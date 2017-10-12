Inmates at a high-security prison in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, killed two people and injured 10 others during an attempted prison break Thursday afternoon, state officials said.
At 3:30 p.m. ET, inmates began to set fires in the sewing plant at Pasquotank Correctional Institution, where they sew uniforms for prisoners, the state Department of Public Safety said. The incident was brought under control later in the afternoon, and no inmates escaped during the melee. The prison has a capacity of 896 inmates, with 729 inside at the time, and officials did not reveal if the dead were inmates or employees. Catherine Garcia
Mandalay Bay owner MGM Resorts International continues to question the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's timeline of the Oct. 1 shooting that left 58 people attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival dead and almost 400 injured.
On Monday, police said Stephen Paddock, 64, shot 200 rounds into the hallway of the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay six minutes before he started firing on the crowd outside. When he shot into the hallway, he hit an unarmed Mandalay Bay security guard named Jesus Campos in the leg. Police said he started shooting at concertgoers at 10:05 p.m., and over 10 minutes, fired more than 1,000 rounds. Officers made it to the 32nd floor at 10:17 p.m., two minutes after he stopped shooting. This timeline was different from one released last week, which said Paddock shot through his door and wounded Campos after he opened fire on the crowd.
In a statement released Thursday, MGM Resorts International said the revised timeline came from a report that was put together after the mass shooting, and "we are now confident that the time stated in this report is not accurate." MGM Resorts International said Paddock shot Campos within 40 seconds of firing into the crowd at the festival, and Campos was able to radio for help. A maintenance worker also called for help after hearing the shots, and asked the dispatcher to notify police that there was someone on the 32nd floor shooting a rifle. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not comment on MGM Resorts International's statement. Catherine Garcia
Actress Rose McGowan, back on Twitter Thursday after a brief suspension, sent a series of tweets to Amazon's Jeff Bezos, in which she asked him to stop funding "sexual harassers" and accused "HW" of raping her.
"I told the head of your studio that HW raped me," McGowan tweeted to Bezos. "Over and over. I said it. He said it hadn't been proven. I said I was the proof." McGowan also said she was calling on Bezos to "stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers. I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood." McGowan didn't speak to the New York Times for its piece on sexual misconduct allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein, but the paper did mention a 1997 incident between the two, which took place in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival and ultimately led to Weinstein paying McGowan a $100,000 settlement.
On Tuesday, McGowan also mentioned Bezos in a tweet, saying it was "time to look at who funds and airs his shows. What's up @jeffbezos." Twitter said it temporarily locked McGowan's account on Wednesday night because she tweeted a private phone number, which violates the company's terms of services. An annoyed McGowan, referencing President Trump's penchant for firing off tweets that could start World War III, responded, "When will nuclear war violate your terms of service?" Catherine Garcia
Thousands of buildings and businesses have burned down in Northern California since wildfires started to sweep through the region Sunday night, and several marijuana farms in the so-called Emerald Triangle have gone up in smoke.
It's a heavy hit for owners, who don't have insurance on their crops because of federal laws against marijuana. Derek Peterson, CEO of Terra Tech, told CNN Money farmers on average invest $5 million in their facilities and up to $3 million on growing the crop, and "if their facilities burn down, a lot of these people won't be able to get any economic relief for them from an insurance claim. There's no mechanism for recovery to repay them for their loss. It's a tremendous risk for these people."
Medical marijuana has been legal in California since 1996, and in 2016, sales totaled $2.8 billion. Californians voted to approve recreational marijuana last year, and the retail market will open in January 2018. Growers whose crops haven't been burned down are frantically harvesting early, to save the crops should the flames reach their farms and to keep the cannabis from being tainted by the smoke. There are an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 marijuana farms in California, and it's unclear how many have burned down. "Here comes this fire at the worst possible time for them," Peterson said. "I have a lot of friends who are really troubled right now." Catherine Garcia
Google doesn't want employers to have to search too hard for workers with technological skills. That's why the tech company is investing an unprecedented $1 billion in the future of American jobs — and the future of its company.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai unveiled the initiative, aimed at preparing the U.S. workforce for a transforming job market, at an event Thursday. It's Google's biggest philanthropic move to date, USA Today notes.
