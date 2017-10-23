Widow of slain soldier says Trump's condolence call made her 'cry even worse'

Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, spoke to Good Morning America on Monday to confirm reports that President Trump "couldn't remember my husband's name" and made her "cry even worse" when he called to offer his condolences. La David Johnson, 25, was killed in Niger earlier this month under uncertain circumstances when ambushed by Islamic militants.

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.), who is a close family friend of the Johnsons and was in the car with Myeshia when Trump called, recounted details of the conversation to the press last week. Wilson's account was heavily criticized by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. "In his own way, [Trump] tried to express that opinion, that [La David Johnson was] a brave man and a fallen hero," Kelly said.

Myeshia Johnson, though, said Monday that she was "very upset and hurt" when she got off the call with Trump. "What [Trump] said was, 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' It made me cry because I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said it. He couldn't remember my husband's name," Johnson told Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos. She added: "[Johnson] risked his life for our country; why can't you remember his name?"

Watch the full interview below. Jeva Lange

FULL INTERVIEW between @GStephanopoulos and Myeshia Johnson, widow of fallen soldier Sgt. La David Johnson: https://t.co/8fRPhejRl8 pic.twitter.com/8UzCwVDGVp — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 23, 2017

Update 8:39 a.m. ET: President Trump tweeted in response to the interview: "I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation!"