Could Jeff Flake's retirement help Democrats take control of the Senate?

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) surprised his colleagues and the media on Tuesday by announcing that he won't seek re-election in 2018, saying on the Senate floor that he won't be "complicit" in President Trump's "unacceptable" behavior any longer for a GOP that's become a "fearful, backward-looking minority party." But Flake was almost certainly going to lose his primary. "Flake was dead," said Jonathan Swan at Axios. "Everybody knew it, including Republican leadership." Democrats and Republicans both said that Flake's retirement boded well for their electoral chances in increasingly purple Arizona.
On the one hand, Flake's retirement "boosted Democratic optimism about what once seemed unthinkable: winning control of the Senate in 2018," The Washington Post reports, a steep climb since Democrats are defending 25 seats — 10 in states Trump won — while Republicans are defending just eight seats. "Democrats already were investing in Arizona's 2018 race on the theory that the state’s growing Latino electorate and Trump's unpopularity would make it competitive," the Post says, and the party has a candidate, Rep. Krysten Sinema (D), it believes has a good shot at capitalizing on the GOP split.
Establishment Republicans are sad to see Flake go, but their silver lining, Politico reports, is "they believe it gives the GOP a better chance of holding Arizona's seat — and the Senate majority." Flake was polling far behind his GOP challenger, Kelli Ward, and many Republican strategists see Ward as an unelectable crackpot. "Republicans are now floating a number of other candidates for Senate, looking for a contender who can draw support from the Trump White House and the establishment," Politico notes.
The risk for Republicans is that Ward, backed by Stephen Bannon and billionaire Robert Mercer, will win the GOP primary anyway. For Democrats, The Washington Post notes, Flake's retirement has "emboldened progressives who want the party, locked out of power at every level, to move further to the left," maybe too far left for Arizona. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert and Jake Tapper discuss Trump's GOP feuds, Joe McCarthy, and burning Bill O'Reilly
"Say what you will about President Trump — and I do," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show, but "he remains laser-focused on defeating America's No. 1 enemy, the press." Well, CNN's "not taking it no more," releasing a new ad featuring an apple, Colbert said. He played the ad, judged it not bad, then showed the Late Show's modified version, which is longer and cuts out some of the subtleties.
CNN's Jake Tapper was, not coincidentally, Colbert's guest on the show, and he asked him about Tuesday's big political story, the salvos at Trump from two GOP senators, Bob Corker and Jeff Flake, neither of whom is seeking re-election. "Is this an act of defiance, or is this an act of surrender in your opinion?" Colbert asked Tapper. He said he doesn't think it's an act of surrender, though "the Steve Bannons and Breitbarts of the world see that," and like Flake a few hours later, Tapper compared Trump to Sen. Joseph McCarthy, whose "crusade of indecency and smears and lies" ended only when enough people stood up to him. "President Trump and Joe McCarthy are very different historical figures, but there is something similar," Tapper said. "They say history doesn't repeat itself but it rhymes."
Colbert brought up Tapper's Twitter burn on Bill O'Reilly. "I don't even know what to ask about this — I just wanted to share with everybody that you're a very mean person, Jake Tapper," Colbert joked. "I'm a journalist, so I like to explain things, and I felt he was using the word 'low' incorrectly," Tapper deadpanned. Colbert thanked him but said he felt worse about the world after their conversation. That's his job, Tapper said. "We're not here to sugar-coat it. It's an apple." "I want a caramel apple," Colbert said. Peter Weber
An unknown assailant fatally shot two people on the campus of Louisiana's Grambling State University after midnight on Wednesday, then fled the scene, Lincoln Parish sheriff's spokesman Stephen Williams said Wednesday morning. Will Sutton, Grambling's media relations director, said the shooting occurred during a confrontation in a campus courtyard. Local ABC News affiliate KNOE identified the victims as Grambling students Earl Andrews and Monquiarius Caldwell, both 23. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert's Late Show 'God' accepts some blame for Bill O'Reilly's sexual harassment woes
The revelation that former Fox News star Bill O'Reilly paid $32 million to settle a sixth sexual harassment case likely means the end of his TV career, "and yesterday, Bill told us exactly who he blames for all of his bad decisions," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "Could this be true? Is God really to blame for this whole scandal?" "God" appeared on the Late Show ceiling and asked Colbert to keep his name out of this.
