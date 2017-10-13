The U.S. government might have been spying on attorney-client meetings at Guantanamo Bay

Nearly the entire defense team for the USS Cole bombing suspect has resigned under the suspicion that the U.S. government has been spying on their conversations with their client at Guantanamo Bay, the Miami Herald reports. "At present, I am not confident that the prohibition on improper monitoring of attorney-client meetings at [Guantanamo] ... is being followed," wrote the chief defense counsel, Brig. Gen. John Baker. "My loss of confidence extends to all potential ... meeting locations at [Guantanamo]."
The defense lawyers cannot discuss the specific details for their departure with either their client or the public because it involves classified information.
Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri of Saudi Arabia stands accused of organizing the 2000 al Qaeda suicide bombing on the USS Cole off of Yemen, which killed 17 Americans. The death-penalty case was the first at Guantanamo in the post-9/11 era. "Pretrial hearings in the USS Cole case have gone on for nearly six years with both sides still litigating over what evidence Nashiri or his lawyers can see, how to substitute for destroyed CIA evidence, and how much damage Nashiri suffered while in CIA custody from 2002 to 2006," the Miami Herald writes. "Unclassified documents show he was waterboarded, abused rectally, confined to a coffin-sized box, and subjected to other 'enhanced interrogation techniques' to break him in interrogation."
On Friday, defense attorney Rick Kamman was released from the case, followed by the exit of two other defense attorneys. Nashiri is now only represented by the legal team's most junior member, who has no death penalty experience. Legally, the case cannot move forward without an experienced capital punishment lawyer.
Family members of victims and survivors claim the departures are a stunt by the defense, although Kammen said: "If the government would declassify all the various pleadings that are classified, they would understand why it's not. They would understand." Read the report at the Miami Herald. Jeva Lange
On Friday, President Trump largely washed his hands of the nuclear deal reached with Iran, Russia, China, and three European countries under former President Barack Obama. "Importantly, Iran is not living up to the spirit of the deal," Trump said.
Trump has long railed against "the worst deal ever," grudgingly certifying Iran's compliance two times earlier this year. On Friday, Trump announced he is not certifying the deal again; he will leave it up to Congress whether to amend the deal.
Trump also ordered the Treasury's Office to sanction the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, an arm of the country's army, "for its support for terrorism." Iran expert Barbara Slavin told BuzzFeed News the decision is "reckless beyond the extreme," adding "that to designate the armed forces of another country as terrorists is to invite retaliation."
"Would the designation mean that U.S. drone attacks on IRGC personnel are fair game?" she asked. "If so, expect to see Iranian proxies start killing U.S. military personnel again in Iraq or in Afghanistan or Syria." Watch Trump's comments below. Jeva Lange
Steve Wozniak, the cofounder of Apple, launched a new digital institute Friday that may revolutionize the way people learn tech skills.
The start-up, Woz U, offers personalized educational programs for people looking to get started in the tech industry. Wozniak hopes that the move will open up high-paying tech opportunities — traditionally limited to four-year degree holders — to a wider range of Americans.
"Our goal is to educate and train people in employable digital skills without putting them into years of debt," Wozniak told BusinessWire.
The video-based curriculum connects students with instructors virtually and is available 24/7. Currently, the program offers classes in
Woz U also aims to partner with K-12 schools to foster tech talent from a young age. An educational accelerator program will look to place young students with established companies to give hands-on experience.
It's not yet clear how much Woz U classes will cost, and how that cost will compare to a four-year college degree. Elianna Spitzer
Friday the 13th is scary. Even if you don't "believe," you're thinking twice when a stray black cat scampers by you, and you're taking extra care not to break even the tiniest of mirrors. After all, who knows where a vintage hockey mask-wearing serial murderer may be lurking?
One strategy is to fight fire with fire — or in this case, arm yourself with your own retro protective gear. Below, a collection of photos showing the Jason Voorhees mask as it was originally intended to be used: on the ice, protecting hockey players' mugs. Take a look — and don't wander under any ladders. Kimberly Alters
Eight-ball enthusiasts now have an alternative when traditional pool tables "seem a little bit, well, square." The Banana Pool Table ($15,000), created and handcrafted by Cléon Daniel, is just one manifestation of the Dorset, U.K.–based carpenter's ability to bend billiard games to the whims of buyers. The 8½-foot banana model is constructed of ash, with yellow wool felt, brass pocket plates, and a set of brown balls that match the table's "ripe brown" edge. Daniel also crafts a pool table made to look like a doughnut, complete with a central hole, uneven edges, and a pink felt that looks like frosting.
The average Social Security recipient will receive a roughly $25 boost in their monthly check in 2018, per a modest increase announced by the Social Security Administration on Friday. This change will affect over 66 million Americans who rely on monthly Social Security payments.
The overall 2 percent increase in Social Security is the largest increase since
In 1975, Congress enacted legislation mandating a yearly adjustment of Social Security based on a cost of living analysis. Sometimes that adjustment, known as COLA, is close to zero. Over the last eight years, the cost of living adjustment has averaged 1 percent.
COLA is based on Consumer Price Index changes for things like rent, clothes, food, and medical costs. Overall, consumer prices increased slightly this year, but Hurricanes Harvey and Irma caused gasoline prices to sharply increase after wreaking havoc on the Gulf region, said Max Gulker, senior research fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research, in an interview with ABC News.
Social Security affects a large portion of Americans. Payments are made to senior citizens over 65, the disabled, and orphans. Some advocates for senior citizens argue that this year's 2 percent increase does not match rising medical costs for most seniors. Elianna Spitzer
Donald Trump is the president of the United States and all its territories, including Puerto Rico, Guam, and American Samoa. Another territory that Trump presides over is an island chain handily named "the United States Virgin Islands," lest anyone forgets to whom it belongs.
Still, it seems that fact can nevertheless slip one's mind on occasion. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, for example, was corrected Thursday for calling the U.S. Virgin Islands its own country, The Washington Post reports. ("It's America," Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.) told Perry. "They're American citizens, so it's not a country.")
Then on Friday, Trump told attendees of the 2017 Value Voters summit: "I met with the president of the Virgin Islands." As mentioned above, Trump is the president of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Trump has been known to refer to himself in the third person, so there is perhaps a chance this is just his latest extremely odd turn of phrase. Otherwise, Trump is talking about his meeting with Kenneth Mapp — the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Jeva Lange
President Trump erroneously told attendees of the 2017 Value Voters summit that "we are getting near that beautiful Christmas season" before galloping into a full war-on-Christmas rant Friday, which happens to also be Oct. 13.
"[People] don't use the word 'Christmas' because it's not politically correct," Trump said, apparently unaware that you are not allowed to even mention the holiday until at least Thanksgiving. "You go to department stores and they'll say 'happy New Year' and they'll say other things. And it'll be red, they'll have it painted, but they won't say, 'Well, guess what, we're saying merry Christmas again.'"
Just so everyone is clear: There are 73 days to go until Christmas. Jeva Lange
