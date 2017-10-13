Trump will extend DACA if Congress doesn't act, Republican senator says

President Trump's March 5 deadline for ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) immigration program isn't etched in stone, and Trump says he's willing to "give it some more time" if Congress doesn't step in to help the DREAMers first, Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said outside a town hall event in Tulsa on Thursday night. "The president's comment to me," he said, "was that, 'We put a six-month deadline out there. Let's work it out. If we can't get it worked out in six months, we'll give it some more time, but we've got to get this worked out legislatively.'" A Lankford spokesman tells The Washington Post that Trump made the comments in a phone call with the senator last month.
Democrats and some Republicans are pushing for a vote on the Dream Act, and Lankford is offering a more conservative alternative called the Succeed Act that offers young undocumented immigrants a 15-year path to citizenship but bars them from pulling their parents along. "I think we'll be actually voting on something like this in January or February," Lankford said. "These are kids that have grown up here. I'm not interested in deporting them and kicking them out. But I'm also not interested in them ending up in a limbo status on this." A bipartisan deal looked plausible until Trump released a list of hardline demands on Sunday night. Peter Weber
Police in London and New York said Thursday that they are looking into complains of sexual assault by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, including ones with no statues of limitations. Also Thursday, actress Kate Beckinsale said that Weinstein did not sexually assault her, but not for lack of trying. When she was 17, she was sent to a meeting with Weinstein at London's Savoy Hotel, and to her surprise, it was in his hotel room. He opened the door in his bathrobe, she writes on Instragram under a photo of herself at 17:
I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older, unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him. After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning I left, uneasy but unscathed. A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting. I realized he couldn't remember if he had assaulted me or not. [Kate Beckinsale]
Beckinsale went on to recount how she "said no to him professionally many times," too, over the years, and he called her crude names and threatened her. Keeping herself "uncompromised ... undoubtedly harmed my career," she said, adding that an unidentified male friend was blacklisted from Weinstein projects because he tried to warn off an actress who was already sleeping with Weinstein. "Any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister said earlier this week, as allegations from actresses started piling up. "Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances." Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert wonders which 'elite truckers' are stoked by Trump's millionaires-only tax cuts
President Trump held a big signing ceremony Thursday for his executive order to undermine ObamaCare, but he forgot one small thing, Stephen Colbert showed on The Late Show. "That is troubling — at the signing he forgot to do the signing. But on the plus side, let's hope he forgets the launch codes." The rest of his monologue was dedicated to Trump's pitch for his tax plan on Wednesday night, in front of a group of truckers in Pennsylvania.
Trump summarized his tax plan with two words, "huge, rocket," which left Colbert confused. But Trump clarified a bit, explaining that some business taxes will be at an 80-year low when he's done. "Yes, bottom line: he's taking our tax plan back more than 80 years, to the 1930s, the era that will forever be known as the Great Happiness," Colbert said. "And the president came down hard on the tax that truckers hate the most: the one that only applies to dying millionaires," the estate tax. Out of about 186,000 working trucking companies, roughly 30 would be helped by repealing the estate tax — which applies to individuals worth $5.5 million or couples worth $11 million — he said. "So who are these elite truckers?" Well, he found one:
Colbert also subbed himself in for Sean Hannity in Hannity's pre-rally interview of Trump. You can watch that below. Peter Weber
No Washington, D.C., sports franchise has made it to a championship round since the Capitals played in the Stanley Cup finals in 1998, and that record was left unsullied Thursday night when the Washington Nationals lost to the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The Cubs' 9-8 win sends them to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers, starting Saturday night, in the National League Championship Series. The Cubs, defending World Series champs, took the lead after a disastrous fifth inning for the Nats.
"In breaking down this particular evening — when the Nationals once held a three-run lead — consider the simplicity of this," writes a despondent Barry Svrluga in The Washington Post: "The Nationals entered the fifth inning with a 4-3 advantage and handed the ball to Max Scherzer, who might well win his third Cy Young Award this year as his league's best pitcher. When Scherzer left the mound at the end of that frame, the Nats trailed 7-4." Scherzer struck out the first two batters, "only to see the frame devolve into a barrage of two-strike hits and sheer ineptitude from the Nationals," USA Today explains. "It turned into a sloppy battle of attrition from there, with equal displays of dismal relief pitching and situational execution on both sides."
In the American League Championship Series, the New York Yankees are facing off against the Houston Astros. Peter Weber
The flag flies triumphantly above the building, gently fluttering in the wind, alerting people far and wide that a person of great honor and distinction is inside. No, it's not the Queen of England at Buckingham Palace — it's Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who has a staffer climb up to the roof of his department's Washington headquarters and hoist up a special secretarial flag to signal that he's shown up to work for the day.
