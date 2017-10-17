Google Maps pulls calorie-counting feature after backlash

Google Maps received swift social media backlash for a test feature that showed you how many calories you'd burn if you walked to your destination. The feature was pulled Monday night, and Google confirmed to BuzzFeed News that it was removed in direct response to the negative feedback.
The feature, which was developed for iOS only, showed not only the number of calories a user could burn by walking, but also put the walk in terms of mini cupcakes. This was particularly troubling for some users, who felt it played into unhealthy attitudes about food and exercise. One of the main complaints was that the feature could be harmful for users dealing with eating disorders, as calorie-counting is a controversial practice in the nutrition world, and some have argued that a fixation on numbers can lead to an unhealthy obsession.
ty for shaming me for my mini cupcake consumption google maps!!!! pic.twitter.com/nYwNHMJFqa
— Khushb Shah (@KhushAndOJ) October 16, 2017
"For some people, that's not an issue at all," said Claire Mysko, the chief executive of the National Eating Disorders Association in an interview with The New York Times. "But for people who are hyper-focused on numbers, that can feel very oppressive to see calorie counts everywhere when you're trying to shift your relationship with food."
While some viewed Google Maps' cupcake feature as an attempt to promote healthy habits, the short-lived experiment will not be returning for iPhone users. Summer Meza
President Trump tumbled 92 places on Forbes' 2017 list of the richest Americans, released Tuesday, due to a $600 million loss since the last ranking, Deutsche Welle reports. Forbes, which credited Trump with $3.1 billion (a far cry from Trump's $10 billion boast in 2015), said that the drop was due to the "tough New York real estate market, particularly for retail locations; a costly lawsuit; and an expensive presidential campaign."
Trump charted as the 248th-richest person in America in 2017, down from 156th. "The magazine said the downgrading was also a result of 'new information' it had collected after Donald Trump had claimed during his campaign in 2015 that he owned $9.2 billion in assets and $8.7 billion in net worth," Deutsche Welle reports.
The list is topped by Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, Mark Zuckerberg, and Larry Ellison. In sum, the 400 richest Americans are worth a combined $2.7 billion, Politico reports. See the full list here. Jeva Lange
A federal judge blocked most of the newest iteration of President Trump's travel ban Tuesday, declaring that the administration cannot restrict the travel of people from six of the eight blacklisted countries, Politico reports. The order was set to kick in at midnight Wednesday.
The third version of Trump's ban, announced in late September, placed indefinite restrictions on visitors from Chad, Libya, Syria, Yemen, North Korea, Venezuela, Iran, and Somalia. Judge Derrick K. Watson in Hawaii temporarily stopped the ban for all of the countries except North Korea and Venezuela. Trump's last two versions of the restrictions were also blocked from being imposed.
Groups including the State of Hawaii and the International Refugee Assistance Project asked judges to block the latest ban, arguing that "Trump had exceeded his legal authority to set immigration policy, and the latest measure — like the last two — fulfilled his unconstitutional campaign promise to implement a Muslim ban," The Washington Post reports.
The Supreme Court had been scheduled to hear oral arguments about the ban in October, but it removed the case after the Trump administration announced its new approach. Jeva Lange
Starting in early 2018, Manhattan's usual gridlock traffic will have something new to contend with: self-driving cars. A fleet of Chevy Bolts will be led by Cruise Automation, the self-driving unit of General Motors, within a 5-mile area in New York City — a major change from the Empire State's previously strict regulations on autonomous vehicles.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced that the testing will happen in a geofenced area, and that each car will drive with engineers in both the driver's and passenger's seats. The Verge reports that there are still plenty of rules in place for the tests; GM is required to pay for a police escort for each self-driving car the company sends onto the roads. The timeframe is short, too, as the one-year pilot program that Cuomo announced in May expires April 1, 2018.
"Testing in New York will accelerate the timeline to deploying self-driving cars at scale," said Kyle Vogt, CEO of Cruise Automation. Vogt explained the choice in a statement from Cuomo's office, describing Manhattan as a place that "provides new opportunities to expose our software to unusual situations, which means we can improve our software at a much faster rate."
