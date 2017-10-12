2 killed, 10 injured after attempted prison escape in North Carolina

Mandalay Bay owner MGM Resorts International continues to question the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's timeline of the Oct. 1 shooting that left 58 people attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival dead and almost 400 injured.

On Monday, police said Stephen Paddock, 64, shot 200 rounds into the hallway of the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay six minutes before he started firing on the crowd outside. When he shot into the hallway, he hit an unarmed Mandalay Bay security guard named Jesus Campos in the leg. Police said he started shooting at concertgoers at 10:05 p.m., and over 10 minutes, fired more than 1,000 rounds. Officers made it to the 32nd floor at 10:17 p.m., two minutes after he stopped shooting. This timeline was different from one released last week, which said Paddock shot through his door and wounded Campos after he opened fire on the crowd.

In a statement released Thursday, MGM Resorts International said the revised timeline came from a report that was put together after the mass shooting, and "we are now confident that the time stated in this report is not accurate." MGM Resorts International said Paddock shot Campos within 40 seconds of firing into the crowd at the festival, and Campos was able to radio for help. A maintenance worker also called for help after hearing the shots, and asked the dispatcher to notify police that there was someone on the 32nd floor shooting a rifle. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not comment on MGM Resorts International's statement. Catherine Garcia