Called Grow with Google, the program provides resources for Americans to learn and teach new technology skills. Google will provide $1 billion in grants to nonprofits focused on building the in-demand job skills, and Google employees will volunteer 1 million hours to help make that happen.
The massive program addresses the fact that the world's jobs are rapidly shifting into the tech industry. Pichai pointed out that one-third of the jobs available in 2020 require skills that aren't common today, per the World Economic Forum. Kathryn Krawczyk
Even the short-lived fervor over the cell phone game Pokémon Go was used as a tool by Russian agents to influence the 2016 presidential election, a new report by CNN has found.
A Russian-linked account masquerading as a Black Lives Matter activist group called Don't Shoot Us apparently had the "dual goal of galvanizing African-Americans to protest and encouraging other Americans to view black activism as a rising threat," CNN reports. In addition to Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts (all of which are now suspended), Don't Shoot Us carried out its agenda by way of a Pokémon Go contest in which followers could allegedly win Amazon gift cards by training Pokémon near locations where police brutality took place.
"A post promoting the contest showed a Pokémon named 'Eric Garner,' for the African-American man who died after being put in a chokehold by a New York Police Department officer," CNN writes, adding:
It's unclear what the people behind the contest hoped to accomplish, though it may have been to remind people living near places where these incidents had taken place of what had happened and to upset or anger them.
CNN has not found any evidence that any Pokémon Go users attempted to enter the contest, or whether any of the Amazon Gift Cards that were promised were ever awarded — or, indeed, whether the people who designed the contest ever had any intention of awarding the prizes. [CNN]
Google, Facebook, and Twitter have all reported that their platforms were used by Russian agents to influence the 2016 presidential campaign. "It's clear from the images shared with us by CNN that our game assets were appropriated and misused in promotions by third parties without our permission," added Niantic, the company that made Pokémon Go.
Don't Shoot Us remains active on YouTube and Tumblr, where it now reportedly posts about Palestine. Jeva Lange
Target is the latest big-box retailer to pick sides in the war of voice assistants, and it's choosing Google.
Target shoppers across the continental U.S. can now order everything from toilet paper to children's clothing with the sound of their voice, Google announced Wednesday. Walmart, Home Depot, and Costco have already joined the tech giant as it competes with the Amazon Echo and its dominant market share.
Starting today, shoppers can yell out what they need from Target, and their Google Home device will have it shipped to their front door. It's similar to a voice-ordering system Walmart rolled out with Google earlier this year.
More improvements on the process are expected in the next year, Google announced. Users will soon be able to link Target.com accounts and the store's proprietary REDCards directly to Google, as well as pick up orders in-store instead of waiting on a shipment.
The Google Home will also pick up on users' habits to make smart shopping choices. As Business Insider explained, if you tell Google Home to order shampoo and the device is linked to both Target and Walmart, it will know where you usually order shampoo from and choose that store.
Suburbanites, rejoice! Kathryn Krawczyk
Chief of Staff John Kelly spontaneously told the press that "I'm not quitting today" during a rare press conference at the White House on Thursday. "Although I read it all the time, pretty consistently, I'm not quitting today," Kelly said. "I don't believe — and I just talked to the president — I don't believe I'm being fired today. I am not so frustrated in this job that I'm thinking of leaving."
While Kelly's dry delivery had a hint of humor, his comments also appeared to be an attempt to stave off rampant speculation about White House chaos. "Allies see signs that Trump is frustrated with Kelly and increasingly unwilling to be managed, even just a little," the Los Angeles Times reported this week. "[A] person close to the White House said the two men had engaged in 'shouting matches' in recent days."
Kelly, though, seemed in good spirits Thursday. "Unless things change, I'm not quitting, I'm not getting fired, and I don't think I'll fire anyone tomorrow," he said. Jeva Lange
"Although I read it all the time, pretty consistently, I'm not quitting today," John Kelly says https://t.co/LVba2j6iMu pic.twitter.com/zRAvnpNEcQ
— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 12, 2017