Trump puts pressure on House Republicans to pass the Senate budget proposal

President Trump on Sunday urged House Republicans to pass the Senate budget proposal and start working to pass tax reform, saying that haggling with the Senate would delay a much-needed legislative accomplishment and could hurt the GOP in next year's midterm elections. "We are on the verge of doing something very, very historic," Trump said, according to a person who was on the conference call. Another GOP aide told The Associated Press that Trump warned that failure to pass the bill would result in midterm Republican losses.

Trump's participation in the call to the House Republican Conference ramped up pressure on House Republicans to get behind the Senate's spending plan even though it adds $1.5 trillion to the federal deficit over a decade due to tax cuts. House Speaker Paul Ryan, also on the call, signaled his intention to pass the Senate budget bill this week in order to meet an end-of-the-year deadline for tax reform.

"I think we are going to get our taxes," Trump told Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo as part of an interview segment airing over Sunday and Monday. "Hopefully before the end of the year, but maybe much sooner than that. There's great spirit for it. People want to see it." Jeva Lange