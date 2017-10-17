Drug czar nominee withdraws after reports he sponsored Big Pharma-backed opioid bill

For a competitive sum, you may own an authentic, sweaty, game-worn LeBron James jersey — as well as the internal warmth that comes with a good deed done.

The NBA season tips off Tuesday, and the NBA announced that along with broadcasting partner Turner Sports it will be auctioning off the jerseys worn by players in opening night games to go toward relief efforts from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. The funds will be routed through the One America Appeal, a philanthropic effort spearheaded by the five living former U.S. presidents. Tuesday's two inaugural match-ups are between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, and the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors, which means threads worn by the likes of James, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, James Harden, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant may be up for grabs.

The auction begins Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, and will run through Thursday, Oct. 26, at 9 p.m. ET. In addition to jerseys, autographed memorabilia and game-worn sneakers will also be available. The NBA will also run a promotional social media campaign Tuesday to raise awareness and engagement for hurricane relief efforts.

The first game of the season, between the Celtics and the Cavaliers, tips off Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET in Ohio. Read the league's full announcement below. Kimberly Alters