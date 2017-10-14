U.S.-backed fighters say ISIS 'is on the verge of being finished' in Raqqa

Kurdish fighters working with the United States to recapture the Islamic State's de facto capital of Raqqa, Syria, on Saturday said victory in the besieged city is imminent.
Raqqa "may finally be cleared of the jihadists on Saturday or Sunday," Reuters reports the coalition troops predicted. About 100 ISIS militants have surrendered since Friday, and Kurdish militia representative Nouri Mahmoud said ISIS "is on the verge of being finished."
A U.S. spokesman was more reticent, refusing to "set a time for when we think [ISIS] will be completely defeated in Raqqa," but said the city is 85 percent liberated. A deal has been arranged to evacuate civilians from the city center by bus, which may allow fighting to proceed more quickly. Raqqa has been occupied by ISIS since 2014. Bonnie Kristian
If it feels like 2017 has had more large-scale natural disasters than most years, that's because it has. This year has seen no less than 15 natural disasters that individually cost at least $1 billion in damage in the United States, the National Centers for Environmental Information reports.
The only year to date to clock more billion-dollar disasters was 2011, which totaled 16 such disasters. With two and a half months to go, 2017 could well match or break that record.
The $1-billion-or-more category is a broad one. Hurricanes Maria, Irma, and Harvey are expected to cost $70 billion, $70.5 billion, and $81.5 billion, respectively, counting economic losses. The catastrophic wildfires currently tearing through California's wine country are also predicted to cost upwards of $70 billion including economic loss. Bonnie Kristian
Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) continued his critique of President Trump in a Washington Post interview published Friday evening, this time targeting the president's tweets undermining Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in his diplomatic efforts pertaining to North Korea:
[A]s Corker sees it, the biggest problem is that Trump is neutering his own chief diplomat, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and thereby inviting "binary" situations in which the United States will have to choose between war and a North Korea or Iran capable of threatening the United States with nuclear weapons.
"You cannot publicly castrate your own secretary of state without giving yourself that binary choice," Corker told me in a phone interview Friday. "The tweets — yes, you raise tension in the region [and] it's very irresponsible. But it's the first part" — the "castration" of Tillerson — "that I am most exercised about." [The Washington Post]
Corker praised Trump during the 2016 election and sought a position within his administration. Since Trump took office, however, he has grown reproachful of the president, calling him childish, incompetent, and dangerous. The castration comments mark the latest escalation in the Trump-Corker war of words since since the president attacked the senator on Twitter last weekend.
Read The Week's Matthew Walther, Pascal-Emmanual Gobry, and Ryan Cooper on the value — or lack thereof — in Corker's latecomer protest. Bonnie Kristian
The Canadian-American family freed this week from a five-year captivity in Afghanistan spoke to reporters about their ordeal upon arriving in Toronto Friday night. Joshua Boyle, a Canadian citizen, said the Taliban raped his wife, Caitlan Coleman, an American, and killed their baby.
"The stupidity and the evil of the Haqqani network's kidnapping of a pilgrim and his heavily pregnant wife engaged in helping ordinary villagers in Taliban-controlled regions of Afghanistan was eclipsed only by the stupidity and evil of authorizing the murder of my infant daughter, Martyr Boyle," he said. The Haqqani network is an insurgent group with Taliban ties. Boyle suggested the murder and rape occurred in 2014, the former a retaliation for his refusal to comply with the terrorists' demands.
The family's goal now is to provide "a secure sanctuary for our three surviving children to call a home," Boyle said, so they can "try to regain some portion of the childhood that they have lost." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump tweeted Friday night and Saturday morning to defend his decision to end ObamaCare subsidy payments to insurance companies:
Money pouring into Insurance Companies profits, under the guise of ObamaCare, is over. They have made a fortune.
Dems must get smart & deal!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2017
Health Insurance stocks, which have gone through the roof during the ObamaCare years, plunged yesterday after I ended their Dems windfall!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2017
Very proud of my Executive Order which will allow greatly expanded access and far lower costs for HealthCare. Millions of people benefit!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2017
Trump is correct that stocks for several insurers and hospital operating companies dropped Friday after the subsidy announcement. He is also right that insurance companies have been in what The New York Times labeled a "profit spiral" since the Affordable Care Act (ACA) took effect. Insurers in the ObamaCare marketplaces had their most profitable first quarter ever in 2017 and posted a 29 percent increase in second-quarter profits as compared to last year.
