It is October and Trump is mad about people not saying 'merry Christmas'

President Trump erroneously told attendees of the 2017 Value Voters summit that "we are getting near that beautiful Christmas season" before galloping into a full war-on-Christmas rant Friday, which happens to also be Oct. 13.

"[People] don't use the word 'Christmas' because it's not politically correct," Trump said, apparently unaware that you are not allowed to even mention the holiday until at least Thanksgiving. "You go to department stores and they'll say 'happy New Year' and they'll say other things. And it'll be red, they'll have it painted, but they won't say, 'Well, guess what, we're saying merry Christmas again.'"