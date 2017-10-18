Chad was added to the travel ban list because it ran out of passport paper

President Trump's decision to add Chad to the list of countries on his latest travel ban came as a surprise to people inside the government, primarily because it all came down to a lack of office supplies.

The Department of Homeland Security asked Chad and every other country to submit samples of passport paper so the department could take a close look and see how secure they are, several U.S. officials told The Associated Press. Chad ran out of passport paper and asked if they could send a sample already made up of the same type of passport, but the Department of Homeland Security denied its request for an exemption.

A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Chad did not send in a recent sample of its passport paper, but said there are other reasons the country made it on the list, primarily that it "does not share public safety and terrorism-related information." Recently, Chad temporarily stopped issuing passports, so that might be the reason why they didn't have any paper hanging around, but it still seemed like an odd reason to put Chad on the list alongside countries like Syria and Libya. Chad is known for its counterterrorism efforts against Boko Haram, and when national security agencies learned that the Department of Homeland Security and the White House wanted to put Chad on the list, without much input from the State Department or Defense Department, they objected but were overruled, officials told AP. Catherine Garcia