Senate Republicans clear bill nullifying a pending consumer right to sue banks

On Tuesday night, the Senate voted, 51-50, to overturn a banking rule that would have allowed consumers to band together in class action lawsuits against banks and other financial institutions. Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and John Kennedy (R-La.) joined every Democrat in opposing the bill, and Vice President Mike Pence broke the tie. The rule, finalized in July by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) after five years of work, would have banned most forms of mandatory arbitration included in the fine print of almost all bank account and credit card agreements.
The banking industry had been lobbying hard for Congress to overturn the rule, using the Congressional Review Act, a previously obscure law that Republicans have used repeatedly this year to nullify regulations enacted under former President Barack Obama. The House passed its own bill overturning the arbitration rule in July, and President Trump is expected to sign it into law. "Tonight's vote is a giant setback for every consumer in this country," CFPB director Richard Cordray said in a statement. "As a result, companies like Wells Fargo and Equifax remain free to break the law without fear of legal blowback from their customers."
The American Bankers Association applauded the vote, and Republicans defended enforced arbitration as having worked "wonderfully" for consumers. "We have a very fair system that has been working for over 100 years in this country," said Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho). Forced arbitration clauses, which circumvent courts and preclude class-action suits, have become ubiquitous since a pair of Supreme Court cases in 2011 and 2013, The New York Times notes. The CFPB was charged with studying the effects of such clauses, and its findings, detailed in a 728-page report issued in 2015, were that once consumers were blocked from suing, most declined arbitration; those consumers who did pursue arbitration usually lost, and the 78 successful arbitration claims over the two years the CFPB studied the issue resulted in $400,000 total awards. Peter Weber
The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, defeating the Houston Astros 3-1.
Chris Taylor and Justin Turner each had home runs while Clayton Kershaw only gave up one run, striking out 11. It was a hot night in Los Angeles, as Southern California is experiencing a record-breaking heat wave. Game 2 of the World Series will be played Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, with the first pitch at 8:09 p.m. ET. Catherine Garcia
In April 2016, a lawyer representing Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee retained the services of a Washington firm to conduct research into President Trump's business interests, which led to the compilation of a dossier with allegations about Trump's connections to Russia, several people with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post.
Congressional Republicans have been pushing for the firm, Fusion GPS, to reveal who paid for the research; it has refused, citing confidentiality agreements. The Post reports that lawyer Marc E. Elias retained Fusion GPS in April 2016. Before then, during the GOP primary, the company's research into Trump was funded by a Republican donor whose identity remains unknown. This person paid Fusion GPS to investigate Trump's background, and it was quickly determined that Trump had deep ties to Russia, several people told the Post.
Fusion GPS hired former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele to conduct the research, and it was his reports and documents that were compiled to make the dossier, which BuzzFeed News published in January; Fusion GPS denies giving BuzzFeed the dossier. The dossier claims the Russian government has compromising information on Trump and helped his presidential campaign, allegations Trump has denied. U.S. intelligence has corroborated some of the details in the dossier.
Perkins Coie, Elias' firm, funded Fusion GPS's research through the end of October. Fusion GPS gave Steele's reports and documents to Elias, several people told the Post, but it's unclear how much was passed along to the Clinton campaign and DNC, or who knew about the roles of Fusion GPS and Steele. The Clinton campaign and DNC never directed Steele's activities, the Post reports, and it is standard practice for campaigns to use law firms to hire outside researchers, so their work is protected by attorney-client and work-product privileges. Catherine Garcia
The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York is collaborating with special counsel Robert Mueller's team to investigate suspected money laundering by President Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, several people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office has its own investigation into Manafort and money laundering going on, and the special counsel team has communicated with Schneiderman, WSJ reports. Manafort has previously denied any wrongdoing, and his spokesman declined to comment to WSJ.
This investigation is going on in tandem with the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York's probe into Kushner Cos., owned by the family of Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Trump has reportedly interviewed potential candidates to lead the U.S. attorney's offices in Manhattan and Brooklyn, with one having ties to his personal attorney and the other to his friend, Rudy Giuliani. Catherine Garcia
On Tuesday, the Senate voted 82-17 to pass a $36.5 billion disaster aid package, which has already been approved by the House and is expected to be signed by President Trump.
