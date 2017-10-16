Watch the pulse-pounding first trailer for Black Panther

The highly anticipated trailer for Black Panther has finally landed. Featuring a knockout cast — including Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Chadwick Boseman in the titular role — the Marvel universe-set film is scheduled to hit theaters in February 2018.

The story follows King T'Challa's return to his homeland of Wakanda after his father's death, only to find an enemy who threatens to bring down the entire kingdom. "This is a killer trailer," raves Collider. "It not only shows off a ton of action sequences, outrageous costume design, and comic book goodies for fans out there, it also brings an unmistakable sense of style that's all Black Panther's own." The film is directed and co-written by Ryan Coogler, who most recently helmed the 2015 Rocky spin-off Creed.