SNL weighs in on Weinstein: 'Women being harassed is Hollywood'

Saturday Night Live addressed the sexual harassment and rape allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein in two segments of its latest episode Saturday. The comedy standby had come under attack after failing to cover the Weinstein controversy last week, drawing charges of complicity in Hollywood's culture of silence about sexual assault.

The first skit, a reprise of the recurring actress roundtable sketch, saw Kate McKinnon return as fictional Hollywood legend Debette Goldry, who muses that "women being harassed is Hollywood." "I did have one meeting with Harvey," she says of Weinstein. "I was invited to his hotel room and when I arrived he was naked, hanging upside down from a monkey bar. He tried to trick me into thinking his genitals were actually his face. It almost worked. The resemblance is uncanny."

In a Weekend Update segment, host Colin Jost argued Weinstein "doesn't need sex rehab — he needs a specialized facility where there are no women, no contact with the outside world, metal bars ... and it's a prison."