The bill includes $18.7 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster relief program, $16 billion for the National Flood Insurance Program, nearly $600 million to fight wildfires, and funding for nutrition assistance to help low-income residents of Puerto Rico still reeling from Hurricane Maria. All of the "no" votes were from Republicans, who said they had issues with various parts of the legislation. Catherine Garcia
Former Fox News foreign correspondent John Huddy says he was unfairly fired by the network on Monday, targeted because his sister Juliet Huddy filed a complaint against former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, accusing him of inappropriate behavior.
Based in Jerusalem, Huddy was terminated shortly before his sister appeared on former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly's new NBC show Megyn Kelly Today. Juliet Huddy settled with 21st Century Fox in September 2016, and because of her settlement, was limited on what she could say about the matter. In an interview Tuesday with The Hollywood Reporter, John Huddy said he was told by Fox News he was being fired for "inappropriate and unprofessional behavior," but never given an example. In a statement, Fox News said that "following a thorough investigation into a physical altercation earlier this month," the company decided to sever ties with Huddy, adding, "the network's investigation concluded last week, and due to observation of the Sabbath on Friday, terminated Huddy's employment" Monday morning.
Huddy told The Hollywood Reporter he exchanged words but not punches with a freelance photographer on Oct. 12, when the photographer pushed a cart into him at the Barcelona airport. He said things were already tense between the pair, because the photographer trash talked women, including Juliet Huddy, who have accused O'Reilly of sexual harassment. "I'm not trying to play the victim or be a martyr," Huddy said. "As journalists it's our job to expose injustice, and this is brutal." His father, John Huddy Sr., was close to former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and served as a consultant, but was fired after Ailes left the network amid his own sexual harassment scandal. "They hurt my sister, they hurt my father, and now they're trying to hurt me," Huddy said. Catherine Garcia
Emmy Award-winning actor Robert Guillaume, best known for playing the butler Benson DuBois in Soap and Benson and voicing Rafiki in The Lion King, died Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 89.
Guillaume's wife, Donna Brown Guillaume, told The Associated Press her husband had been battling prostate cancer. Guillaume won two Emmys for his portrayal of the acerbic butler Benson, and a Grammy in 1995 for narrating a version of The Lion King. He received a Tony nomination in 1977 for his performance as Nathan Detroit in an all-black production of Guys and Dolls, and starred in a Los Angeles production of Phantom of the Opera, the first black man to play the role. While starring in Sports Night in 1999, Guillaume had a minor stroke, which was written into the show.
Guillaume had a tough early life, writing in his 2002 autobiography Guillaume: A Life that his mother was a prostitute, they lived in the poorest slums of St. Louis, and he never knew his father. Before becoming an actor, he worked at a department store, a post office, and as the first black streetcar motorman in St. Louis. Catherine Garcia
Republican Sen. Jeff Flake (Ariz.) delivered an impassioned speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, in which he announced his decision not to seek re-election in 2018. Flake harshly criticized President Trump as well as his "complicit" colleagues in Congress. "It is time for our complicity and our accommodation of the unacceptable to end," Flake said.
Moments after his Senate speech — which garnered applause from his colleagues, beginning with Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) — Flake was interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper, who pressed him on why he was relinquishing his Senate seat. "It's just a very narrow path for a Republican like me in today's Republican Party to get the nomination," Flake said. "I would have to run a campaign that I couldn't be proud of, frankly, to win re-election. And I chose not to do that."
Tapper told Flake that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had said Flake's retirement was "probably a good move," given the "lack of support" that he has in Arizona. When asked for his response to the White House line, Flake didn't take the bait:
Flake will leave the Senate in January 2019. Former state senator Kelli Ward has emerged as a top candidate in the state's GOP primary, while Arizona Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D) is a leading contender for the Democrats. Watch more of Tapper's interview with Flake here. Kimberly Alters