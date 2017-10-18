Ben Sasse dumped Dr Pepper on Ted Cruz

There were probably important things said at the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing with Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday, but the highlight was almost certainly a sheepish Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) apologizing for spilling his Dr Pepper on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas):

.@BenSasse apologies for distracting AG @jeffsessions: "I dumped a Dr. Pepper on Senator Cruz" pic.twitter.com/IK7fCQZlv5 — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 18, 2017

"Sorry to have added to the drama and distracted you for a minute," Sasse told Sessions. "I was paying enough attention there that I dumped a Dr Pepper on Sen. Cruz." Suuuure.

There is unfortunately not yet any footage of Cruz actually getting showered in soda (we will post an immediate update if one becomes available), but there are plenty of jokes:

Sasse just said he dumped a Dr Pepper on Ted Cruz.



He just became the 2020 frontrunner. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) October 18, 2017 We are all @bensasse taking the opportunity to “accidentally” spill Dr. Pepper all over Ted Cruz at the Sessions hearing. — All Hallow’s Monkey (@VitruvianMonkey) October 18, 2017 Ben Sasse spilling Dr. Pepper on Ted Cruz might be the most exciting thing about this hearing so far — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) October 18, 2017

Cruz promptly retaliated — by cutting off Sasse's supply. Jeva Lange