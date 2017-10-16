Trump is reportedly telling people he thinks he'll wind up appointing 4 Supreme Court justices

President Trump is privately predicting to people that by the 2020 presidential election, he'll have appointed four Supreme Court justices, Axios reports.

Trump doesn't really care about what these justices stand for, one person who spoke with Trump told Axios, because "it's all about the numbers for him." He has one already under his belt — Neil Gorsuch, who replaced Antonin Scalia after he died and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decided not to let former President Barack Obama fill the vacancy — and Trump is counting on the rumors that Anthony Kennedy will soon retire to be true.

One person who spoke to Trump about the matter told Axios the president thinks the other two justices he'll replace are Ruth Bader Ginsburg — because, Trump reportedly said, "what does she weigh? 60 pounds?" — and Sonia Sotomayor, due to "her health," which Trump characterized as: "No good. Diabetes." Trump may not be aware that Sotomayor has had type-1 diabetes since childhood and has managed it well enough to become a Supreme Court justice, while Ginsburg works out with a personal trainer multiple times a week, doing squats, planks, and push-ups, and is the inspiration for the new book The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong ... and You Can Too! Catherine Garcia