Trump puts pressure on House Republicans to pass the Senate budget proposal

President Trump on Sunday urged House Republicans to pass the Senate budget proposal and start working to pass tax reform, saying that haggling with the Senate would delay a much-needed legislative accomplishment and could hurt the GOP in next year's midterm elections. "We are on the verge of doing something very, very historic," Trump said, according to a person who was on the conference call. Another GOP aide told The Associated Press that Trump warned that failure to pass the bill would result in midterm Republican losses.
Trump's participation in the call to the House Republican Conference ramped up pressure on House Republicans to get behind the Senate's spending plan even though it adds $1.5 trillion to the federal deficit over a decade due to tax cuts. House Speaker Paul Ryan, also on the call, signaled his intention to pass the Senate budget bill this week in order to meet an end-of-the-year deadline for tax reform.
"I think we are going to get our taxes," Trump told Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo as part of an interview segment airing over Sunday and Monday. "Hopefully before the end of the year, but maybe much sooner than that. There's great spirit for it. People want to see it." Jeva Lange
President Trump has slammed a whole host of news organizations as being "fake news," but his favorite target of all is CNN. On Monday, the network responded to Trump's allegations in no uncertain terms with a new ad:
"This is an apple," the ad explains, over a photo of the iconic red fruit. "Some people might try to tell you that it's a banana. They might scream 'banana, banana, banana' over and over again. They might put BANANA in all caps. You might even start to believe that this is a banana. But it's not." CNN has also switched its Twitter header to a photo of the apple with the caption "facts first."
"CNN has never been more relevant than we are now," CNN Worldwide's executive vice president and chief marketing officer Allison Gollust told Variety of the new campaign. "There's a conversation happening around journalism and media and the First Amendment. It's happening right now. We felt compelled to participate in that conversation with a brand campaign that reminds people who we are and what we do and why we do it."
Other organizations have also used ad campaigns to hit back at Trump. The New York Times, for example, ran ads with mottos including "the truth is alternative facts are lies." The Washington Post, another frequent target of Trump's, recently changed its slogan to "Democracy dies in darkness." Jeva Lange
Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, spoke to Good Morning America on Monday to confirm reports that President Trump "couldn't remember my husband's name" and made her "cry even worse" when he called to offer his condolences. La David Johnson, 25, was killed in Niger earlier this month under uncertain circumstances when ambushed by Islamic militants.
Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.), who is a close family friend of the Johnsons and was in the car with Myeshia when Trump called, recounted details of the conversation to the press last week. Wilson's account was heavily criticized by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. "In his own way, [Trump] tried to express that opinion, that [La David Johnson was] a brave man and a fallen hero," Kelly said.
Myeshia Johnson, though, said Monday that she was "very upset and hurt" when she got off the call with Trump. "What [Trump] said was, 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' It made me cry because I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said it. He couldn't remember my husband's name," Johnson told Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos. She added: "[Johnson] risked his life for our country; why can't you remember his name?"
Watch the full interview below. Jeva Lange
Update 8:39 a.m. ET: President Trump tweeted in response to the interview: "I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation!"
There is a massive wave of well-funded Democrats prepared to challenge incumbent Republicans in 2018
Dozens of Democratic House candidates are out-raising their Republican opponents, looking a surprising amount like the GOP did eight years ago before capturing the House in the 2010 sweep, Politico reports. "The Democrats in 2017 are starting to very much resemble the Republicans in 2009," said former Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Steve Israel. "People are talking about a wave developing, but in order to even begin to think about a wave, you have to be in a position to take advantage in [case of] a wave. And Democrats are clearly in that position."
Even as the Democratic National Committee is struggling to compete nationally with the Republican National Committee — "on-the-ground operatives worry they won't have the resources to build the infrastructure they need to compete effectively in next year's midterms and in the run-up to 2020," Politico wrote Sunday — local House candidates are putting intense pressure on their opponents more than a year ahead of the election. "At least 162 Democratic candidates in 82 GOP-held districts have raised over $100,000 so far this year," Politico found, adding that that's "about four times as many candidates as House Democrats had at this point before the 2016 or 2014 elections," and twice as many as Republicans had before the 2010 wave.
Additionally, Democrats have out-raised nearly three-dozen different Republican incumbents around the country. "That's something that should get every Republican's attention in Washington," said GOP strategist Jason Roe. "These first-timers are printing money."