New York's street congestion, which includes everything from aggressive pedestrians to speeding cabs, is sure to be a challenge for GM, but current testing in San Francisco means that the vehicles have had some practice in cramped, urban environments. Summer Meza
Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) have reached a bipartisan deal to stabilize the Affordable Care Act, The New York Times reports. Alexander said Tuesday that the deal would "extend federal subsidies for two years and provide states with flexibility," Reuters writes.
The subsidies lower costs for low-income customers; President Trump decided last week to end the payments, although he signaled approval of the Alexander-Murray deal Tuesday. "This is a short-term solution," Trump said. "It will get us over this intermediate hump."
Conservatives are wary of "bailing out" insurers, though, and while Alexander has the support of some Senate Republicans, it is not clear if the plan would pass the House. Jeva Lange
The San Antonio Stars are headed to Las Vegas, thanks to MGM Resorts. The hospitality company purchased the WNBA team, which will play home games at the Mandalay Bay Events Center beginning in May 2018, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
"Mandalay Bay is a smaller, more intimate arena with about 12,000 seats," said the chief experience and marketing officer for MGM Resorts, Lilian Tomovich. "We feel it's the absolute right size arena for the fans to have that intimate experience to come watch basketball."
While the Stars have had the league's worst record the last three seasons, Tomovich added that MGM is "very optimistic about the success of this franchise."
"Bringing a WNBA team here to Las Vegas just seemed like a natural evolution for us," she said.
Las Vegas acquired its first pro team this year with the addition of the NHL's Golden Knights. The Oakland Raiders NFL team will be relocated to the city in 2020. There are no major league women's teams in the city. Jeva Lange
When Amazon announced that it was looking for a second city to call home, officials across the country immediately jumped at the chance to snag the new headquarters, dubbed HQ2.
But while the wooing has hit a fever pitch in cities from Boston to Phoenix, some groups are asking their cities to slow things down and make some demands of their own. Leaders of 73 civic groups across the U.S. submitted a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Tuesday, asking for transparency in how the tech giant will fit into their new city.
The letter lists some of the concerns that community organizers have, asking that Amazon pledge to maintain standards for diversity, wages, and investment in local infrastructure. It also asks that the company pay its fair share of taxes and support affordable housing in the city. Fortune reports that Amazon is interested to see which city can provide tax incentives and grants for the new facility, a preference that has drawn some side-eye from those worried that the company might not be such a boon to the local community.
"We love jobs, we love technology, and we love convenience — but what you're looking for will impact every part of our cities," reads the letter. "We built these cities, and we want to make sure they remain ours."
Cities have been working on proposals for Amazon since last month. The final deadline is Thursday. Summer Meza
Aside from the occasional bodega cat, you don't typically get to see much wildlife living in New York City. Brooklynites minding their own business Tuesday afternoon, however, got a special treat in the form of an inexplicably loose cow:
It was unclear where the cow came from, or how it ended up on a soccer field. For his (her?) part, the cow did not seem too concerned about the situation as it moseyed around Prospect Park, observed by curious onlookers, an ABC 7 New York helicopter, and New York's finest, who clearly had no idea what to do when called in to respond to a rogue cow.
Realizing that all good things are wild and free, the internet rooted for the cow, just as it did for the llamas, bobcat, and blimp before it:
I am online and also love the cow
— Deirdre Coyle (@DeirdreKoala) October 17, 2017
Just saw a COW bolting up 17th St in S. Slope. On the sidewalk. In case I thought there was nothing new to be seen after a lifetime in NYC.
— RosieSchaapofHorrors (@rosieschaap) October 17, 2017
I haven't been this happy since the great Llama Chase of 2015, go cow
— Jaya Saxena (@jayasax) October 17, 2017
where have all the cowboys gone pic.twitter.com/9bZIwbhAc9
— Becca Laurie, PI (@imbeccable) October 17, 2017
4 legs good 2 legs bad
4 legs good 2 legs bad
4 legs good 2 legs bad
4 legs good 2 legs bad
4 legs good 2 legs badpic.twitter.com/B0TBROIKm9
— spooky jeff meltz (@thecultureofme) October 17, 2017
Hopefully this story ends better than it did for Lefty the deer; at the time of publication, the cow appeared trapped in a dugout. Watch the Park Slope cow live via ABC 7 New York. Jeva Lange