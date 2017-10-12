America pulls out of UNESCO to avoid unpaid dues, punish 'anti-Israel bias'

The United States announced its intention Thursday to withdraw from UNESCO, citing concerns about the organization's "continuing anti-Israel bias." The U.S. helped found the organization, which promotes education, culture, and science worldwide, after World War II. America will stay on as a UNESCO observer, a State Department announcement said:
It is not the first time the U.S. has withdrawn. "The Reagan administration decided to withdraw from the organization in 1984, at the height of the Cold War, citing corruption and what it considered an ideological tilt towards the Soviet Union against the West," Foreign Policy writes. "President George W. Bush rejoined the organization in 2002, claiming it had gotten its books in order and expunged some of its most virulent anti-Western and anti-Israel biases."
In 2011, the Obama administration cut $80 million a year from its UNESCO budget in response to the organization's inclusion of Palestine as a member. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson additionally wants to save money with the withdrawal, avoiding the $500 million owed to the agency due to American funding cuts.
"For us, it is important to have the United States on board, including at UNESCO at this critical juncture," said France's U.N. ambassador, Francois Delattre, prior to America's announcement. "We consider the U.S. must stay committed to world affairs." Read more about the decision at Foreign Policy. Jeva Lange
The White House has insisted repeatedly that it has "nothing to hide" in the face of multiple investigations into potential collusion with Russia — and the administration is apparently willing to put its man where its mouth is. President Trump's lawyers are contemplating enabling a direct sit-down with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Politico reported Thursday, who is leading the probe into Russian election meddling and the Trump administration's potential ties to it.
"The White House believes such an interview could help Mueller wrap up the probe faster and dispel the cloud of suspicion over Trump," Politico explained. But putting the mercurial commander in chief in front of Mueller is a fraught gamble:
A meeting with Mueller could bring serious risks for Trump — exposing him to questions about everything from potential obstruction of justice over his firing of FBI Director James Comey to what Trump might know about Kremlin support for his presidential campaign.
But the official suggested that the White House has no reason to stonewall Mueller.
[...] But even if he has nothing to hide, Trump's unpredictable nature and willingness to bend the facts poses headaches for his legal team as it strategizes for a possible sit-down with Mueller. One angry or untrue statement could have devastating political and legal consequences for the president. [Politico]
Lying to Mueller or a member of his team would be illegal, Vox notes, though Trump said earlier this year that he was "100 percent" willing to testify under oath about the Russia scandal. Trump's personal lawyer, John Dowd, initially declined to comment to Politico on the story, but sent an email after the article was published saying it was "totally false!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" without directly identifying any false assertions.
Read more about Trump's theoretical testimony at Politico, including similar situations involving former Presidents Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. Kimberly Alters
A Taliban affiliate has freed an American woman, her three children, and her Canadian husband after the family spent five years as hostages, The New York Times reports. "In 2012, Caitlan Coleman, an American citizen, and her husband, Joshua Boyle, a Canadian citizen, were taken captive and held hostage by the Haqqani network," the White House said in a statement Thursday. "Ms. Coleman gave birth to the couple's three children while they were in captivity. Yesterday, the United States government, working in conjunction with the Government of Pakistan, secured the release of the Boyle-Coleman family from captivity in Pakistan."
Coleman and Boyle were kidnapped while backpacking near Kabul. Over the years, the Haqqani network has threatened to kill the family if its own hostages weren't released. In a 2016 video, Coleman said the terrorists "threaten to retaliate against our family. Their group will do us harm and punish us. So we ask that you are merciful to their people and, God willing, they will release us."
Trump teased the release of the family in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Fox News reports. "Something happened today, where a country that totally disrespected us called with some very, very important news," he said. "And one of my generals came in. They said, 'You know, I have to tell you, a year ago they would've never done that.' It was a great sign of respect. You'll probably be hearing about it over the next few days. But this is a country that did not respect us. This is a country that respects us now. The world is starting to respect us again, believe me." Jeva Lange
Washington baseball fans have a chance to see their team make history — but they can never leave the ballpark
Hotel California and Nationals Park have a lot more in common than you might think. Fans attending Game 5 of the National League Division Series in Washington, D.C., on Thursday night will be able to check into their seats at the stadium for the first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET, but there's a good chance they'll end up trapped there (forever?) when Washington, D.C., shuts down the Metrorail beginning around 11:02 p.m. ET:
The Nationals face the Chicago Cubs in Thursday's Game 5; if the D.C. team emerges victorious, it will mark their first playoff series win in franchise history. Unfortunately, anyone potentially witnessing the historic moment must plan to travel to the game by bicycle or boat, fans vented:
Playoff games famously take forever, with it no longer uncommon for nine innings to last more than four hours (the average postseason game takes three and a half hours, The New York Times reports). What's more, tickets to the Nationals game start around $83 — a steep price to pay to watch seven innings before needing to catch the baseball boat back home. Jeva Lange
Trump tweets that Puerto Rico made its own mess, and the U.S. can't stay there cleaning up indefinitely
After threatening to cancel NBC's "license" up until late Wednesday (presidents can't do that, as an FCC commissioner noted), President Trump began Thursday on Twitter by appearing to tell Puerto Rico that its slow but steady federal relief effort after its worst hurricane in a century had a pending expiration date.
