Jimmy Kimmel has a plan to save America from Trump's 'dangerous' early morning tweetstorms

From Hollywood to Washington, D.C., there is a toxic culture of male entitlement and systemic sexism, Seth Meyers said on Thursday's Late Night, and it's "not a partisan issue" — there are sexual predators of all political persuasions, and men on both sides of the aisle need to speak up "and address their complicity in the system that allows these things to happen."

Meyers took a closer look at the accusations of sexual harassment made against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and President Trump, and their bullying of women who came forward with the allegations. Last October, Trump called the women who accused him of sexual harassment "liars" and threatened to sue them after the election. "As we know, Donald Trump keeps all his promises, so those women were sued and found guilty at a trial held right next to the finished Mexican border wall on the same day ObamaCare was repealed," Meyers scoffed.