The decision to nix the payments, which subsidized low-cost policies mandated by the ACA, has already come under legal challenge from 18 states. Bonnie Kristian
Nearly the entire defense team for the USS Cole bombing suspect has resigned under the suspicion that the U.S. government has been spying on their conversations with their client at Guantanamo Bay, the Miami Herald reports. "At present, I am not confident that the prohibition on improper monitoring of attorney-client meetings at [Guantanamo] ... is being followed," wrote the chief defense counsel, Brig. Gen. John Baker. "My loss of confidence extends to all potential ... meeting locations at [Guantanamo]."
The defense lawyers cannot discuss the specific details for their departure with either their client or the public because it involves classified information.
Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri of Saudi Arabia stands accused of organizing the 2000 al Qaeda suicide bombing on the USS Cole off of Yemen, which killed 17 Americans. The death-penalty case was the first at Guantanamo in the post-9/11 era. "Pretrial hearings in the USS Cole case have gone on for nearly six years with both sides still litigating over what evidence Nashiri or his lawyers can see, how to substitute for destroyed CIA evidence, and how much damage Nashiri suffered while in CIA custody from 2002 to 2006," the Miami Herald writes. "Unclassified documents show he was waterboarded, abused rectally, confined to a coffin-sized box, and subjected to other 'enhanced interrogation techniques' to break him in interrogation."
On Friday, defense attorney Rick Kamman was released from the case, followed by the exit of two other defense attorneys. Nashiri is now only represented by the legal team's most junior member, who has no death penalty experience. Legally, the case cannot move forward without an experienced capital punishment lawyer.
Family members of victims and survivors claim the departures are a stunt by the defense, although Kammen said: "If the government would declassify all the various pleadings that are classified, they would understand why it's not. They would understand." Read the report at the Miami Herald. Jeva Lange
On Friday, President Trump largely washed his hands of the nuclear deal reached with Iran, Russia, China, and three European countries under former President Barack Obama. "Importantly, Iran is not living up to the spirit of the deal," Trump said.
Trump has long railed against "the worst deal ever," grudgingly certifying Iran's compliance two times earlier this year. On Friday, Trump announced he is not certifying the deal again; he will leave it up to Congress whether to amend the deal.
Pres. Trump: "The Iranian regime has committed multiple violations of the agreement." https://t.co/u0y1xVWXua pic.twitter.com/eB4dJvDqLb
— ABC News (@ABC) October 13, 2017
Trump also ordered the Treasury's Office to sanction the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, an arm of the country's army, "for its support for terrorism." Iran expert Barbara Slavin told BuzzFeed News the decision is "reckless beyond the extreme," adding "that to designate the armed forces of another country as terrorists is to invite retaliation."
"Would the designation mean that U.S. drone attacks on IRGC personnel are fair game?" she asked. "If so, expect to see Iranian proxies start killing U.S. military personnel again in Iraq or in Afghanistan or Syria." Watch Trump's comments below. Jeva Lange
Trump announces sanctions against IRGC, calling it the "supreme leader's corrupt personal terror force and militia." https://t.co/RMMmg9NDIb pic.twitter.com/vXMehoVARx
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 13, 2017
Steve Wozniak, the cofounder of Apple, launched a new digital institute Friday that may revolutionize the way people learn tech skills.
The start-up, Woz U, offers personalized educational programs for people looking to get started in the tech industry. Wozniak hopes that the move will open up high-paying tech opportunities — traditionally limited to four-year degree holders — to a wider range of Americans.
"Our goal is to educate and train people in employable digital skills without putting them into years of debt," Wozniak told BusinessWire.
The video-based curriculum connects students with instructors virtually and is available 24/7. Currently, the program offers classes in
Woz U also aims to partner with K-12 schools to foster tech talent from a young age. An educational accelerator program will look to place young students with established companies to give hands-on experience.
It's not yet clear how much Woz U classes will cost, and how that cost will compare to a four-year college degree. Elianna Spitzer