When Zinke leaves the office or travels, another employee makes the trek up to the roof to take down the flag, which features the agency's bison seal. If Deputy Secretary David Bernhardt is in while Zinke is gone, he has his own special banner that goes up. Asked by The Washington Post what the point was of all this exactly, spokeswoman Heather Swift said it was "a major sign of transparency," adding that Zinke is "restoring honor and tradition to the department, whether it's flying the flag when he is in garrison or restoring traditional access to public lands."
While Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has a personal flag flying next to the U.S. flag at State Department headquarters at all times, following in the footsteps of his predecessors, Zinke is the first interior secretary to do it, the Post reports, and not even the White House flies the presidential flag when President Trump is inside. Zinke might be a trailblazer, and others in the administration could soon emulate him — be on the lookout for EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's banner, emblazoned with smoke stacks and oil-covered birds. Catherine Garcia
Watch Bill Murray recite a secular blessing as cellist Jan Vogler plays 'The Swan' on The Late Show
Americans aren't generally known for their love of poetry or classical music, but Bill Murray — a national treasure — has combined both on a new album, New Worlds, with German cellist Ken Vogler. The two men — who, in classic Murray style, began their collaboration with a chance meeting in an airport security line — are joined by violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez on their album and supporting tour, and all five were on Thursday's night's Late Show. In a bonus performance posted online, Murray recited Lucille Clifton's poem "Blessing the Boats" while Vogler played "The Swan," from The Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saëns.
Murray and Vogler's trio have created "a rather wonderful new species of performance art few others would have dreamed up or could have brought off so beautifully," Chicago Tribune classical music critic John von Rhein wrote in his review of their sold-out Chicago show. Certainly, they classed-up The Late Show. The poem, Murray's recitation, and the music are all lovely, and you can watch below. Peter Weber
The CBO predicts Trump's move to end ObamaCare subsidies will hike premiums, uninsured rate, deficits
On Thursday night, the Trump administration formally decided to end cost-sharing subsidies that the Health and Human Services Department has been paying insurers to lower premiums for millions of lower-income customers purchasing insurance through the Affordable Care Act exchanges. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) praised the move as an affirmation that "the power of the purse belongs to Congress, not the executive branch" — House Republicans had sued to stop the payments, and the White House had been appealing a court ruling agreeing the subsidies were illegal.
Other lawmakers from both parties, aides to President Trump, HHS officials, and medical and insurance groups had urged Trump to continue authorizing the subsidies, so as not to sabotage the health-insurance markets and cause premiums to soar.
Cutting health care subsidies will mean more uninsured in my district. @potus promised more access, affordable coverage. This does opposite.
— Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) October 13, 2017
In August, the Congressional Budget Office reached that same conclusion. In order for customers to qualify for cost-sharing reductions (CSRs), they have to sign up for "silver" plans, and the CBO projected that "gross premiums (that is, before premium tax credits are accounted for) for silver plans offered through the marketplaces would, on average, rise by about 20 percent in 2018 relative to the amount in CBO’s March 2016 baseline and rise slightly more in later years." The number of uninsured would rise by about 1 million in 2018, though it would drop again as people purchased lower-cost plans, and because customers would be shielded from the premium hikes by larger federal subsidies, the federal deficit would rise by $194 billion over the next 10 years.
Earlier Thursday, Trump signed an executive order aimed at expanding lower-cost, sparser-coverage insurance options, and "until the White House's announcement late Thursday, the executive order represented Trump's biggest step to date to reverse the health-care policies of the Obama administration," The Washington Post says. You can read the entire CBO analysis here. Peter Weber
From Hollywood to Washington, D.C., there is a toxic culture of male entitlement and systemic sexism, Seth Meyers said on Thursday's Late Night, and it's "not a partisan issue" — there are sexual predators of all political persuasions, and men on both sides of the aisle need to speak up "and address their complicity in the system that allows these things to happen."
Meyers took a closer look at the accusations of sexual harassment against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and President Trump, and their bullying of women who came forward with the allegations. Last October, Trump called the women who accused him of sexual harassment "liars" and threatened to sue them after the election. "As we know, Donald Trump keeps all his promises," Meyers deadpanned, "so those women were sued and found guilty at a trial held right next to the finished Mexican border wall on the same day ObamaCare was repealed."
As for Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment by dozens of women and rape by at least three, he's been described by a lawyer as "an old dinosaur learning new ways," but there's no way that's accurate, Meyers said. "Dinosaurs don't learn new ways, they go extinct. ... If you're a dinosaur then this is your ice age, buddy, and unlike real dinosaurs, no one is ever going to try to bring back Harvey Weinstein." Such powerful, predatory men need to stop using their status to silence and bully their victims, and "women should not be held accountable" for the bad behavior of men, Meyers said. Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia