Report: Trump campaign data firm contacted Julian Assange about Clinton emails

In an email he wrote last year, Alexander Nix, the head of Cambridge Analytica, a data-analytics firm hired by President Trump's campaign, said he contacted Wikileaks founder Julian Assange about how he could help him release some of Hillary Clinton's deleted emails, The Daily Beast reports.
Two people familiar with the congressional investigation into ties between Trump associates and the Russian government told The Daily Beast Nix wrote this email to a third party, and revealed that Assange told him he did not want his help because he liked to do his work solo. If Nix's claims are true, this is the closest known connection between Trump's campaign and Assange.
Wikileaks published hacked emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, and Trump was quick to praise the site throughout the campaign; PolitiFact says he mentioned WikiLeaks 137 times before the election. Cambridge Analytica did not respond to The Daily Beast's request for comment, but Assange did, saying, "We can confirm an approach by Cambridge Analytica and can confirm that it was rejected by WikiLeaks." Clinton used a private server while Secretary of State, and it's unclear if the 33,000 emails that were deleted were ever hacked or if anyone has them, a person close to the congressional investigation told The Daily Beast. Catherine Garcia
Marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, but a new Gallup poll suggests that American support for the drug's legalization is higher than ever before — no pun intended.
The recent survey places support for marijuana legalization at 64 percent. That number has skyrocketed since Gallup began polling on the issue in 1969; for reference, only about 35 percent of Americans supported legalization in 2004.
Even Republicans support legalization in record numbers. The most recent Gallup poll found that 51 percent of Republicans believe that marijuana should be legalized, a significant uptick from 42 percent in 2016 and an even bigger one from around 20 percent on 2004.
Legalization at the state level may be informing overall public opinion on the issue. Seven states and the District of Columbia have fully legalized marijuana, while 29 states have passed broad laws concerning legalization.
Members of the Trump administration, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, have come out against marijuana usage. It is unclear whether public opinion will have any effect on the White House's stance.
Gallup's most recent data was collected over the phone from 1,028 adults between Oct. 5 and 11. The poll has a margin of error of 4 percentage points. Elianna Spitzer
An auction earlier this week proved you can indeed buy happiness ... for $1.56 million. Well, sort of: Albert Einstein's theory of happiness sold for the hefty sum at auction Tuesday, NPR reports.
At the Tokyo Imperial Hotel in 1922, Einstein tipped a bellboy with two notes written on pieces of hotel stationery. On one note, Einstein described his theory of happiness: "A calm and modest life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success combined with constant restlessness," he wrote in German. On a second note, Einstein wrote, "Where there's a will there's a way." Einstein signed and dated both notes.
The bellhop saved the notes at Einstein's request, The Washington Post reports. Gal Weiner, the CEO of the auction house, told The Associated Press that Einstein told the worker at the time that the notes "will probably be worth more than a regular tip."
The two notes went up for auction in Jerusalem on Tuesday, where an anonymous European bidder paid $1.56 million for Einstein's theory of happiness. Another bidder took home the second note for $240,000. NPR reports that, until now, the notes had remained in that bellhop's family: the grandson of the Japanese bellboy's brother put the notes up for auction. Elianna Spitzer
President Trump interrupted an interview with Fox Business' Lou Dobbs on Wednesday to ask who Dobbs thought he should pick to chair the Federal Reserve. "Tell me who your preference is," Trump insisted. As Dobbs protested, Trump added: "You can even cut it out if you want. You don't have to. I would love to hear you. I only want that from people I respect."
Dobbs endorsed current Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. Yellen's term runs out at the end of January 2018; it will be up to Trump whether or not to give her another term, a decision he has said he will make "pretty shortly."
"I'll tell you what," Trump told Dobbs, "she was in my office three days ago. She is very impressive. I like her a lot. It's somebody I am thinking about."