In fact, it has: "The fact that the environment is so intense so early is ultimately a good thing, as it makes sure more members will be prepared," observed Republican operative Mike DuHaime. "They can see it coming." Read the full analysis at Politico. Jeva Lange
The Central Intelligence Agency's paramilitary branch is stepping up its covert attacks in Afghanistan, deploying small groups of officers and contractors to hunt and kill Taliban militants alongside Afghan commandos, two senior American officials tell The New York Times. The CIA had been focusing its Afghanistan efforts on battling al Qaeda and aiding the Afghan intelligence service, but President Trump and his CIA director, Mike Pompeo, appear to want the agency to play a more aggressive role in the world.
The CIA, with only hundreds of paramilitary officers spread around the world, "has traditionally been resistant to an open-ended campaign against the Taliban, the primary militant group in Afghanistan, believing it was a waste of the agency's time and money and would put officers at greater risk," The New York Times reports. "Former agency officials assert that the military, with its vast resources and manpower, is better suited to conducting large-scale counterinsurgencies." The apparent end goal of killing lower-level Taliban militants is convincing the Taliban to come to the negotiating table. You can read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber
In Sunday's half of Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo's interview with President Trump, she asked him about White House Chief of Staff John Kelly's "emotional press conference" on Thursday, following criticism of Trump's condolence call to the widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson, and whether he was expecting Kelly to have "defended you getting criticism from the Gold Star family — well, the media, really." Trump responded by saying that Kelly "was so offended, because he was in the room when I made the call and so were other people. And the call was a very nice call. He was so offended that a woman would be — that somebody would be listening to that call."
Trump did not name the widow, Myeshia Johnson, or the congresswoman who listened in on the call, Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.), but he told Bartiromo that he's "called many people, and I would think that every one of them appreciated it," adding: "And by the way, I spoke of the name of the young man and I — it was a really — it's a very tough call." According to Wilson, Myeshia Johnson was partly upset that Trump never said La David's name. At a press briefing on Wednesday, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders seemed to confirm that, telling a reporter: "Just because the president says 'your guy' doesn't mean he doesn't know his name."
On Friday, Sanders said there is no transcript of the call, responding to a question about an interview Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump gave to Fox News in which she claimed to have seen the transcript. But even in the transcript Lara Trump purports to have seen, Trump called La David Johnson "your husband."
Myeshia Johnson is on Monday's Good Morning America. Maybe she'll clear some of this up. Peter Weber
Over the weekend, Czech voters gave a resounding victory to billionaire Andrej Babis and his ANO party, handing the nationalist party 78 seats in the 200-seat Parliament. Babis, the Czech Republic's second-wealthiest man, will now try to form a government coalition with some of the other eight parties that won seats. The surprise second-place finisher, the Civic Democrats (25 seats), similarly don't want the country to adopt the euro currency, but have ruled out governing in coalition with ANO. In third place, with 22 seats each, are the Pirate party and the anti-Muslim far-right SPD party. The former ruling Social Democrats and the Communist are in sixth place, with 15 votes each.
The results are seen as another blow to the European Union, after recent gains by far-right parties in Austria and Germany, and nationalist toeholds elsewhere in Europe. "This has become a general trend — we've seen it in the Dutch elections, in France, in Germany," Vit Dostal, director of the AMO think tank AMO in Prague, tells Bloomberg. "This phenomenon, the rise of anti-establishment parties, shows that there's a widening gap between the winners and losers of globalization. And that in turn generates negative sentiment toward the EU, which is seen as the embodiment of globalization."
Babis, who was charged with criminal fraud before the vote (and now has parliamentary immunity), isn't expected to be as virulently anti-EU as some other of the new nationalist leaders. "He knows how important the EU is for the Czech economy," says Judy Dempsey at Carnegie Europe. "It wouldn't serve his interests." Peter Weber
Watch George W. Bush crack up Barack Obama while Bill Clinton is talking about hurricane relief
All five living former U.S. presidents gathered in College Station, Texas, on Saturday evening to pay tribute to America's tradition of volunteerism and raise money for the victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. At one point, all five ex-presidents — Jimmy Carter, George. H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama — were on stage, and Carter spoke, then Clinton. While Clinton was talking about the enduring disaster in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the younger Bush leaned over to Obama, making him laugh.
You can watch the moment at the 3:35 mark:
Or you can wonder what was so dang funny in this silent clip of the moment Obama cracked up and Bush looked on mischievously:
This was the first time all five former presidents have been together since 2013. Peter Weber