Social Security recipients just got their biggest pay bump since 2011

The average social security recipient will receive a roughly $25 boost in their monthly check in 2018, per a modest increase announced by the Social Security Administration on Friday. This change will affect over 66 million Americans who rely on monthly Social Security payments.
The overall 2 percent increase in social security is the largest increase since
In 1975, Congress enacted legislation mandating a yearly adjustment of Social Security based on a cost of living analysis. Sometimes that adjustment, known as COLA, is close to zero. Over the last eight years, the cost of living adjustment has averaged 1 percent.
COLA is based on Consumer Price Index changes for things like rent, clothes, food, and medical costs. Overall, consumer prices increased slightly this year, but Hurricanes Harvey and Irma caused gasoline prices to sharply increase after wreaking havoc on the Gulf region, said Max Gulker, senior research fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research, in an interview with ABC News.
Social security affects a large portion of Americans. Payments are made to senior citizens over 65, the disabled, and orphans. Some advocates for senior citizens argue that this year's 2 percent increase does not match rising medical costs for most seniors. Elianna Spitzer
Donald Trump is the president of the United States and all its territories, including Puerto Rico, Guam, and American Samoa. Another territory that Trump presides over is an island chain handily named "the United States Virgin Islands," lest anyone forgets to whom it belongs.
Still, it seems that fact can nevertheless slip one's mind on occasion. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, for example, was corrected on Thursday for calling the U.S. Virgin Islands its own country, The Washington Post reports. ("It's America," Rep. Kathy Castor [D-Fla.] told Perry. "They're American citizens, so it's not a country.")
Then on Friday, Trump told attendees of the 2017 Value Voters summit: "I met with the president of the Virgin Islands." As aforementioned, Trump is the president of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Trump has been known to refer to himself in the third person, so there is entirely a chance this is just his latest extremely odd turn of phrase. Otherwise, Trump is talking about his meeting with Kenneth Mapp — the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Jeva Lange
President Trump erroneously told attendees of the 2017 Value Voters summit that "we are getting near that beautiful Christmas season" before galloping into a full war-on-Christmas rant Friday, which happens to also be Oct. 13.
"[People] don't use the word 'Christmas' because it's not politically correct," Trump said, apparently unaware that you are not allowed to even mention the holiday until at least Thanksgiving. "You go to department stores and they'll say 'happy New Year' and they'll say other things. And it'll be red, they'll have it painted, but they won't say, 'Well, guess what, we're saying merry Christmas again.'"
Just so everyone is clear: There are 73 days to go until Christmas. Jeva Lange
Trump: "We're saying 'Merry Christmas' again"
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 13, 2017
Your Facebook stalking can now be considered productive — at least, if you're hungry.
The social media behemoth on Friday rolled out an embedded food-delivery service, partnering with established companies like Delivery.com and DoorDash to make more options available to users. Facebook has also partnered directly with mainstay restaurants like Chipotle and Papa John's, as well as more local establishments.
In the app's Explore menu, users will now find a menu item called Order Food. From there, hungry scrollers can browse featured options or search by location, cuisine, delivery or pickup, price, or hours.
So when you find yourself staring at your ex-boyfriend's cousin's sister's 12th picture of her dog, and your stomach starts to rumble, fret not — food is only a quick few taps away. See more about how Facebook's food-delivery service works here. Kimberly Alters
CNN's Chris Cuomo was not letting Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) off the hook during an interview Friday about President Trump's use of an executive order to unwind parts of the Affordable Care Act. "You have said that the American people have spoken loudly during the midterms: They want a legislative fix to problems," Cuomo reminded Jordan. "Those were your words. You said President Obama can't be an emperor. He has to execute laws, not write his own. That is exactly what this president is doing — why isn't your criticism the same?"
"That's why we passed out of the House a bill that would have improved the health-care situation, a bill that would have repealed most of ObamaCare, a bill that would have replaced it — " said Jordan.
"But it didn't become a law," Cuomo interrupted.
"I know, and that's a problem," said Jordan. "This underscores why we need to get back to doing that and actually repeal this law. That should be the focus."
But Cuomo hardly let it go that easily: "And you are okay with [Trump] doing it by executive orders when you have pounded executive orders in the past?" Cuomo challenged. Watch the full interview below. Jeva Lange
Northern California is burning, leaving some neighborhoods as nothing more than charred, apocalyptic-seeming wastelands.
So far at least 31 people have died in the wind-fueled wildfires, which are sweeping through wine country just north of San Francisco. Still hundreds more are missing. Once-vibrant neighborhoods like Coffey Park in Santa Rosa have been incinerated, with nothing but ashes left where hundreds of suburban homes once stood. More than 2,800 homes are gone, Santa Rosa city officials said Thursday, as well as some 410,000 square feet of commercial space.
As of Thursday, the fires had decimated more than 191,000 acres of land, or about 300 square miles, across the northern part of the state, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Below, a look at the horrifying scale of the destruction. Kelly Gonsalves
(Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
A Los Angeles-bound Air France Airbus experienced the engine trouble on Sept. 30 and made an immediate landing in a remote part of Canada. None of the passengers onboard were injured, Air France said, but the incident prompted the FAA to intervene.
The condition that caused the plane's engine, an Engine Alliance GP7200 series turbofan model, to fail midair may be present in other engines, the FAA's Emergency Airworthiness Directive said. Inspections will take place within two to eight weeks, depending on the usage of the plane.
The type of engine failure experienced on the Air France flight is rare, and airplane engines are designed to contain failures so that when a problem does occur, pieces of machinery do not break off of the plane. Still, the FAA is instructing operators to inspect the fan hub of all GP7200 series engines, as a malfunction could "lead to an uncontained release of the fan hub, damage to the engine, and damage to the airplane," the FAA explains.
AirFrance is not the only airline that uses this specific engine on their line of A380 Airbuses; other carriers include Emirates, Etihad, Qatar, and Korean Air.
Perhaps avoiding midair explosions warrants more than just a "visual inspection"? Elianna Spitzer
There is trouble brewing in Hawkins, Indiana. The trailer for Stranger Things season 2 has dropped (on Friday the 13th, of course) and even with the Demogorgon destroyed, peace has clearly not returned to the quaint Midwestern town.
First of all, Will — newly returned from the Upside Down — has a vision of a spooky, spider-like apparition hanging over Hawkins that seems up to no good. The paranormal activity is perhaps linked back to the creepy experiments at the nearby lab, the extent of which was only beginning to unfold in season 1. Of course, as might be expected, Mike, Lucas, and Dustin are on the case (adorably decked out in Ghostbusters Halloween costumes, no less).
Then there is the lingering question of what is going on with Eleven.
The story continues. New chapters on October 27. #StrangerThings
— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 9, 2017
Halloween 1984 looks like it's going to be a doozy. Watch the full trailer below, and the new chapters beginning Oct. 27 on Netflix. Jeva Lange
It's here. #StrangerThings
— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 13, 2017