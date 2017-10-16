Trump is reportedly mulling replacing Tillerson with CIA chief, naming Sen. Tom Cotton to CIA

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson may be (ahem) intact, but his relationship with President Trump has turned famously testy. Trump has been weighing replacing Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Axios reported after the Trump-Tillerson rift widened publicly, and now, Axios' Mike Allen said Monday morning, Trump is mulling Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) to replace Pompeo at the CIA. Cotton, 40, is open to the switch, a "longtime friend" tells Axios: "This guy quit his fancy law firm to serve his country in the wake of 9/11. He does his duty when the country calls."
Conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt, who speaks with Cotton and first floated him for the CIA job, according to Axios, said that Trump is comfortable with Cotton and talks to him on the phone several times a week. Both Cotton and Pompeo, a former congressman, "like and listen to the president" and "accept his realism in foreign affairs," Hewitt tells Axios. You can read more about the Trump administration scuttlebutt at Axios. Peter Weber
Following President Trump's decision last week to end Affordable Care Act subsidy payments to insurance companies that lowered premiums for low-income customers, senators are moving to introduce new health-care packages aimed at stabilizing the potential turbulence from the executive order, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) have been working on a highly anticipated bipartisan health-care plan for months, and are expected to introduce it "within days." That deal "would likely fund ObamaCare subsidies ... and provide states with more flexibility to change ObamaCare's requirements," Politico reports. Trump has reportedly signaled his approval of the bipartisan approach.
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is also expected to introduce a more conservative alternative that might have a better shot in the Republican-held House. Johnson's proposal involves expanding health savings accounts and Congress making it "so anyone has the option to purchase a 'catastrophic plan' — insurance with relatively low premiums but high deductibles that provides fewer benefits," CNN reports.
Overall, Republicans generally support a response to Trump's executive order: "I think Congress should pass that short-term extension," said Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). "We absolutely have to think about that family around the kitchen table." Jeva Lange
Late Sunday night, California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) vetoed a bill that would have aimed to require presidential candidates to release their last five tax returns in order to appear on the state ballot, disappointing Democrats and open-government advocates. The legislation, passed by the Democratic-controlled legislature, was prompted by President Trump's decision not to release any of his tax returns, bucking decades of precedent. Brown — who also did not release his own tax returns during the 2010 and 2014 campaigns, Politico notes — cited legal questions and the "slippery slope."
"While I recognize the political attractiveness — even the merits — of getting President Trump's tax returns, I worry about the political perils of individual states seeking to regulate presidential elections in this manner," he wrote in a veto message. "First, it may not be constitutional. Second, it sets a 'slippery slope' precedent. Today we require tax returns, but what would be next? Five years of health records? A certified birth certificate? High school report cards? And will these requirements vary depending on which political party is in power?" Legal analysts were divided on whether the bill would pass constitutional muster. Peter Weber
John Oliver frets that Trump's foreign policy is like a scared monkey hitting buttons on a submarine
President Trump went ahead and disavowed the agreement to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons last week, and essentially none of his peers or Cabinet secretaries agree with his decision, John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. He played a clip where Trump explained his thinking, then pointed out how everything Trump said is factually incorrect, leading to a premature celebration. "It turns out nothing matters, nothing matters anymore," Oliver said when it turned out Trump is still president. "I'm sorry. He didn't know what he was talking about! I thought that was meaningful."
Trump didn't sink the deal himself so much as kick it over to Congress, but the damage to America will be long-lasting nevertheless, Oliver said. "Countries need to know that America will honor its agreements, because if they don't, that's going to be an issue no matter who that next president is." So, he recapped, "this Iran deal decision is equal parts dangerous and bizarre. Trump is asking Congress to fix a deal they don't realistically have the ability to fix," bypassing the agreement's built-in "process for restoring sanctions if Iran doesn't comply — which, remember, everyone agrees that they are doing. And he also threatened to pull out of the deal himself, even though his secretary of state already said that he wouldn't, but who knows if those two are even speaking."
The end result can't be called a foreign policy so much as an incoherent mess, Oliver said, comparing it to "a scared monkey in a submarine randomly pushing buttons" — an adorable image until you realize that we're all on the submarine. There is NSFW language. Peter Weber
3 in 5 Americans think Trump's tax plan mostly benefits the rich, including 1 in 5 Trump supporters
President Trump is promoting the emerging Republican tax plan as a big tax cut for the middle class that won't benefit wealthy people like himself, but according to a new poll for CBS News, people aren't buying the pitch. In the poll, 58 percent of respondents said the tax plan favors the wealthy, 18 percent said it favors the middle class, 5 percent pick the poor as primary beneficiaries, and 19 percent said it benefited everyone about equally. Even among Trump's most dedicated supporters, 19 percent said Trump's plan favors the rich and 35 percent said it favors the middle class. Trump himself was angry to learn recently that parts of his plan would raise taxes on the middle class, Bloomberg reports.
