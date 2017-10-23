Poll: 1 in 4 service members have seen signs of white nationalism in the ranks

A new Military Times poll finds that nearly one in four U.S. service members say they have witnessed examples of white nationalism in the ranks, and they view this as a greater national security threat than Syria and Iraq.

The poll, released Monday, was conducted a month after white supremacists held a violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. When it comes to national security, 30 percent of respondents said white nationalists pose a significant threat, more than Syria (27 percent), Pakistan (25 percent), Afghanistan (22 percent), and Iraq (17 percent).

Close to five percent commented that they thought the Black Lives Matter movement should have been among the options for threats to national security, and some were bothered that the poll even mentioned white supremacists. "White nationalism is not a terrorist organization," one Navy commander wrote while an Air Force staff sergeant asked, "You do realize white nationalists and racists are two totally different types of people?"

This voluntary survey was conducted online between Sept. 7 and 25, with 1,131 active-duty service members responding and a margin of error of about three percent. Of the respondents, 86 percent were male, 14 percent were female, 76 percent identified as white, nine percent as black, eight percent as Hispanic, two percent as Asian, and five percent as other ethnicities. Catherine Garcia