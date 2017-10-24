Bipartisan bill seeks to protect Americans from warrantless government surveillance

Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) are expected to introduce bipartisan legislation Tuesday to prohibit warrantless searches of digital surveillance of Americans collected incidentally via Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).
The information in question is data swept up in the process of FISA spying on foreigners located outside the United States. The content about Americans is saved, and that database is then available for warrantless searches by federal agents investigating matters unconnected to the original spying goal.
This type of FISA surveillance is what President Trump clumsily accused the Obama administration of using on Trump Tower during the 2016 election. Experts say it is plausible the feds "may have come upon Trump Tower phone calls if a targeted foreign agent was on the other end of the line" and that agent was subject to FISA spying.
Section 702 is due to expire at the end of this year, and the Senate will also hold closed-door committee hearings Tuesday about a measure to reauthorize it. Paul and Wyden argue a straight reauthorization will perpetuate grave civil liberties abuses in violation of the Fourth Amendment. "This legislation will have enormous impact on the security, liberty, and constitutional rights of the American people," Wyden wrote Monday. "The public has therefore taken a keen interest in the outcome of this mark-up and in specific proposed reforms to Section 702." Bonnie Kristian
The House Judiciary and Oversight committees announced Tuesday that they will conduct a joint probe into the Department of Justice's handling of Hillary Clinton's emails in 2016. The investigation of the investigation will review a series of actions taken by the DOJ, the panels' chairmen wrote, including the FBI's decision to disclose to the public the investigation of Clinton's emails but not the probe of now-President Trump's campaign's ties to Russia, as well as the infamous letter former FBI Director James Comey sent to Congress in October 2016 regarding the Clinton matter.
#BREAKING: @TGowdySC & @RepGoodlatte to investigate DOJ decisions made in 2016 and to ensure transparency and accountability at the agency. pic.twitter.com/l7q3dz5QKS
— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 24, 2017
"Congress has a constitutional duty to preserve the integrity of our judicial branch by ensuring transparency and accountability of actions taken," wrote House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) and House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.).
Gowdy previously led the House Select Committee on Benghazi, which spent nearly $7 million of taxpayer funds on a two-year investigation a 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Libya while Clinton was secretary of state. The probe ultimated found there was no new evidence of wrongdoing on Clinton's part, and its conclusions were similar to other congressional inquiries of the matter.
Clinton, meanwhile, is more than 500 miles away from Washington, D.C., as part of her book tour for her campaign memoir, What Happened. Kimberly Alters
The Houston Astros face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night for Game 1 of the World Series, marking the first matchup of 100-win teams in the MLB's championship round in almost half a century. The last such matchup saw the 108-win Baltimore Orioles defeating the 102-win Cincinnati Reds in 1970.
The Dodgers are celebrating their first return to the October Classic since 1988. Ace Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the Dodgers, while the Astros — whose last World Series saw them swept by the Chicago White Sox in 2005 — are likewise starting a southpaw in Dallas Keuchel.
FiveThirtyEight gives the Dodgers slightly higher odds of emerging from the best-of-seven series victorious, with a 55 percent chance of winning the World Series compared to the Astros' 45 percent. That being said, The New York Times declared that there is "no underdog" in the matchup, with Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer adding: "I don't care how many games you've won … When it's four out of seven, it's hard to stop momentum."
The game begins 8:09 p.m. ET on Fox. Jeva Lange
The White House really wants to be super transparent with us, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday night, but we just make it so darned difficult.
"That's something that we've tried, I think, to do with some success over the last couple of months, is working more to do on the record, certainly on-camera briefings to allow that sense of access and sense of transparency," Sanders said while speaking at a panel hosted by the White House Correspondents' Association and George Washington University.
"But I think that goes both ways," she continued. "We're constantly having to compete with anonymous sources ... It's a big disservice to the American people that there [isn't] more credible sourcing." Sanders also argued "anybody with a computer can be a journalist," which is true if "journalist" is an expansive word that can mean anything from "writer at a carefully edited, fact-checked publication" to "person who uses Twitter."
The Trump White House has been labeled the least transparent administration in history by open government watchdogs, a title previously held by the Obama administration. Trump was a vocal critic of then-President Barack Obama's lack of transparency before he took office. Bonnie Kristian
Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) has emerged as one of President Trump's most outspoken critics, but on Tuesday he went as far as to say that "the debasement of our nation is what [Trump] will be remembered most for."
The comments followed a string of tweets by Trump alleging Corker "couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee" after Corker claimed the White House ought to "step aside" on tax reform.
