Stephen Colbert suggests some reasons Fox News gave Bill O'Reilly a raise after his $32 million settlement
"We are, sadly, in the midst of a flurry of sexual assault and harassment allegations against some pretty big names in show biz — producers like Harvey Weinstein, directors like James Toback, even former reality show hosts," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. But he wanted to talk about Bill O'Reilly and his sixth reported payout to settle sexual harassment claims, this one for $32 million. "Which is exactly the sort of thing you do when you're innocent," Colbert said, getting some comedic mileage out of the fact that O'Reilly's latest accuser, Liz Wiehl, appeared on an O'Reilly Factor segment called "Is It Legal?"
Colbert found O'Reilly's explanation for why he sent gay pornography to Wiehl a little suspect, and explained why. "But there's a twist," he added, noting that Fox News knew O'Reilly reached a settlement in January then gave him a raise in February, agreeing to a four-year, $25 million annual contract. "He got a $25 million payout?" Colbert asked. "What did Bill O'Reilly do to Bill O'Reilly?" He suggested that maybe Fox extended O'Reilly's contract because it meant that while he was on camera, "that was one hour a day they knew he's not groping somebody." Colbert wasn't much more impressed with Fox's actual reasoning, and you can watch his "fool me once..." takedown below. Peter Weber
The White House really wants to be super transparent with us, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday night, but we just make it so darned difficult.
"That's something that we've tried, I think, to do with some success over the last couple of months, is working more to do on the record, certainly on-camera briefings to allow that sense of access and sense of transparency," Sanders said while speaking at a panel hosted by the White House Correspondents' Association and George Washington University.
"But I think that goes both ways," she continued. "We're constantly having to compete with anonymous sources ... It's a big disservice to the American people that there [isn't] more credible sourcing." Sanders also argued "anybody with a computer can be a journalist," which is true if "journalist" is an expansive word that can mean anything from "writer at a carefully edited, fact-checked publication" to "person who uses Twitter."
The Trump White House has been labeled the least transparent administration in history by open government watchdogs, a title previously held by the Obama administration. Trump was a vocal critic of then-President Barack Obama's lack of transparency before he took office. Bonnie Kristian
Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) has emerged as one of President Trump's most outspoken critics, but on Tuesday he went as far as to say that "the debasement of our nation is what [Trump] will be remembered most for."
The comments followed a string of tweets by Trump alleging Corker "couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee" after Corker claimed the White House ought to "step aside" on tax reform.
"The president has great difficulty with the truth on many issues," Corker told CNN in response to the tweets, as well as a "lack of desire to be competent." Corker added that if he could do it over again, he would not support Trump in the 2016 election. Watch a portion of the interview below. Jeva Lange
Corker just now: "The President has great difficulty with the truth on many issues." https://t.co/GnPoByj9IL
— Meg Wagner (@megwagner) October 24, 2017
Republicans want to ban books about wizards and magic from schools. Millennials just want their horoscopes.
Sorry, Harry Potter. Humbug, Oz. Room on the Broom? Not on the shelf. According to a new survey of American adults by YouGov, 41 percent of Republicans and 24 percent of Democrats want to ban books about wizardry, witchcraft, and magic from elementary school libraries. The numbers get smaller as the grades get higher, but still, 17 percent of Republicans say those subjects should be verboten in university libraries.
41% of Republicans want books featuring magic, witchcraft, or wizardry banned from elementary school libraries https://t.co/u7PZYCJ46K pic.twitter.com/2JmcMf4ipl
— YouGovUS (@YouGovUS) October 23, 2017
Crazy, right? Meanwhile, "interest in spirituality has been booming in recent years while interest in religion plummets, especially among millennials," Kari Paul reports at MarketWatch, making her case with a combination of surveys and anecdotal evidence. For example, a majority of millennials say (incorrectly) that astrology is a science, according to a 2014 survey by the National Science Foundation, and the psychic services industry, which includes astrology and other metaphysical services, grew 2 percent between 2011 and 2016, to $2 billion a year, IBIS World says. New astrology app Co—Star has seen explosive growth in its first two weeks on the market, and spiritual wares have made it to Urban Outfitters and Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop store.
"Whether it be spell-casting, tarot, astrology, meditation and trance, or herbalism, these traditions offer tangible ways for people to enact change in their lives," Melissa Jayne, owner of Brooklyn "metaphysical boutique" Catland tells MarketWatch. Her store offers workshops including "Witchcraft 101," "Spirit Seance," and "Astrology 101" — things they will not teach you of in college (but will at Hogwarts).
