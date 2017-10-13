Now you can play billiards on a banana

Eight-ball enthusiasts now have an alternative when traditional pool tables "seem a little bit, well, square." The Banana Pool Table ($15,000), created and handcrafted by Cléon Daniel, is just one manifestation of the Dorset, U.K.–based carpenter's ability to bend billiard games to the whims of buyers. The 8½-foot banana model is constructed of ash, with yellow wool felt, brass pocket plates, and a set of brown balls that match the table's "ripe brown" edge. Daniel also crafts a pool table made to look like a doughnut, complete with a central hole, uneven edges, and a pink felt that looks like frosting.
Steve Wozniak, the cofounder of Apple, launched a new digital institute Friday that may revolutionize the way people learn tech skills.
The start-up, Woz U, offers personalized educational programs for people looking to get started in the tech industry. Wozniak hopes that the move will open up high-paying tech opportunities — traditionally limited to four-year degree holders — to a wider range of Americans.
"Our goal is to educate and train people in employable digital skills without putting them into years of debt," Wozniak told BusinessWire.
The video-based curriculum connects students with instructors virtually and is available 24/7. Currently, the program offers classes in
Woz U also aims to partner with K-12 schools to foster tech talent from a young age. An educational accelerator program will look to place young students with established companies to give hands-on experience.
It's not yet clear how much Woz U classes will cost, and how that cost will compare to a four-year college degree. Elianna Spitzer
Friday the 13th is scary. Even if you don't "believe," you're thinking twice when a stray black cat scampers by you, and you're taking extra care not to break even the tiniest of mirrors. After all, who knows where a vintage hockey mask-wearing serial murderer may be lurking?
One strategy is to fight fire with fire — or in this case, arm yourself with your own retro protective gear. Below, a collection of photos showing the Jason Voorhees mask as it was originally intended to be used: on the ice, protecting hockey players' mugs. Take a look — and don't wander under any ladders. Kimberly Alters
The average Social Security recipient will receive a roughly $25 boost in their monthly check in 2018, per a modest increase announced by the Social Security Administration on Friday. This change will affect over 66 million Americans who rely on monthly Social Security payments.
The overall 2 percent increase in Social Security is the largest increase since
In 1975, Congress enacted legislation mandating a yearly adjustment of Social Security based on a cost of living analysis. Sometimes that adjustment, known as COLA, is close to zero. Over the last eight years, the cost of living adjustment has averaged 1 percent.
COLA is based on Consumer Price Index changes for things like rent, clothes, food, and medical costs. Overall, consumer prices increased slightly this year, but Hurricanes Harvey and Irma caused gasoline prices to sharply increase after wreaking havoc on the Gulf region, said Max Gulker, senior research fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research, in an interview with ABC News.
Social Security affects a large portion of Americans. Payments are made to senior citizens over 65, the disabled, and orphans. Some advocates for senior citizens argue that this year's 2 percent increase does not match rising medical costs for most seniors. Elianna Spitzer
Donald Trump is the president of the United States and all its territories, including Puerto Rico, Guam, and American Samoa. Another territory that Trump presides over is an island chain handily named "the United States Virgin Islands," lest anyone forgets to whom it belongs.
Still, it seems that fact can nevertheless slip one's mind on occasion. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, for example, was corrected Thursday for calling the U.S. Virgin Islands its own country, The Washington Post reports. ("It's America," Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.) told Perry. "They're American citizens, so it's not a country.")
Then on Friday, Trump told attendees of the 2017 Value Voters summit: "I met with the president of the Virgin Islands." As mentioned above, Trump is the president of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Trump has been known to refer to himself in the third person, so there is perhaps a chance this is just his latest extremely odd turn of phrase. Otherwise, Trump is talking about his meeting with Kenneth Mapp — the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Jeva Lange
President Trump erroneously told attendees of the 2017 Value Voters summit that "we are getting near that beautiful Christmas season" before galloping into a full war-on-Christmas rant Friday, which happens to also be Oct. 13.
"[People] don't use the word 'Christmas' because it's not politically correct," Trump said, apparently unaware that you are not allowed to even mention the holiday until at least Thanksgiving. "You go to department stores and they'll say 'happy New Year' and they'll say other things. And it'll be red, they'll have it painted, but they won't say, 'Well, guess what, we're saying merry Christmas again.'"
Just so everyone is clear: There are 73 days to go until Christmas. Jeva Lange
Your Facebook stalking can now be considered productive — at least, if you're hungry.
The social media behemoth on Friday rolled out an embedded food-delivery service, partnering with established companies like Delivery.com and DoorDash to make more options available to users. Facebook has also partnered directly with mainstay restaurants like Chipotle and Papa John's, as well as more local establishments.
In the app's Explore menu, users will now find a menu item called Order Food. From there, hungry scrollers can browse featured options or search by location, cuisine, delivery or pickup, price, or hours.
So when you find yourself staring at your ex-boyfriend's cousin's sister's 12th picture of her dog, and your stomach starts to rumble, fret not — food is only a quick few taps away. See more about how Facebook's food-delivery service works here. Kimberly Alters
CNN's Chris Cuomo was not letting Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) off the hook during an interview Friday about President Trump's use of an executive order to unwind parts of the Affordable Care Act. "You have said that the American people have spoken loudly during the midterms: They want a legislative fix to problems," Cuomo reminded Jordan. "Those were your words. You said President Obama can't be an emperor. He has to execute laws, not write his own. That is exactly what this president is doing — why isn't your criticism the same?"
"That's why we passed out of the House a bill that would have improved the health-care situation, a bill that would have repealed most of ObamaCare, a bill that would have replaced it — " said Jordan.
"But it didn't become a law," Cuomo interrupted.
"I know, and that's a problem," said Jordan. "This underscores why we need to get back to doing that and actually repeal this law. That should be the focus."
But Cuomo hardly let it go that easily: "And you are okay with [Trump] doing it by executive orders when you have pounded executive orders in the past?" Cuomo challenged. Watch the full interview below. Jeva Lange