It isn't clear what prompted Trump's tweets about the U.S. territory, where 35 percent of residents still don't have drinking water and 10 percent have electricity. But on Thursday, the House will vote on a $36.5 billion emergency spending bill for the areas hit by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria that includes $5.05 billion in loans for Puerto Rico to cover immediate liquidity needs, plus $18.7 billion for FEMA, and $16 billion for the National Flood Insurance Program. That $16 billion, The Intercept notes, is essentially debt relief for homeowners who built in at-risk coastal areas. Peter Weber
Actress Rose McGowan has been one of the loudest voices in the industry to speak out against Harvey Weinstein after reports that the film mogul allegedly sexually harassed, assaulted, or raped dozens of women over the years. McGowan, who accepted a $100,000 settlement in 1997 from Weinstein over "an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival," was banned from Twitter over her tweets, which included scolding actor Ben Affleck and praising the women who have spoken out, Variety reports:
"Ben Affleck f--- off," McGowan also tweeted after the actor issued a statement against Weinstein while having a history of concerning behavior of his own.
Twitter has been heavily criticized for not responding more firmly to serial abusers on its platform. While McGowan used strong language in her condemnation of Weinstein and Affleck, being banned after coming to the defense of the abused has already raised further criticism of Twitter.
"Twitter suspended Rose McGowan and just slapped every sexual assault survivor right in the face," wrote one user. The organizers of the Women's March on Washington added: "Women should not be punished for speaking the truth." Jeva Lange
The numbers from the 22 wildfires blazing through Northern California's wine country are already terrible: at least 23 dead, with more fatalities expected; more than 3,500 homes and businesses destroyed, including at least five wineries; 265 square miles, or 170,000 acres, of scorched or burning land; 8,000 firefighters battling the blaze, some working at least 40 hours straight; tens of thousands of people under mandatory evacuation, including all of Geyserville and Calistoga. But firefighters are worried about what's coming Thursday: Diablo winds of up to 45 mph are forecast to sweep through the area, with little or no humidity.
"It's going to continue to get worse before it gets better," Cal Fire Chief Ken Pimlott said Wednesday. "We are literally looking at explosive vegetation." Gov. Jerry Brown (D) said that California has "had big fires in the past. This is one of the biggest, most serious, and it's not over." And "we are at very low containment on most of these," added Mark Ghilarducci, director of the Governor's Office of Emergency Services. "These fires are literally burning faster than firefighters can run."
Investigators aren't sure what sparked the fires Sunday night, though they are examining reports that the same high winds that spread the fire rapidly and unpredictably also caused them by knocking down power lines. Peter Weber
President Trump is increasingly "unstable" and "unraveling," according to a new article in Vanity Fair, and that has Stephen Colbert a little unnerved. "So keep in mind that up till now, he's been raveled," he said on Wednesday's Late Show. Colbert explained why — though he shares Trump's deep dislike of everyone in the White House — it is important to have the staff on your side. He pointed to a Trump tweet from Tuesday night where the president lashed out at the "fake news" media for suggesting he was about to fire Chief of Staff John Kelly, then noted that there appeared to be no such reports in the national media. "Oh my god, the fake news is coming from inside his head!" he said.
Colbert briefly speculated that perhaps Trump was referring to an earlier Vanity Fair article that said Kelly had a plan to keep Trump out of the Mar-a-Lago dining room so he wouldn't ask for national security advice from friends and guests — Colbert acted that out — before deciding that Trump made up the reports as a possible pretext for firing Kelly — who, Vanity Fair reports, citing a source, doesn't love his job anyway. "No one knows who that source is, but I'm guessing it's everyone with eyeballs," Colbert said. Trump insisted last weekend that Kelly does love his job, so pick your sources, but it was another Trump comment that made him spit-take. Watch below. Peter Weber