Federal judge orders Trump administration release legal rationale for DACA repeal

On Tuesday, a federal judge acted in a lawsuit filed by the Regents of the University of California and former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, ordering the Trump administration to hand over documents related to its decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration program.
In September, the Justice Department released a one-page opinion authored by Attorney General Jeff Sessions that claimed DACA was "unconstitutional" and "an open-ended circumvention of immigration laws." Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke then rescinded the memo that created DACA in June 2012; the program allowed undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally at a young age some legal protections. U.S. District Judge William Alsup ruled that if the Trump administration believed DACA was unconstitutional, the lawsuit's plaintiffs "are entitled to challenge whether this was a reasonable legal position and thus reasonable basis for rescission."
Alsup's order also demanded the administration provide all materials that were considered by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly when he released a memo in February, while he was still in his capacity as homeland security secretary, that kept DACA intact.
Over the past year, President Trump has given conflicting statements on his support for the DACA program. As recently as September, Trump had come to a bipartisan deal with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to protect the so-called Dreamers, but a recent phone call with Fox News host Sean Hannity reportedly pushed Trump to take a harder line on immigration enforcement. Kelly O'Meara Morales
LEGO this fall is bringing four iconic women of NASA to store shelves, just in time for the holidays. Astronomer Nancy Roman, computer scientist Margaret Hamilton, and astronauts Mae Jemison and Sally Ride will all be a part of LEGO's Women of NASA set arriving in stores Nov. 1.
We're thrilled to reveal the next #LEGOIdeas set 21312 Women of NASA by Maia Weinstock! In stores 1 Nov. Learn more https://t.co/wTRiRoJvuj pic.twitter.com/B7P0FrQowu
— LEGO® Ideas (@LEGOIdeas) October 18, 2017
Collectors will also be able to build the projects that made these women famous. Hamilton's model stacks giant books of flight software, Roman comes with a miniature Hubble Space Telescope, and Jemison and Ride stand beside the Space Shuttle. But one heroine is notably missing. Katherine Johnson, the physicist and mathematician featured in Hidden Figures, was part of the set's original lineup announced in February but had to be taken out of the final product. A LEGO representative told Gizmodo the company wasn't able to "obtain approval from all key people" to include Johnson in the set.
You can buy the other four NASA icons for $24.99.
It's one small step for LEGO, but one big step for womankind. Kathryn Krawczyk
The mother of a Green Beret killed in Niger this month told The Washington Post on Wednesday: "President Trump did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband." Cowanda Jones-Johnson, the mother of Sgt. La David T. Johnson, made her comments after Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.) claimed Trump made Johnson's widow, Myeshia, cry.
"She was crying the whole time, and when she hung up the phone, she looked at me and said, 'He didn't even remember his name,'" said Wilson, who was in the car with Myeshia Johnson and Cowanda Jones-Johnson at the time of the call. "That's the hurting part."
Trump denied the allegations Wednesday. "Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!" he tweeted.
Jones-Johnson did not elaborate to the Post about how Trump disrespected her family, but she confirmed that Wilson's account of the conversation between the president and her daughter-in-law was accurate.
When asked for a comment about the phone call to Johnson, the White House said: "The president's conversations with the families of American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice are private." Jeva Lange
Ford is recalling 1.3 million trucks due to issues with their side door latches, the company announced Wednesday.
Right now, doors on 2015-2017 models of F-150 trucks, as well as doors on 2017 Super Duty pickups, may not latch all the way even if the door appears to be closed. That means they might swing open while driving or get stuck when drivers try to open them, though Ford hasn’t heard any reports of this happening.
Ford will install water shields over the latches to prevent freezing and inspect latch cables for free to repair the issue.
Just one day earlier, the Center for Auto Safety urged Ford to recall another 1.3 million Explorer SUVs over carbon monoxide poisoning concerns. But the company has insisted time and time again that these vehicles are safe, making the trucks Ford's only recall of the day. Kathryn Krawczyk
Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney pens powerful, disturbing letter describing 'disgusting' abuse she allegedly endured from the Team USA doctor
Gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney, 21, joined the #MeToo movement on Wednesday to allege that she had been molested by the team doctor for the U.S. Women's National Gymnastics Team and Olympic Team beginning when she was 13 years old. "It didn't end until I left the sport," she wrote in a letter about the "unnecessary" and "disgusting" abuse she allegedly endured.