"The president has great difficulty with the truth on many issues," Corker told CNN in response to the tweets, as well as a "lack of desire to be competent." Corker added that if he could do it over again, he would not support Trump in the 2016 election. Watch a portion of the interview below. Jeva Lange
Corker just now: "The President has great difficulty with the truth on many issues." https://t.co/GnPoByj9IL
— Meg Wagner (@megwagner) October 24, 2017
Republicans want to ban books about wizards and magic from schools. Millennials just want their horoscopes.
Sorry, Harry Potter. Humbug, Oz. Room on the Broom? Not on the shelf. According to a new survey of American adults by YouGov, 41 percent of Republicans and 24 percent of Democrats want to ban books about wizardry, witchcraft, and magic from elementary school libraries. The numbers get smaller as the grades get higher, but still, 17 percent of Republicans say those subjects should be verboten in university libraries.
41% of Republicans want books featuring magic, witchcraft, or wizardry banned from elementary school libraries https://t.co/u7PZYCJ46K pic.twitter.com/2JmcMf4ipl
— YouGovUS (@YouGovUS) October 23, 2017
Crazy, right? Meanwhile, "interest in spirituality has been booming in recent years while interest in religion plummets, especially among millennials," Kari Paul reports at MarketWatch, making her case with a combination of surveys and anecdotal evidence. For example, a majority of millennials say (incorrectly) that astrology is a science, according to a 2014 survey by the National Science Foundation, and the psychic services industry, which includes astrology and other metaphysical services, grew 2 percent between 2011 and 2016, to $2 billion a year, IBIS World says. New astrology app Co—Star has seen explosive growth in its first two weeks on the market, and spiritual wares have made it to Urban Outfitters and Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop store.
"Whether it be spell-casting, tarot, astrology, meditation and trance, or herbalism, these traditions offer tangible ways for people to enact change in their lives," Melissa Jayne, owner of Brooklyn "metaphysical boutique" Catland tells MarketWatch. Her store offers workshops including "Witchcraft 101," "Spirit Seance," and "Astrology 101" — things they will not teach you of in college (but will at Hogwarts).
The YouGov poll was conducted Oct. 16-17 among 1,000 adults surveyed online, and it has a margin of error of ±4.2 percent. Peter Weber
Hours before they are due to sit down to talk taxes at the Republican senators' weekly lunch, President Trump and Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) are back at each other's throats. Corker on Tuesday told the Today show that "the best way for us to have success" on tax reform is if Trump would "step aside," sparking Trump to take to Twitter for retaliation:
Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017
...Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017
(For a brief, fascinating history of people to actually be elected dog catcher, The Washington Post has you covered.)
Shortly thereafter, Corker revived his metaphor of the White House as an "adult daycare center."
Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff
— Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017
Not everyone is amused by the president and Corker's ongoing antics. "Until Republicans are willing to do something meaningful about Trump's erratic behavior — namely, removing him from office — statements like Corker's will remain nothing but hot air," The Week's Ryan Cooper writes. Jeva Lange
Trump administration investigates sanctions against Myanmar in response to 'textbook genocide' against the Rohingya
The Trump administration withdrew assistance from Myanmar's military on Tuesday in response to the forces' recorded atrocities against the minority Rohingya population, The Guardian reports. The State Department is also considering additional targeted sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act, "a law that allows the U.S. to freeze assets and impose visa bans on selected individuals," NPR writes.
Since the crisis broke out in August, more than 600,000 refugees have fled Myanmar (formerly known as Burma) into neighboring Bangladesh and hundreds more have been killed by security forces. The United Nations deemed the violence "textbook genocide." The Trump administration has been criticized for its slow reaction to the crisis, with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson saying the U.S. is "extraordinarily concerned," but taking little action so far.
"The Obama administration had a Burma policy, it was reasonably effective," David Steinberg, the former director of Asian studies at Georgetown University, told The Washington Post. "The Trump administration has no policy."
In a statement Tuesday, the State Department explained: "We have rescinded invitations for senior Burmese security forces to attend U.S.-sponsored events; we are working with international partners to urge that Burma enables unhindered access to relevant areas for the United Nations Fact-Finding Mission, international humanitarian organizations, and media." Some experts fear that will not be enough: "There must also be an effort to seriously engage the Burmese military leadership," the Post's Josh Rogin writes. See photos from the Rohingya's "desperate search for a safe refuge" here at The Week. Jeva Lange