Trevor Noah and 'God' discuss Bill O'Reilly's sexual harassment settlement, bizarre blame game

Over the weekend, The New York Times reported that six months before being fired, Bill O'Reilly paid $32 million to settle sexual harassment and assault claims by a Fox News legal analysts. On Tuesday's Daily Show, Trevor Noah was flabbergasted. "$32 million? Do you know how much money that is? O'Reilly could have made his own Medea movie for that money — although if he puts on a dress, he might end up sexually harassing himself, so that's a bad idea."

O'Reilly had an explanation, though — kind of. "So let me get this straight — you have evidence, 'shocking' evidence, that would totally exonerate you, but you're not going to go to court because it will hurt your kids?" Noah recapped. "Look, I don't know about O'Reilly's kids, but if O'Reilly were my dad, I would rather he just gave me the $32 million. I can handle some bad news for $32 million."