Dr. Larry Nassar, named by Maroney in her letter, pleaded guilty to child pornography charges earlier this year, The Washington Post reports. He has been accused of assaulting more than 100 women and girls during his time with the U.S. gymnastics team.
From Maroney's letter:
It seemed whenever and wherever this man could find the chance, I was "treated." It happened in London before my team and I won the gold medal, and it happened before I won my silver. For me, the scariest night of my life happened when I was 15 years old. I had flown all day and night with the team to get to Tokyo. He'd given me a sleeping pill for the flight and the next thing I know, I was all alone with him in his hotel room getting a "treatment." I thought I was going to die that night. [McKayla Maroney via Twitter]
Maroney emphasized that while the #MeToo movement grew out of the Harvey Weinstein allegations, "people should know that this is not just happening in Hollywood."
"Our silence has given the wrong people power for too long, and it's time to take our power back," Maroney wrote. "And remember, it's never too late to speak up." Read her full letter below. Jeva Lange
#MeToo pic.twitter.com/lYXaDTuOsS
— mckayla (@McKaylaMaroney) October 18, 2017
Trump's condolences to military families come under scrutiny after his boast that he's called 'every family of someone who's died'
President Trump invited scrutiny of his condolences after erroneously claiming Monday that presidents before him did not call the bereaved families of fallen troops. "I think I've called every family of someone who's died," Trump said, although The Associated Press found that isn't true.
Critics reacted to Trump's statements as going a step too far, especially after the president reignited the controversy Tuesday by telling Fox News: "You could ask General [John] Kelly, did he get a call from Obama?"
"I just wish that this commander in chief would stop using Gold Star families as pawns in whatever sick game he's trying to play here," said Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), an Iraq War veteran.
Trump has also been criticized for how he's handled phone calls to grieving families, with a Democratic congresswoman reporting Wednesday that the president made the widow of a slain Green Beret break down in tears. The wife, Myeshia Johnson, reportedly told Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) that Trump "didn't even know" her husband's name. Jeva Lange
Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) stood by her claim that President Trump made the widow of a Green Beret killed in Niger break down in tears, even after the commander in chief denied the allegations on Twitter on Wednesday morning:
Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017
"I don't know what kind of proof he could be talking about," said Wilson, who was in the car with the grieving wife when she received Trump's phone call. Wilson added: "This man is a sick man. He's cold-hearted, and he feels no pity or sympathy for anyone."
Wilson on Trump's reported comments to a fallen soldier's widow: "This man is a sick man" https://t.co/A76lwYRs8S https://t.co/lkCedWZw5P
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 18, 2017
Wilson added that the widow, Myeshia Johnson, told her that Trump "didn't even know" her husband's name.
"This might wind up to be Mr. Trump's Benghazi," Wilson said. Jeva Lange
In morning Twitter rant, Trump denies making 'insensitive' comments to widow of slain Green Beret
President Trump went on a wide-ranging Twitter rant on Wednesday morning, touching on subjects as disparate as Hillary Clinton, taxes, the NFL, and reports that he made the widow of a Green Beret killed in Niger cry:
Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017
Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) claims that when Trump called Myeshia Johnson, he told her that her husband, Army Sgt. La David Johnson, "knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurts." Wilson said she was in the car at the time and overheard the comments on speakerphone. "It's so insensitive," Wilson said.
Trump had begun his morning with tweets about the FBI's release of a document that apparently indicates former Director James Comey began his draft of a controversial statement about Hillary Clinton's private email server months before he ultimately delivered it in July 2016:
Wow, FBI confirms report that James Comey drafted letter exonerating Crooked Hillary Clinton long before investigation was complete. Many..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017
...people not interviewed, including Clinton herself. Comey stated under oath that he didn't do this-obviously a fix? Where is Justice Dept?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017
As it has turned out, James Comey lied and leaked and totally protected Hillary Clinton. He was the best thing that ever happened to her!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017
Trump fired Comey earlier this year, ostensibly over the director's unfair treatment of Clinton. Trump briefly interrupted his tweets about the FBI to add that "the Democrats will only vote for tax increases."
Trump also lashed out at the NFL: "The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our national anthem," he tweeted. "Total disrespect for our great country!" Jeva Lange