reports, citing a source, doesn't love his job anyway. "No one knows who that source is, but I'm guess it's everyone with eyeballs," Colbert said. Trump insisted last weekend that Kelly does love his job, so pick your sources, but it was another Trump comment that made him spit-take. Watch below. Peter Weber
Wednesday kicked off with yet another big NBC News scoop, this one about President Trump asking for a "nearly tenfold" increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal. "A tenfold increase?" Stephen Colbert gasped on The Late Show. "Excuse me while I onefold into the fetal position. He knows that we can already end all life on Earth, right? The cockroaches will survive — which is good news for Steve Bannon." Trump denied on Twitter that he said any of that and lashed out at NBC News — then at the free press.
Trump told reporters that "it's frankly disgusting how the press is able to write whatever they want to write, and people should look into it," and Colbert had an answer: "For the record, people did look into it. In fact, 'We the People' looked into it and thought, yeah, they should write whatever they want." Sadly, "him the people" apparently disagrees with the First Amendment, suggesting that NBC lose its "license" for reporting "fake news" that demeans him, Colbert sighed. He had two follow-up questions — neither one of which addressed whether the president can pull a network's broadcast license. (Spoiler: He can't.)
Jimmy Kimmel also looked at Trump's tweet asking when it's "appropriate" to "challenge [NBC's] License," and he had an answer: "Never? I don't know, because that's what dictators do?" This is like the "Comic Book of Revelations," he said. "Everything Trump says is fake is true, everything he says is honest is dishonest." Kimmel showcased his "fun idea" of correcting Trump's tweets accordingly, and you can watch how that worked below. Peter Weber
As a fourth round of negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement commenced outside Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, President Trump hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and said he's still considering killing the 23-year-old free trade pact. "I've been opposed to NAFTA for a long time, in terms of the fairness of NAFTA," Trump said. "I think Justin understands that if we can't make a deal, it will be terminated and that will be fine. ... We have a tough negotiation, and it's something you will know in the not too distant future." He suggested bilateral deals with Mexico and Canada would be better for America.
Trudeau said later that he's optimistic about NAFTA's prospect but Canada must be "ready for anything." The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is much less sanguine — in Mexico City, its president, Tom Donahue, said it's time to "ring the alarm bells" on NAFTA. "Let me be forceful and direct," he said. "There are several poison pill proposals still on the table that could doom the entire deal," and its failure would pose an "existential threat" to North America's national and economic security. On Monday, more than 310 state and local chambers of congress urged Trump to stay in NAFTA.
If NAFTA is jettisoned, tariffs would go up on all products, and while the tax would be relatively low overall, U.S. agriculture would be hit especially hard, and U.S. automakers would have to rework their entire supply chains. Trump, a longtime critic of NAFTA, told Forbes this week, "I happen to think that NAFTA will have to be terminated if we're going to make it good." Trade advisers to former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush told The New York Times they think Trump's nonstarter demands for Canada and Mexico are a pretext for killing NAFTA. Peter Weber
Trump's touted $4,000 middle-class raise under the GOP tax plan is really $500 a year, highly speculative
President Trump flew to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday evening to promote the emerging Republican tax plan as a big tax cut for the middle class, telling the gathered "truckers for tax reform" that "you're going to make more money, you're going to do better than ever before." Specifically, he said that a proposal to encourage U.S. companies to bring their foreign profits home "would likely give the typical American household a $4,000 pay raise" or more, citing the White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA).
Trump was apparently referring to a "simple back-of-the-envelope calculation" from CEA chairman Kevin Hassett, who estimated in a speech last month that if U.S. firms didn't park their profits abroad, the jump in U.S. corporate profits would be passed on to workers, and over eight years, "the median U.S. household would get a $4,000 real income raise." If you make $50,000 a year, CNNMoney explains, Hassett's predicted 1 percent raise would be $500 a year, or $4,000 over eight years.
