The Birds star Tippi Hedren speaks out about Alfred Hitchcock's alleged assault, harassment in the wake of the Weinstein allegations
The Birds and Marnie actress Tippi Hedren likened alleged sexual assault and harassment at the hands of legendary director Alfred Hitchcock to the actions of film mogul Harvey Weinstein, who is accused of harassing, assaulting, and raping women over a nearly three-decade period, The Daily Beast reports.
"Some of these men think they have a tremendous amount of power, and a great deal of money," said Hedren. "They think that they can get away with these antics. I feel kind of sorry for them actually. If that's what they have to do — to make people miserable to satisfy their own sexual needs — I think it's pretty disgusting."
In her memoir, Hedren alleges Hitchcock tried to kiss her while filming The Birds and at one point asked her to touch him. On the set of Marnie, Hedren claims Hitchcock grabbed her in a way that was "sexual, perverse, and ugly."
"The whole crew knew," Hedren told The Daily Beast. "Those things were not covered up. They were out there and obvious. One person said, 'Tippi, I’m so sorry that you have to go through this.' I said, 'I am not going through anything' — meaning that the impression Hitchcock was giving on set was not what was happening in reality."
Hedren expressed pessimism about the industry: "As long as there is male and female this will go on for millennia," she predicted. "Men can't change, I don't think so. I hope they can. It would be awesome if they could. It would make life a lot easier for everyone." Read her full interview here. Jeva Lange
There is trouble brewing in Hawkins, Indiana. The trailer for Stranger Things season 2 has dropped (on Friday the 13th, of course) and even with the Demogorgon destroyed, peace has clearly not returned to the quaint Midwestern town.
First of all, Will — newly returned from the Upside Down — has a vision of a spooky, spider-like apparition hanging over Hawkins that seems up to no good. The paranormal activity is perhaps linked back to the creepy experiments at the nearby lab, the extent of which was only beginning to unfold in season 1. Of course, as might be expected, Mike, Lucas, and Dustin are on the case (adorably decked out in Ghostbusters Halloween costumes, no less).
Then there is the lingering question of what is going on with Eleven.
The story continues. New chapters on October 27. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/NPF1NPNQSt
— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 9, 2017
Halloween 1984 looks like it's going to be a doozy. Watch the full trailer below, and the new chapters beginning Oct. 27 on Netflix. Jeva Lange
It's here. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/HeEs3JHxGQ
— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 13, 2017
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) announced to applause Friday that she would stay in the Senate after having publicly flirted with a potential run for governor in her home state, BuzzFeed News reports.
Fellow Senate moderates had urged Collins, who has been a critical no vote in health-care debates, to stay in Washington, Politico reports. Democrats in particular had been following Collins' decision, because had she chosen to run for governor, a progressive candidate could have potentially won her vacated Senate seat.
"Given the contentious environment in Washington right now, my voice and vote matter a great deal," Collins said earlier this month. "On the other hand, if I were fortunate enough to be elected governor, I could work more directly on job creation."
On Friday, Collins announced: “The best way that I can contribute to these priorities is to remain a member of the United States Senate." Jeva Lange
The Russia investigation could be in serious trouble because of Twitter's uncompromising privacy policies
A heap of information about how Russia used Twitter to influence the 2016 presidential election is potentially lost forever due to the social media platform's uncompromising privacy policies, Politico reports. As investigators dive deeper into Kremlin efforts to swing the election in favor of President Trump, Twitter is unable to offer firm evidence due to the fact that the company mimics deletions and revisions to information made by its consumers and keeps no lasting record of data that has been intentionally erased.
Because of such rules, the platform is designed perfectly for malicious agents who want to cover their tracks, frustrated investigators say. Twitter "could not have built a more effective disinformation platform," said Johns Hopkins University strategic studies professor Thomas Rid.
If Twitter saved such information, "you can basically see when botnets appeared and disappeared, and how they shaped narrative around certain event," another analyst told Politico. Instead, Twitter "removes forensic evidence from the public domain, and makes the work of investigators more difficult and maybe impossible," Rid said.
"The truth is they don't know who is on their platform, or how bad people are doing bad things," former FBI agent Clint Watts told Politico. Jeva Lange
On Friday, President Trump will largely wash his hands of the nuclear deal reached with Iran, Russia, China, and three European countries, according to a summary released by the White House late Thursday. Trump has long railed against the deal, grudgingly certifying Iran's compliance two times, and by announcing he is neither certifying it again nor trying to amend it for now, he will leave up to Congress whether to impose deal-wrecking sanctions. Trump is encouraging Congress to establish "trigger points" for reintroducing sanctions, but it is unclear if Congress will muster agreement to do anything.