One reason, the Late Show God said, is that he has his own spotty record with women. "There was that time I got somebody pregnant and totally bailed," he said. "Kid shows up on my doorstep 33 years later — turns out, nice guy!" But God eventually confessed his blame for the O'Reilly mess, to Colbert's surprise. "Yeah, I gave him that free will, and look what he did with it!" God said. "It's like letting a toddler drive a car, which I've also done." He kind of apologized, but ended with a wicked roast joke. Watch below. Peter Weber
There are some nights when all Stephen Colbert has to do is roll the tape and read the tweets, and Tuesday's Republican Party crackup made for one of those nights. "It's like a new Civil War, except this time neither side is trying to help black people," he joked on Tuesday's Late Show. He read through "the latest shots from Fort Trumpter" on Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), who responded in kind with some scathing tweets and interviews. In one, Corker called Trump's lunch with Senate Republicans an act of theater but added, "More power to him." "No, less power to him!" Colbert responded. "You already made him the most powerful man in the world, because you helped get him elected."
Corker's morning battle with Trump was soon subsumed by Sen. Jeff Flake's (R-Ariz.) stabs at Trump as he dramatically announced his impending resignation from the Senate floor. Colbert played some of the highlights, like when Flake promised he would no longer be "complicit or silent" in the face of Trump's transgressions, despotism, and tweets. "No, I will be complicit and absent," Colbert said, imitating Flake. "You're acting like all Donald Trump does is go on Twitter to threaten global civility. He also threatens football players."
"First McCain, then Corker, now Flake — why is it that Republicans only speak up against Donald Trump when they know they're not running for re-election?" Colbert asked. "They finally grow a set, then they say, 'I'm taking my balls and going home.'" There are hand gestures. Watch below. Peter Weber
On Tuesday, the Department of the Interior proposed sharply raising fees next year at 17 "highly visited national parks during peak visitor seasons," typically May through September. "The infrastructure of our national parks is aging and in need of renovation and restoration," Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said in a statement. "Targeted fee increases at some of our most-visited parks will help ensure that they are protected and preserved in perpetuity and that visitors enjoy a world-class experience that mirrors the amazing destinations they are visiting."
Under the proposal — which is open for public comment until Nov. 23 — entrance fees would be raised to $70 per car, from the typical $30, and $30 per pedestrian or cyclist, from $15. There would be an annual pass specific to each park for $70. The plan would raise a projected $70 million for maintenance and repairs — or 0.01 percent of the $700 billion Congress has approved for the Pentagon next year. The targeted national parks are: Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Denali, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Grand Teton, Joshua Tree, Olympic, Sequoia & Kings Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite, Zion, Acadia, Mount Rainier, Rocky Mountain, and Shenandoah.
The National Park Service notes that only 118 of America's 417 national parks charge admission at all. If this rate hike is approved, next year might be a good time to start exploring some of the lesser-known ones. Peter Weber
President Trump will spend 12 days in Asia in November, traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, and an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Vietnam, and ending his visit Nov. 13 in Manila to meet with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, a National Security Council spokesman tells Josh Rogin at The Washington Post. But Trump is not traveling the 52 miles from Manila to Angeles to attend an East Asia Summit on Nov. 14 with the leaders of 10 Southeast Asian nations plus Russia, China, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, and South Korea.
"The president's trip to Asia is extremely lengthy and will be his longest to date — his return to the U.S. on the evening of Nov. 13 is entirely schedule-driven," the NSC spokesman said. "You should not read anything into his being absent on the 14th." But Asian leaders will read a lot into it, Rogin says, viewing it as a lack of interest in the region, multilateral organizations, and using U.S. power to check China's expansive foreign policy. Former President Barack Obama had the U.S. join the East Asia Summit starting in 2009, and he attended every year from 2011 on except during the government shutdown of 2013.
"Multiple administration officials told me there was a lengthy debate inside the Trump administration about the summit," Rogin reports, "but officials close to Trump were concerned the president did not want to stay in the region for so long and worried he could get cranky, leading to unpredictable or undiplomatic behavior." Secretary of State Rex Tillerson may attend in Trump's stead. "Tillerson can sit in the president's seat, but the symbolism of that will be the headline of the day," says Southeast Asia expert Ernest Bower at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Peter Weber
Chinese President Xi Jinping was formally given a second five-year term on Wednesday, and he immediately announced the six members of his Cabinet, each one of them in their 60s, all men, and none a potential successor.
For the past several decades, it has been customary for China's leader, as he starts his final term, to nominate at least one heir to China's most powerful body, the Politburo Standing Committee. No one knew who made the cut until the committee members were brought out onstage Wednesday, one day after the Communist Party congress ended. During the congress, the party voted to write Xi's name and political philosophy into the constitution, bringing him up to the same level as Mao Zedong.
Xi, 64, was elected in 2012, and during his first term he launched an anti-corruption campaign and cracked down on political opponents. Without a successor and his name and dogma being written into the constitution, experts say it won't be surprising if he continues in his role into the 2030s. In an address to the party, he urged members to become "the backbone of our nation," and said it is his "conviction that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will become a reality." Catherine Garcia