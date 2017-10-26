Astros win Game 2 of the World Series in an 11-inning thriller

The Houston Astros tied the World Series, 1-1, in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, beating the Dodgers in a 7-6 game that stretched to 11 innings. Outfielder George Springer batted in a 2-run homer to put the Astros up in the top of the 11th, after a game where the lead seesawed between the two teams, and Charlie Culberson's home run in the bottom was not enough to tee up extra innings or give the Dodgers a second win. "I have been at some great World Series games, and this one now joins the list," wrote David Waldstein at The New York Times, and that was in the 10th inning. "Leads have been erased, home runs all over the place, blown saves, classic bat flips, and to top it all off, the second base umpire, Laz Diaz, gets hit in the upper leg with a pickoff attempt."
The Astros are playing for their first-ever World Series championship, after 56 years in Houston, and the Dodgers last won the World Series in 1988. Houston hosts Game 3 on Friday night. Peter Weber
Five women who worked with journalist and Game Change co-author Mark Halperin told CNN he sexually harassed them when he was political director at ABC News.
Three women said Halperin, who joined ABC News in the late 1980s and was named political director in 1997, pressed his genitals against their bodies, and one said he grabbed her breasts; he denies any of these incidents took place. Three of the women also said Halperin propositioned them for sex while on the campaign trail, with one telling CNN he would say, "Why don't you meet me upstairs?" She would respond, "That's not a good idea," but "he would push the request further," the women said. All of the women said they never reported these incidents to ABC News management because they were afraid of retaliation, and they want to keep their anonymity now because they are embarrassed by what happened. They said he never promised them anything in exchange for sex or threatened retribution.
In a statement to CNN Wednesday night, Halperin, now an analyst for NBC News and Showtime's The Circus, said that "during this period, I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me. I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize. Under the circumstances, I'm going to take a step back from my day-to-day work while I properly deal with this situation." Halperin left ABC News in 2007, and CNN did not speak to anyone who claimed he harassed them after he left the network. Catherine Garcia
Trevor Noah has a Daily Show hotline for GOP 'Trump dealers' too scared to follow Flake, Corker
The Republicans turning on President Trump aren't just disagreeing with him. Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) "is saying that the president of the United States is incompetent and cannot be trusted in the Oval Office, or near electrical outlets," Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Show. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) made a similar case from the Senate floor. "I know that doesn't seem flashy, because we're so used to living with Trump, but that was definitely a slam, a senatorial slam," Noah said, "like, you don't do a mic drop after that, you just gently lay the mic in a coffin."
Some argue that Corker and Flake should stick around and try to save the democracy they say is at stake, but "you have to admit, there's a freedom that comes from saying that you quit," Noah said, and these two now have 15 months to do whatever they want. In fact, the only Republican having a good time right now is "real-life Halloween costume Steve Bannon," who wants to sweep out all Republican politician next year, except Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), he said, "which is so sad for Ted Cruz. He even gets left out of threats."
Still, Flake and Corker have "shown that there are Republicans who are starting to see the realities of the Donald Trump presidency," Noah said, "publicly acknowledging the danger of everything else that this man stands for," even though they agree with his legislated goals. He compared them to drug dealers "trying to flip on the kingpin who has clearly gone too far," and there are others still reluctantly dealing. Noah encouraged those other Republicans to come forward — "all of them, except Ted Cruz" — and presented a PSA for "Trump dealers" too scared to quit the gang. Watch below. Peter Weber
He went from wedding crasher to part of the family.
When Marília Pieroni and Matheus Gomes Martins got married on Sept. 30 in Laranjal Paulista, Brazil, rain forced them to move their ceremony inside a tent. As guests started to arrive, so did a muddy stray dog. He was led outside, but came back right as Pieroni started walking down the aisle. He was ejected once again, but returned in time for the vows, and settled in on Pieroni's veil. "I was really surprised and thought the little guy was really cute," she told HuffPost.
The dog stayed for the reception, where he dined on food from the buffet before wandering off. The couple decided they wanted to adopt their wedding crasher, and finally tracked him down on Oct. 10. Now named Snoop, he is "adapting very well to his new routine," Pieroni said, adding, "We are so happy with him." There are a lot of abandoned dogs living on the streets of Brazil, Pieroni said, and she hopes that her story will remind people to "not buy animals and to adopt them instead." Catherine Garcia
Recent polls have his approval rating at a dismal 3 percent, but Brazil's president was able to survive a vote Wednesday night on whether he should be tried on corruption charges.