Trump is encouraging Congress to establish "trigger points" on sanctions, but it is unclear if Congress will muster agreement to do anything. The New York Times describes the new Iran strategy as a "face-saving compromise" between Trump and his national security officials, who favor sticking with the Iran deal. Along with Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Trump was getting increasing pressure to not scrap the deal from people outside his administration like former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, hawkish former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, and Uzi Arad, a former Israeli intelligence chief and top aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a strident critic of the deal.
Trump's new strategy "focuses on neutralizing the government of Iran's destabilizing influence and constraining its aggression, particularly its support for terrorism and militants," the White House summary says. Trump will announce plans to contain the Iranian Revolutionary Guards but not designated it a foreign terrorist organization, as threatened. Peter Weber
Trump joked with Sean Hannity that a flag-honoring military bugle call was 'in honor of his ratings'
President Trump sat down for an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity inside a Pennsylvania National Guard hangar in Middletown on Wednesday evening, and while they were discussing GDP growth, a bugle call sounded in the background. "What a nice sound that is — are they playing that for you or for me?" Trump asked, laughing. "They're playing that in honor of his ratings." The bugle call was "Retreat," a signal that the day is done, followed by "To the Color," which, according to The Washington Post, "signifies the raising or lowering of the American flag on a military installation." The U.S. Army says "'To the Color' commands all the same courtesies as the National Anthem."
Some of the people in Trump's audience stood during the bugle calls, but Trump kept talking about the economy. "Although Trump attended a military high school, the commander in chief appeared unaware of the music's meaning," says the Post's Patrick Martin. On military bases, when "To the Color" plays, all activity stops outdoors and service members are required to turn toward the flag and salute, even if they can't see it. Those indoors are not required to render honors, Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz, a spokesman for the 193rd Special Operations Wing in Harrisburg, told the Post, so "being in the hangar, they didn't have to do anything special."
Trump, of course, has been hammering NFL players who don't stand during the national anthem, with some success. Still, if you did not go through basic training, the protocol around bugle calls may seem arcane. In 2007, the late comedian Robin Williams found out what happens during "Retreat" in a very memorable way while he was performing for troops at a U.S. base in Kuwait. Presumably, Trump is not one of the millions of people who've watched the clip, but you can view it below. Peter Weber
Police in London and New York said Thursday that they are looking into complaints of sexual assault by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, including ones with no statutes of limitations. Also Thursday, actress Kate Beckinsale said that Weinstein did not sexually assault her, but not for lack of trying. When she was 17, she was sent to a meeting with Weinstein at London's Savoy Hotel, and to her surprise, it was in his hotel room. He opened the door in his bathrobe, she writes on Instragram under a photo of herself at 17:
I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older, unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him. After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning I left, uneasy but unscathed. A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting. I realized he couldn't remember if he had assaulted me or not. [Kate Beckinsale]
Beckinsale went on to recount how she "said no to him professionally many times," too, over the years, and he called her crude names and threatened her. Keeping herself "uncompromised ... undoubtedly harmed my career," she said, adding that an unidentified male friend was blacklisted from Weinstein projects because he tried to warn off an actress who was already sleeping with Weinstein. "Any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister said earlier this week, as allegations from actresses started piling up. "Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances." Peter Weber
President Trump's March 5 deadline for ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) immigration program isn't etched in stone, and Trump says he's willing to "give it some more time" if Congress doesn't step in to help the DREAMers first, Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said outside a town hall event in Tulsa on Thursday night. "The president's comment to me," he said, "was that, 'We put a six-month deadline out there. Let's work it out. If we can't get it worked out in six months, we'll give it some more time, but we've got to get this worked out legislatively.'" A Lankford spokesman tells The Washington Post that Trump made the comments in a phone call with the senator last month.
Democrats and some Republicans are pushing for a vote on the DREAM Act, and Lankford is offering a more conservative alternative called the SUCCEED Act that offers young undocumented immigrants a 15-year path to citizenship but bars them from pulling their parents along. "I think we'll be actually voting on something like this in January or February," Lankford said. "These are kids that have grown up here. I'm not interested in deporting them and kicking them out. But I'm also not interested in them ending up in a limbo status on this." A bipartisan deal looked plausible until Trump released a list of hardline demands on Sunday night. Peter Weber