That's a big "if." Hassett "has a contrarian view from other economists and says that corporate tax cuts primarily help workers, not companies," The Washington Post notes. "I'd put myself down as a skeptic," Mark Mazur, a former tax policy chief at the U.S. Treasury and current head of the Tax Policy Center, tells CNNMoney, noting that corporate profits are already high and aren't broadly being shared with workers. Conservative economist Douglas Holtz-Eakin questioned how much money U.S. firms would repatriate.
The Senate has a big vote on a budget next week that will determine if they can move forward with a partisan tax plan at all. Without details, it's hard to predict the effect of the GOP tax plan, but independent analyses suggest it would greatly benefit Trump and other very rich people and raise taxes on up to 30 percent of middle-income families. Peter Weber
President Trump lashed out on the press Wednesday, accusing NBC News of spreading "fake news" with its report that Trump wanted to increase the nuclear arsenal "tenfold," but it was his follow-up that really irritated Seth Meyers.
In front of reporters at the White House, Trump said "it's frankly disgusting how the press is able to write whatever they want to write, and people should look into it." "People should look into it?" an incredulous Meyers repeated on Wednesday's Late Night. "Not only is he a wannabe dictator, he's a lazy wannabe dictator. It's not that hard to look into it; it's literally the First Amendment."
Meyers didn't just focus on Trump lamenting the fact that the United States has a free press; he also touched on Republicans who believe Trump is unstable, the similarities between Trump's presidency and a Rotten Tomatoes review of Jackass, and who has the higher IQ: Trump or Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. "I'm willing to bet any Rex would beat [Trump] in an IQ test, and most Rexes are dogs," Meyers said. Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
On Thursday, President Trump — who once accused former President Barack Obama of "constantly issuing executive orders that are major power grabs of authority" — will sign an executive order to unwind parts of the Affordable Care Act. Trump has said he is furious that congressional Republicans have been unable to "repeal and replace" ObamaCare, and he promised on Tuesday to use "the power of the pen" to do something about health care. The executive order on Thursday will tell federal agencies, notably the Labor Department, to relax rules on coverage and benefits under certain plans.
The order will mostly affect smaller business and possibly individuals who band together to buy insurance as an association, short-term insurance plans, and rules on how tax-free employer-funded accounts can be spent. The cumulative goal is to leave consumers with more options, including lower-cost plans that don't cover as much. Health-insurance experts and some state insurance commissioners warn that those changes will likely undermine the federal markets more than Trump already has, in such a way that insurance could become prohibitively expensive for older and sicker people, including those with pre-existing conditions.
The association health plans and short-term plans are largely exempt from ACA rules, and expanding their reach will essentially divide the market into healthy and sick pools, says Rebecca Owen at the Society of Actuaries, adding that association health plans "have had a pretty spotty record," with some failing due to insufficient financial reserves and others accused of misleading members about benefits. "The specific steps included in the order will represent only the first moves in his White House's effort to strike parts of the law," two senior White House officials tell The Wall Street Journal, adding that they don't think the rule changes can be challenged in court. Peter Weber
The Yankees defeated the Indians Wednesday night in Cleveland 5-2 in Game 5 of the American League Division Series, and will face the Astros in the American League Championship Series.
The Indians beat the Yankees in the first two games of the series, but by winning Games 3, 4, and 5, the Yankees became the 10th team in MLB history to win a best-of-five postseason series after being down 0-2. Game 1 of the ALCS is scheduled for Friday night in Houston. Catherine Garcia
In a blunt PSA Wednesday night, Samantha Bee shared some tips with male Hollywood executives who constantly find themselves sexually harassing women, with the big one being to "keep your business in your pants."
Bee was speaking on good authority, as she's a "world-renowned expert on not sexually harassing her employees." Her "Penis PSA" got pretty graphic, but one thing it didn't do was name names — she never once uttered "Harvey" or "Weinstein." Watch the very saucy, NSFW clip below. Catherine Garcia