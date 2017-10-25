Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke proposes doubling visitor fees at popular national parks

On Tuesday, the Department of the Interior proposed sharply raising fees next year at 17 "highly visited national parks during peak visitor seasons," typically May through September. "The infrastructure of our national parks is aging and in need of renovation and restoration," Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said in a statement. "Targeted fee increases at some of our most-visited parks will help ensure that they are protected and preserved in perpetuity and that visitors enjoy a world-class experience that mirrors the amazing destinations they are visiting."
Under the proposal — which is open for public comment until Nov. 23 — entrance fees would be raised to $70 per car, from the typical $30, and $30 per pedestrian or cyclist, from $15. There would be an annual pass specific to each park for $70. The plan would raise a projected $70 million for maintenance and repairs — or 0.01 percent of the $700 billion Congress has approved for the Pentagon next year. The targeted national parks are: Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Denali, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Grand Teton, Joshua Tree, Olympic, Sequoia & Kings Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite, Zion, Acadia, Mount Rainier, Rocky Mountain, and Shenandoah.
The National Park Service notes that only 118 of America's 417 national parks charge admission at all. If this rate hike is approved, next year might be a good time to start exploring some of the lesser-known ones. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert's Late Show 'God' accepts some blame for Bill O'Reilly's sexual harassment woes
The revelation that former Fox News star Bill O'Reilly paid $32 million to settle a sixth sexual harassment case likely means the end of his TV career, "and yesterday, Bill told us exactly who he blames for all of his bad decisions," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "Could this be true? Is God really to blame for this whole scandal?" "God" appeared on the Late Show ceiling and asked Colbert to keep his name out of this.
One reason, the Late Show God said, is that he has his own spotty record with women. "There was that time I got somebody pregnant and totally bailed," he said. "Kid shows up on my doorstep 33 years later — turns out, nice guy!" But God eventually confessed his blame for the O'Reilly mess, to Colbert's surprise. "Yeah, I gave him that free will, and look what he did with it!" God said. "It's like letting a toddler drive a car, which I've also done." He kind of apologized, but ended with a wicked roast joke. Watch below. Peter Weber
There are some nights when all Stephen Colbert has to do is roll the tape and read the tweets, and Tuesday's Republican Party crackup made for one of those nights. "It's like a new Civil War, except this time neither side is trying to help black people," he joked on Tuesday's Late Show. He read through "the latest shots from Fort Trumpter" on Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), who responded in kind with some scathing tweets and interviews. In one, Corker called Trump's lunch with Senate Republicans an act of theater but added, "More power to him." "No, less power to him!" Colbert responded. "You already made him the most powerful man in the world, because you helped get him elected."
Corker's morning battle with Trump was soon subsumed by Sen. Jeff Flake's (R-Ariz.) stabs at Trump as he dramatically announced his impending resignation from the Senate floor. Colbert played some of the highlights, like when Flake promised he would no longer be "complicit or silent" in the face of Trump's transgressions, despotism, and tweets. "No, I will be complicit and absent," Colbert said, imitating Flake. "You're acting like all Donald Trump does is go on Twitter to threaten global civility. He also threatens football players."
"First McCain, then Corker, now Flake — why is it that Republicans only speak up against Donald Trump when they know they're not running for re-election?" Colbert asked. "The finally grow a set, then they say, 'I'm taking my balls and going home.'" There are hand gestures. Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump will spend 12 days in Asia in November, traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, and an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Vietnam, and ending his visit Nov. 13 in Manila to meet with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, a National Security Council spokesman tells Josh Rogin at The Washington Post. But Trump is not traveling the 52 miles from Manila to Angeles to attend an East Asia Summit on Nov. 14 with the leaders of 10 Southeast Asian nations plus Russia, China, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, and South Korea.
"The president's trip to Asia is extremely lengthy and will be his longest to date — his return to the U.S. on the evening of Nov. 13 is entirely schedule-driven," the NSC spokesman said. "You should not read anything into his being absent on the 14th." But Asian leaders will read a lot into it, Rogin says, viewing it as a lack of interest in the region, multilateral organizations, and using U.S. power to check China's expansive foreign policy. Former President Barack Obama had the U.S. join the East Asia Summit starting in 2009, and he attended every year from 2011 on except during the government shutdown of 2013.
"Multiple administration officials told me there was a lengthy debate inside the Trump administration about the summit," Rogin reports, "but officials close to Trump were concerned the president did not want to stay in the region for so long and worried he could get cranky, leading to unpredictable or undiplomatic behavior." Secretary of State Rex Tillerson may attend in Trump's stead. "Tillerson can sit in the president's seat, but the symbolism of that will be the headline of the day," says Southeast Asia expert Ernest Bower at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Peter Weber
Chinese President Xi Jinping was formally given a second five-year term on Wednesday, and he immediately announced the six members of his Cabinet, each one of them in their 60s, all men, and none a potential successor.
For the past several decades, it has been customary for China's leader, as he starts his final term, to nominate at least one heir to China's most powerful body, the Politburo Standing Committee. No one knew who made the cut until the committee members were brought out onstage Wednesday, one day after the Communist Party congress ended. During the congress, the party voted to write Xi's name and political philosophy into the constitution, bringing him up to the same level as Mao Zedong.
Xi, 64, was elected in 2012, and during his first term he launched an anti-corruption campaign and cracked down on political opponents. Without a successor and his name and dogma being written into the constitution, experts say it won't be surprising if he continues in his role into the 2030s. In an address to the party, he urged members to become "the backbone of our nation," and said it is his "conviction that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will become a reality." Catherine Garcia
Susie Twydell was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012, and now using a wheelchair, she thought she'd never be able to live out her dream of traveling to Africa to see gorillas in their natural habitat.
Twydell, 40, lives in London, and when she was told a team of porters could carry her in a stretcher up to see gorillas in a Rwandan wildlife park, she immediately started raising money for the trip of a lifetime. Twydell traveled to Rwanda with her husband, David, and as promised, was lifted into a stretcher and carried for 45 minutes up the mountain. She was transferred to a wheelchair and saw a silverback and its babies from just a few yards away.
"It took me by surprise, but it was the No. 1 experience of my life," she told Inside Edition. There are fewer than 1,000 wild mountain gorillas worldwide, and "it was such an amazing privilege" to be able to see a family. At one point, a baby gorilla came up to Twydell and started playing with her shoelaces. "They were clambering all over their silverback father, swinging from overhanging vines, and brilliantly for me, were mesmerized by the sight of a wheelchair in their midst," she said. Catherine Garcia
Over the weekend, The New York Times reported that six months before being fired, Bill O'Reilly paid $32 million to settle sexual harassment and assault claims by a Fox News legal analysts. On Tuesday's Daily Show, Trevor Noah was flabbergasted. "$32 million? Do you know how much money that is? O'Reilly could have made his own Medea movie for that money — although if he puts on a dress, he might end up sexually harassing himself, so that's a bad idea."
O'Reilly had an explanation, though — kind of. "So let me get this straight — you have evidence, 'shocking' evidence, that would totally exonerate you, but you're not going to go to court because it will hurt your kids?" Noah recapped. "Look, I don't know about O'Reilly's kids, but if O'Reilly were my dad, I would rather he just gave me the $32 million. I can handle some bad news for $32 million."
O'Reilly hasn't produced any of that "shocking" exculpatory evidence, but his attempt to drag his female ex-coworkers into his plight backfired spectacularly with a sick burn on Twitter from Gretchen Carlson. "Bill O'Reilly is over, man, because now anyone can win an argument against him by just saying '$32 million,'" Noah said, laughing. With no one left to blame but himself, O'Reilly chose to blame a higher power. "Wow, he's mad at God?" Noah marveled. "He's mad at God for not protecting him? This is one of those times that I wish we could hear what God has to say." God (Dulcé Sloan) had a lot to say, it turns out, plus a video highlight reel of O'Reilly touting his belief in "personal responsibility." Watch below. Peter Weber
In an op-ed inThe Washington Post published Tuesday night, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) — who dramatically announced he's retiring at the end of his term in January 2019 — wrote that when he thinks about President Trump's time in office, he can't help but link what's happening now to a statement made in 1954.
On June 9, 1954, Joseph Welch, the Army's chief counsel, asked communist-hunting Sen. Joseph McCarthy, "Have you left no sense of decency?" Others in the room broke into applause, because "someone had finally spoken up and said: Enough," Flake wrote. "By doing so, Welch reawakened the conscience of the country. The moment was a shock to the system, a powerful dose of cure for an American democracy that was questioning its values during a time of global tumult and threat."
Reflecting on some of Trump's darker moments over the past year — public feuds with Gold Star families, "shocking bigotry," and "childish insults" spewed at hostile foreign powers — Flake said there is a "sickness in our system," and "nine months of this administration is enough for us to stop pretending that this is somehow normal, and that we are on the verge of some sort of pivot to governing, to stability. Nine months is more than enough for us to say, loudly and clearly: Enough." Now more than ever, elected officials need to stand up for good, Flake said, and he'll be vocal about doing what's right. "For the next 14 months, relieved of the strictures of politics, I will be guided only by the dictates of conscience," he said. "It's time we all say: Enough." Read the entire op-ed at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia