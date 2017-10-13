Susan Collins will stay in the Senate after all

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) announced to applause Friday that she would stay in the Senate after having publicly flirted with a potential run for governor in her home state, BuzzFeed News reports.

Fellow Senate moderates had urged Collins, who has been a critical no vote in health-care debates, to stay in Washington, Politico reports. Democrats in particular had been following Collins' decision, because had she chosen to run for governor, a progressive candidate could have potentially won her vacated Senate seat.

"Given the contentious environment in Washington right now, my voice and vote matter a great deal," Collins said earlier this month. "On the other hand, if I were fortunate enough to be elected governor, I could work more directly on job creation."

On Friday, Collins announced: “The best way that I can contribute to these priorities is to remain a member of the United States Senate." Jeva Lange