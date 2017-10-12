Home of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz burns down in Northern California wildfire

The home that Peanuts creator Charles Schulz built in Santa Rosa burned down Monday as devastating wildfires swept across Northern California, his son, Monte Schulz, said Thursday.
Charles Schulz's widow, Jean Schulz, 78, was able to escape before the flames engulfed the house, built by the Schulz family in the 1970s. Charles Schulz lived there until he died in 2000, and any Peanuts memorabilia that was in the house was destroyed. "The fire came by at two in the morning," Monte Schulz told The Associated Press. "Everything's gone."
Most of Schulz's original Peanuts artwork and memorabilia are at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center, which is in Santa Rosa but was safe from the blaze. Monte Schulz lives 300 miles away in Santa Barbara, but his brother, Craig, still lives in Santa Rosa, and also lost his home in the fire. Catherine Garcia
From Hollywood to Washington, D.C., there is a toxic culture of male entitlement and systemic sexism, Seth Meyers said on Thursday's Late Night, and it's "not a partisan issue" — there are sexual predators of all political persuasions, and men on both sides of the aisle need to speak up "and address their complicity in the system that allows these things to happen."
Meyers took a closer look at the accusations of sexual harassment made against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and President Trump, and their bullying of women who came forward with the allegations. Last October, Trump called the women who accused him of sexual harassment "liars" and threatened to sue them after the election. "As we know, Donald Trump keeps all his promises, so those women were sued and found guilty at a trial held right next to the finished Mexican border wall on the same day ObamaCare was repealed," Meyers scoffed.
As for Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment by dozens of women and rape by at least three, he's been described by a lawyer as "an old dinosaur learning new ways," but there's no way that's accurate. "Dinosaurs don't learn new ways, they go extinct," Meyers said, adding, "If you're a dinosaur then this is your ice age, buddy, and unlike real dinosaurs, no one is ever going to try to bring back Harvey Weinstein." Such powerful, predatory men need to stop using their status to silence and bully their victims, and "women should not be held accountable" for the bad behavior of men, Meyers said. Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
The CBO predicts Trump's move to end ObamaCare subsidies will hike premiums, uninsured rate, deficits
On Thursday night, the Trump administration formally decided to end cost-sharing subsidies that the Health and Human Services Department has been paying insurers to lower premiums for millions of lower-income customers purchasing insurance through the Affordable Care Act exchanges. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) praised the move as an affirmation that "the power of the purse belongs to Congress, not the executive branch" — House Republicans had sued to stop the payments, and the White House had been appealing a court ruling agreeing the subsidies were illegal.
Other lawmakers from both parties, aides to President Trump, HHS officials, and medical and insurance groups had urged Trump to continue authorizing the subsidies, so as not to sabotage the health-insurance markets and cause premiums to soar.
Cutting health care subsidies will mean more uninsured in my district. @potus promised more access, affordable coverage. This does opposite.
— Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) October 13, 2017
In August, the Congressional Budget Office had reached that same conclusion. In order for customers to qualify for cost-sharing reductions (CSRs), they have to sign up for "silver" plans, and the CBO projected that "gross premiums (that is, before premium tax credits are accounted for) for silver plans offered through the marketplaces would, on average, rise by about 20 percent in 2018 relative to the amount in CBO’s March 2016 baseline and rise slightly more in later years." The number of uninsured would rise by about 1 million in 2018, though it would drop again as people purchased lower-cost plans, and because customers would be shielded from the premium hikes by larger federal subsidies, the federal deficit would rise by $194 billion over the next 10 years.
Earlier Thursday, Trump signed an executive order aimed at expanding lower-cost, sparser-coverage insurance options, and "until the White House's announcement late Thursday, the executive order represented Trump's biggest step to date to reverse the health-care policies of the Obama administration," The Washington Post says. You can read the entire CBO analysis here. Peter Weber
President Trump's "inexplicable battle with Puerto Rico rages on," with Trump firing off a trio of tweets early Thursday morning blaming Puerto Rico for its post-hurricane mess and warning that the federal government won't be there to help them "forever," Jimmy Kimmel noted on Thursday's Kimmel Live. "Okay, but it's been three weeks. He has hemorrhoids that last longer than that." He said he wasn't sure what Trump has against Puerto Rico, but rather than just cracking wry jokes, he started brainstorming solutions.
"I feel like the only way to get Donald Trump to care about what's happening there is to add a hot Puerto Rican anchor lady to Fox & Friends — that might do it," Kimmel suggested. "It's especially crazy that this is the first thing he thinks about when he wakes up." In fact, he does "most of his angry tweeting" in the early morning, Kimmel said, "and I think I have a plan to maybe put a dent in that, because it's dangerous." His plan involves some sacrifice — at least by America's children — but Kimmel was unmoved. "Sorry kids, but your country needs these," he said. Watch below. Peter Weber
On Thursday night, the White House argued that it cannot lawfully make subsidy payments to insurers who rely on funding to reduce out-of-pocket costs for millions of low-income ObamaCare customers.
The White House said the Justice Department came to this conclusion after analyzing the cost-sharing payments and finding no congressional appropriation for them, and the Department of Health and Human Services said it will end the payments immediately. The subsidies are estimated to cost $7 billion this year, and under the law, insurers still must provide cheaper rates to members even if they no longer receive federal funding. Over the last several months, Trump has threatened to cut off the payments, which he called a "bailout" for insurance companies, and insurance companies have already raised prices in case he followed through. Still, the move is expected to significantly destabilize ObamaCare insurance markets.
In a joint statement, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said "it seems President Trump will single handedly hike Americans' health premiums. It is a spiteful act of vast, pointless sabotage leveled at working families and the middle class in every corner of America. Make no mistake about it, Trump will try to blame the Affordable Care Act, but this will fall on his back and he will pay the price for it." Catherine Garcia
Inmates at a high-security prison in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, killed two people and injured 10 others during an attempted prison break Thursday afternoon, state officials said.
At 3:30 p.m. ET, inmates began to set fires in the sewing plant at Pasquotank Correctional Institution, where they sew uniforms for prisoners, the state Department of Public Safety said. The incident was brought under control later in the afternoon, and no inmates escaped during the melee. The prison has a capacity of 896 inmates, with 729 inside at the time, and officials did not reveal if the dead were inmates or employees. Catherine Garcia
Mandalay Bay owner MGM Resorts International continues to question the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's timeline of the Oct. 1 shooting that left 58 people attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival dead and almost 400 injured.
On Monday, police said Stephen Paddock, 64, shot 200 rounds into the hallway of the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay six minutes before he started firing on the crowd outside. When he shot into the hallway, he hit an unarmed Mandalay Bay security guard named Jesus Campos in the leg. Police said he started shooting at concertgoers at 10:05 p.m., and over 10 minutes, fired more than 1,000 rounds. Officers made it to the 32nd floor at 10:17 p.m., two minutes after he stopped shooting. This timeline was different from one released last week, which said Paddock shot through his door and wounded Campos after he opened fire on the crowd.
In a statement released Thursday, MGM Resorts International said the revised timeline came from a report that was put together after the mass shooting, and "we are now confident that the time stated in this report is not accurate." MGM Resorts International said Paddock shot Campos within 40 seconds of firing into the crowd at the festival, and Campos was able to radio for help. A maintenance worker also called for help after hearing the shots, and asked the dispatcher to notify police that there was someone on the 32nd floor shooting a rifle. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not comment on MGM Resorts International's statement. Catherine Garcia
Actress Rose McGowan, back on Twitter Thursday after a brief suspension, sent a series of tweets to Amazon's Jeff Bezos, in which she asked him to stop funding "sexual harassers" and accused "HW" of raping her.
"I told the head of your studio that HW raped me," McGowan tweeted to Bezos. "Over and over. I said it. He said it hadn't been proven. I said I was the proof." McGowan also said she was calling on Bezos to "stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers. I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood." McGowan didn't speak to the New York Times for its piece on sexual misconduct allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein, but the paper did mention a 1997 incident between the two, which took place in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival and ultimately led to Weinstein paying McGowan a $100,000 settlement.
On Tuesday, McGowan also mentioned Bezos in a tweet, saying it was "time to look at who funds and airs his shows. What's up @jeffbezos." Twitter said it temporarily locked McGowan's account on Wednesday night because she tweeted a private phone number, which violates the company's terms of services. An annoyed McGowan, referencing President Trump's penchant for firing off tweets that could start World War III, responded, "When will nuclear war violate your terms of service?" Catherine Garcia