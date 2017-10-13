Now you can play billiards on a banana

Steve Wozniak, the cofounder of Apple, launched a new digital institute Friday that may revolutionize the way people learn tech skills.

The start-up, Woz U, offers personalized educational programs for people looking to get started in the tech industry. Wozniak hopes that the move will open up high-paying tech opportunities — traditionally limited to four-year degree holders — to a wider range of Americans.

"Our goal is to educate and train people in employable digital skills without putting them into years of debt," Wozniak told BusinessWire.

The video-based curriculum connects students with instructors virtually and is available 24/7. Currently, the program offers classes in Java, Ruby, JavaScript, and Python. The list of online programs will expand in 2018, with classes in areas like Cyber Security and Mobile Application, according to the institute's website.

Woz U also aims to partner with K-12 schools to foster tech talent from a young age. An educational accelerator program will look to place young students with established companies to give hands-on experience.

It's not yet clear how much Woz U classes will cost, and how that cost will compare to a four-year college degree. Elianna Spitzer