Of the 513 deputies in the Chamber of Deputies, 251 voted in support of President Michel Temer, 233 were against him, and the rest either abstained or were absent; he needed 171 votes in his favor in order to avoid being suspended and tried on charges of leading a criminal organization and obstruction of justice, The Associated Press reports. Temer was vice president under President Dilma Rousseff, but after she was impeached and removed from office last year, he took over.
What started as an investigation into money laundering turned into a massive corruption probe. Prosecutors say that political parties sold favors and appointments to some of the country's most powerful businessmen, and that since Temer rose to power, his party has received $190 million in bribes; Temer denies the claims. His term is over on Dec. 31, 2018, and in next year's elections, all 513 seats in the Chamber of Deputies are up for grabs. Many of Brazil's television stations aired Wednesday's vote live, letting people at home watch as they voted for or against the deeply unpopular president. Catherine Garcia
It wouldn't be a Dodgers World Series home game without longtime broadcaster Vin Scully, and to the delight of fans everywhere, he put on a show at the start of Game 2.
From Vin Scully to Fernando Valenzuela. What a #WorldSeries moment. https://t.co/jX2iIZx26h
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 26, 2017
Scully retired in 2016 after 67 years, but he returned to Dodger Stadium to throw out the ceremonial first pitch Wednesday evening. "I've been practicing for a week," he told the crowd, who chanted, "Scully! Scully!" Before he could throw the ball, though, he needed a catcher, and Steve Yeager, who won the 1981 World Series with the Dodgers, ran onto the field. Catcher in place, Scully wound up, but froze. "I hurt my rotator cuff," he announced, clearly uninjured, but luckily for Scully, Fernando Valenzuela happened to be on hand, and came trotting out. Valenzuela has two World Series titles with the Dodgers under his belt, and maybe he left a little bit of luck for this year's team on the mound. Catherine Garcia
Bill O'Reilly, fired from Fox News after it emerged that several women accused him of sexual harassment and he paid out millions in settlements, might be getting a second chance.
O'Reilly is in negotiations with Sinclair Broadcast Group, which earned some notice for telling local news channel managers they have to run segments featuring conservative commentary, two people familiar with the talks told NBC News. The recent revelation that O'Reilly paid $32 million to settle sexual harassment claims by former Fox News legal analyst Lis Wiehl didn't appear to scare off Sinclair. "They took a pause but it didn't really change anything for them," one person told NBC News.
Sinclair denies being in negotiations with O'Reilly, but a person close to him says they are "about midway" through talks. Sinclair owns or operates 173 television stations in the United States, and if a deal to purchase Tribune Media is approved by regulators, that number would rise to 220. As for O'Reilly, one person told NBC News that Sinclair is thinking about giving him a two-hour syndicated show, maybe starting at 6 or 7 p.m: "They want to do something anti-CNN, anti-MSNBC." Catherine Garcia
In an email he wrote last year, Alexander Nix, the head of Cambridge Analytica, a data-analytics firm hired by President Trump's campaign, said he had contacted Wikileaks founder Julian Assange about how he could help WikiLeaks release some of Hillary Clinton's deleted emails, The Daily Beast reports.
Two people familiar with the congressional investigation into ties between Trump associates and the Russian government told The Daily Beast that Nix wrote this email to a third party, and revealed that Assange told him he did not want his help because he liked to do his work solo. If Nix's claims are true, this is the closest known connection between Trump's campaign and Assange.
Wikileaks published hacked emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, and Trump was quick to praise the site throughout the campaign; PolitiFact says he mentioned WikiLeaks 137 times before the election. Cambridge Analytica did not respond to The Daily Beast's request for comment, but Assange did, saying, "We can confirm an approach by Cambridge Analytica and can confirm that it was rejected by WikiLeaks." Clinton used a private server while secretary of state, and it's unclear if the 33,000 emails that were deleted were ever hacked or if anyone has them, a person close to the congressional investigation told The Daily Beast. Catherine Garcia