There was broader agreement that the U.S. economic system favors the wealthy — 73 percent overall, including 51 percent of Trump's most ardent supporters and 58 percent of self-described conservatives. And there was little appetite for deficit-busting tax cuts, as the GOP is considering: only 21 percent supported tax cuts that raise the deficit, including 35 percent of top Trump supporters and Republicans; 39 percent favored cutting the deficit even if it means taxes stay the same; and 40 percent said neither tax cuts nor deficit reduction should be a priority.
The survey also found that people are really worried about Trump's handling of North Korea, favor stricter gun laws, back re-negotiating NAFTA, are getting more polarized about Trump himself — 42 percent strongly oppose, 19 percent strongly support — and a 52 percent majority say Trump deserves no or little credit for the recent increase in the stock market. The poll, which you can peruse in detail, was conducted for CBS News by YouGov among 2,371 U.S. adults Oct. 11-13, and it has a margin of error of ±2.5 percent. Peter Weber
John Oliver is super angry about the Equifax breach, offers one thing you should do immediately
Equifax, one of three main credit-monitoring agencies, "controls some of our most sensitive information," and that's a real shame, John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight, because hackers stole that information on up to 145 million Americans. He explained why it's really, really bad that criminals likely have access to your Social Security number, address, and other information. Ordinarily, this would be a massive story, he said, "but now that every day's headline is simply the words 'Everything Bats--t Bananas Again Today,' it's slipped under the radar."
"This isn't Target exposing customers' credit cards," Oliver noted, "this is compromising Social Security numbers, the things that thieves could use to open new credit cards in your name, and if your information was stolen — which, remember, is about a 50-50 chance — it could haunt you forever." He took a look at how this happened, and "the short answer," he said, "is the people in charge have done literally everything wrong." And he explained what you can — and can't, and shouldn't (see: LifeLock) — do about it.
The first thing you should do is freeze your credit with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, Oliver said. "That way, no one can access it, including you, until you unfreeze it." This may cost some money, and that's just another way that these companies always seem to win, no matter how bad it is for you. By the end of the segment, you might find yourself pretty, pretty angry. Well, too bad, Oliver said, "because they make most of their money selling our data to businesses, like banks. So in their eyes, we're not the consumer, we're the product. To think of it in terms of KFC, we're not the guy buying the 10-piece buckets, we're the f---ing chickens." There is NSFW language throughout. Watch below. Peter Weber
John Oliver sarcastically cheers Hollywood for freezing out Harvey Weinstein, mocks Trump on ObamaCare
John Oliver returned to thrashing disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on Sunday's Last Week Tonight, but he also had some words about the industry that looked the other way, illustrating his point with the reaction to a disgusting story from actress Angie Everhart. "That's just Harvey — he's like a sex criminal version of the Kool-Aid Man," Oliver paraphrased. He noted that, incredibly, some famous people originally defended Weinstein before later apologizing, and appeared underwhelmed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences kicking Weinstein out while declaring that "the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over."
"Yes," Oliver said, "finally, the group that counts among its current members Roman Polanski, Bill Cosby, and Mel Gibson has found the one guy who treated women badly and kicked him out."
President Trump was also busy last week, Oliver said, taking bold steps to kill ObamaCare. "Yes, Trump's plan is going to make insurance more expensive and lose the federal government more money," he explained. "It's a strategy you can read about in his book The Art of Being Bad at Stuff (Including Book Titling, no end parentheses." Republicans know raising premiums by 20 percent is bad politics, and some had been able to talk him out of it before, Oliver said. "The problem is, Republicans are playing checkers and Trump is playing Chex — that's right, Chex, the game of stress-eating Chex Mix because you do not understand your job." Watch below. Peter Weber
Brock Chadwick loves Halloween, but this year, he's celebrating a new holiday, Brocktoberfest, with new friends from around the world.
His great-aunt came up with the idea to celebrate Brocktoberfest as a way to cheer up the 7-year-old. Chadwick was diagnosed earlier this year with glioblastoma, a cancer affecting his brain and spine, and his mom, Brittney Horton, told ABC News that a recent MRI scan showed he has more tumors growing that are causing issues across his body. He's receiving treatment, but because his family isn't sure if he'll be able to go trick-or-treating and to Halloween parties, they asked friends on social media if they wouldn't mind sending him cards as part of Brocktoberfest.
Not only did friends start sending cards, books, and candy to Chadwick's home in Biddeford, Maine, but so did strangers, and he's already received more than 1,000 cards from places as far away as France, Singapore, and Scotland. His little sister helps him open his packages, and he loves reading the well-wishes and positive messages being shared with him. "It's made him smile a whole lot more," Horton said. Chadwick plans on dressing up no matter what on Halloween, and he's trying to choose between the Hulk and Captain America. Catherine Garcia