Trump is also reportedly considering Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economist John Taylor, Reuters reports. Read more about Trump's Fed here at The Week. Jeva Lange
The Federal Communications Commission is prepared to vote next month on trimming or eliminating regulations that limit the ownership of multiple TV stations or newspapers in a single market, The Wall Street Journal reports. The President Trump-appointed FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, has framed the decision as being a 21st-century brush-up to national media rules, some of which have gone unchanged since the 1970s.
"Local station owners and some big media companies have complained that federal rules — originally enacted in part to ensure a diversity of views — have hindered their efforts to grow and compete at a time when online competitors have made major inroads," The Wall Street Journal writes.
Other major changes are also afoot. On Tuesday, the FCC voted to scrap a longstanding rule that required local TV and radio stations to have a physical studio in the region they serve. "Technology allows broadcast stations to produce local news even without a nearby studio," Pai explained. On the other hand, Variety writes that "critics say [the change] will help media companies further consolidate their operations and even be a boost to the ambitions of Sinclair Broadcast Group," a conservative company that has been branded by progressive publications like Mother Jones as "Trump TV." Jeva Lange
Alphabet's ambitious X lab looked skyward to help the recovery process in Puerto Rico, sending "internet balloons" to the battered island territory over the weekend. Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico over a month ago, and Alphabet, Google's parent company, sought to use high-flying technology to help, NBC News reports.
The FCC reported Monday that at least 66 percent of cellular sites in Puerto Rico were still out of service as a result of Hurricane Maria. X's balloons, known as Project Loon, aimed to increase internet access in areas affected by outages. With the approval of several governmental organizations including the FCC and FAA, X deployed the "internet balloons," which carry the technology necessary to provide basic internet access for LTE-enabled phones. The balloons can hover over a specified area using machine learning-powered algorithms, the lab wrote.
The Project Loon team launched the balloons over the Nevada desert over the weekend, and they are now hovering 12.5 miles above ground in Puerto Rico. But X cannot create internet access alone: The company partners with existing cellphone companies to generate LTE access where cell towers and networks have been affected. In Puerto Rico, the team is working with AT&T.
"We plan to continue to offer emergency internet connectivity in areas where it's needed for as long as it is useful and
President Trump said Wednesday that he did not specifically authorize the Green Beret-led mission in Niger that left four U.S. soldiers dead earlier this month.
So far, details on what happened during the tragic mission have been thin: Twelve members of a Special Operations Task Force were reportedly traveling back to their base in the capital of Niamey on Oct. 4 when they were ambushed by 50 militants likely belonging to an Islamic State-affiliated group, CNN reports. The U.S. task force requested support, which was slow to arrive. Three soldiers were killed in the attack; the fourth, Army Sgt. La David Johnson, was initially missing. His body was recovered later almost a mile away from the ambush site.
"I have to say, we are decimating ISIS in the Middle East," Trump told reporters Wednesday. "What's happening is, they'll go to parts of Africa, they'll go to other places. When they get there, we meet them. It's a dangerous business, I have to say."
Trump said that while the Niger mission wasn't specifically authorized by him personally, "I have generals that are great generals. These are great fighters. These are warriors." For clarification, he added: "I gave them authority to do what's right so that we win. That's the authority they have." Watch the remarks below, beginning at the 8:02 mark. Jeva Lange
Forget dipping grilled cheese in tomato soup — this high-end sandwich is dipped in gold.
Famed New York City restaurant Serendipity 3 serves up the "Quintessential Grilled Cheese Sandwich" for a record-setting $214.
The sandwich starts with two pieces of French bread, baked with Champagne and 23-karat gold. It's then stuffed with a rare Italian cheese that only 25,000 cows produce. Finally, it's brushed with white truffle oil and crisp gold fakes, grilled, and encrusted with more edible gold.
The extravagant sandwich is served with a lobster tomato bisque, making it Guinness World Records' most expensive sandwich.
And while grilled cheese is typically a quick dinner, the Quintessential has to be ordered 48 hours in advance. Pair it with Serendipity's $1,000 Golden Opulence Sundae for a balanced, bankrupting meal. Kathryn Krawczyk