The YouGov poll was conducted Oct. 16-17 among 1,000 adults surveyed online, and it has a margin of error of ±4.2 percent. Peter Weber
Hours before they are due to sit down to talk taxes at the Republican senators' weekly lunch, President Trump and Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) are back at each other's throats. Corker on Tuesday told the Today show that "the best way for us to have success" on tax reform is if Trump would "step aside," sparking Trump to take to Twitter for retaliation:
Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017
...Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017
(For a brief, fascinating history of people to actually be elected dog catcher, The Washington Post has you covered.)
Shortly thereafter, Corker revived his metaphor of the White House as an "adult daycare center."
Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff
— Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017
Not everyone is amused by the president and Corker's ongoing antics. "Until Republicans are willing to do something meaningful about Trump's erratic behavior — namely, removing him from office — statements like Corker's will remain nothing but hot air," The Week's Ryan Cooper writes. Jeva Lange
Trump administration investigates sanctions against Myanmar in response to 'textbook genocide' against the Rohingya
The Trump administration withdrew assistance from Myanmar's military on Tuesday in response to the forces' recorded atrocities against the minority Rohingya population, The Guardian reports. The State Department is also considering additional targeted sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act, "a law that allows the U.S. to freeze assets and impose visa bans on selected individuals," NPR writes.
Since the crisis broke out in August, more than 600,000 refugees have fled Myanmar (formerly known as Burma) into neighboring Bangladesh and hundreds more have been killed by security forces. The United Nations deemed the violence "textbook genocide." The Trump administration has been criticized for its slow reaction to the crisis, with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson saying the U.S. is "extraordinarily concerned," but taking little action so far.
"The Obama administration had a Burma policy, it was reasonably effective," David Steinberg, the former director of Asian studies at Georgetown University, told The Washington Post. "The Trump administration has no policy."
In a statement Tuesday, the State Department explained: "We have rescinded invitations for senior Burmese security forces to attend U.S.-sponsored events; we are working with international partners to urge that Burma enables unhindered access to relevant areas for the United Nations Fact-Finding Mission, international humanitarian organizations, and media." Some experts fear that will not be enough: "There must also be an effort to seriously engage the Burmese military leadership," the Post's Josh Rogin writes. See photos from the Rohingya's "desperate search for a safe refuge" here at The Week. Jeva Lange
Trump to lunch with Senate Republicans as GOP lawmakers worry about Trump's tax policy freelancing
President Trump heads to Capitol Hill on Tuesday for a luncheon with Senate Republicans, and the main item on the menu will be tax cuts. House Republicans plan to unveil an ambitious tax plan in the next week or so, but Republican lawmakers are struggling to square the more than $5 trillion in tax cuts Trump has proposed with his pledged limitations — including his promise Monday that there will be not no changes to 401(k)s — and deficit limits. In order to pass the bill with just 50 Senate votes, Republicans can't exceed the $1.5 trillion deficit number they set in their Senate budget resolution, and senators worry Trump will continue to tie their hands with his statements.
Trump has also pledged to ax the estate tax, cut the corporate tax rate to 20 percent or lower, and focus the tax cuts on the middle class, and he opposes a fourth tax bracket for people who earn more than $1 million a year. To make the math work, Republicans will need to cut popular tax breaks, gradually lower taxes, or use accounting tricks, and limiting annual pre-tax 401(k) contributions to $2,400 from $18,000 would have allowed Republicans to borrow from future revenue. Politically, Trump and Republicans really want to sell this as a cut for the middle class, though the proposed cut in corporate taxes is projected to cost up to $2 trillion by itself.
"You are trying to stuff a $4 trillion or $5 trillion tax cut in a $1.5 trillion box," Steve Moore, one of President Trump's top 2016 economic advisers, tells The Washington Post. Still, he added optimistically, "there is a lot of desperation on the part of Republicans, and desperation is what will get us over the hump ultimately." Peter Weber
The public revelations about film mogul Harvey Weinstein earlier this month spurred a national conversation about the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and assault, both in the entertainment industry as well as in countless other workplaces. It also offered women an opportunity to step forward, both by way of the #MeToo social media movement and in the form of a steady stream of similar reports that have since been published, including accusations by 38 women against The Pick-up Artist director James Toback in the Los Angeles Times on Sunday. After the report was made public, the Times said more than 200 additional women contacted the newsroom via email and phone with similar stories.
"I wish I had never met him and, from the looks of it, I don't appear to be the only one," publisher Judith Regan told the Times.
Women claim Toback, 72, would initially approach them with the promise of interviews or auditions, touting his credits and connections to stars. "Those auditions involved humiliating personal questions, boasts of sexual conquests, and Toback forcing them to watch him masturbate," Vanity Fair writes. Toback has denied the accusations, claiming in part that it has been "biologically impossible" for him to do what accusers describe.
"I've been hoping the Weinstein/O'Reilly stuff would bring this vampire into the light (him and a couple others, frankly)," wrote Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn in a Facebook post. "I told the women who would come forward I had their back. This is me doing my best to fulfill that promise." Jeva Lange