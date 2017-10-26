Seth Meyers says the GOP needs to realize Trump is never, ever going to change

The GOP is going through a civil war of its own making, Seth Meyers said on Late Night Wednesday, and the first thing Republicans need to realize is that President Trump is never going to change.
Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), both retiring at the end of their terms, came out with sharp words for Trump on Tuesday, but if he's as big a danger to society as they both say, they need to actually take action, Meyers said. They also have to realize that Trump is 71 years old, and won't ever change how he behaves. That should certainly be apparent to Corker, who was an early supporter of Trump's; Meyers played a clip of an awkward Corker at one of Trump's raucous campaign rallies, looking like he "walked into a biker bar looking for his daughter."
Trump hasn't done anything to keep his bombastic personality under wraps, and it's time to accept this, Meyers said. "Trump is an old billionaire with a young, beautiful wife," he added. "Why would he think, 'I gotta change my ways'? That would be like Larry King saying, 'You know what, I'm gonna start wearing belts.'" Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
In the Republican civil war between congressional Republicans and President Trump, currently "there is no question: Trump, and his former strategist and now-Breitbart chief Steve Bannon, are winning," Politico says. On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his allies struck back, declaring "open warfare" on Bannon (though not Trump), The Washington Post reports. A McConnell-allied super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund (SLC), outlined plans to "highlight Bannon's hard-line populism and attempt to link him to white nationalism to discredit him and the candidates he will support," the Post said, as well as "boost candidates with traditional GOP profiles."
The SLC previewed its attack on Wednesday, hitting at both Bannon and Nevada Republican Danny Tankarian, whom Bannon has been speaking with about mounting a primary challenge against Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.):
Here’s another pledge for @DannyTarkanian to sign backing Bannon over ex-wife charges. #NVSen pic.twitter.com/qIHE8SrAJL
— Senate Ldshp Fund (@Senate_Fund) October 25, 2017
The SLC said it plans to spend millions to sideline Bannon and back anti-Bannon Republicans, arguing that Bannon's insurrection puts GOP control of Congress at risk. "In states where Trump is popular, Bannon gives Democrats an alternate pathway to fire up their base and appeal to swing voters who support the president but recoil at Bannon's racially-charged worldview," SLC chief Steven Law told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday. Longtime McConnell adviser Josh Holmes also called Bannon a white supremacists in a recent interview.
Bannon, who has financial backing from billionaire hedge fund manager Robert Mercer and his daughter Rebekah, and his allies laughed off this line of attack, noting that it seems not to have worked for Democrats in 2016. "Do we need any further evidence than Mitch McConnell and his cronies reducing themselves to using left-wing talking points to attack Steve?" said Andy Surabian, a Bannon ally. "It's pathetic to watch. ... Every poll shows Mitch McConnell is an albatross on the Republican candidates." Peter Weber
At the same time the Iraqi prime minister announced an offensive was underway to recapture a region close to the Syrian border from the Islamic State, Kurdish officials said its peshmerga fighters were being hit by artillery fired by Iraqi troops and Iran-backed militias.
Early Thursday, the Kurdistan Region Security Council said the Iraqi forces were northwest of Mosul, and in a statement, the council called on Iraq to withdraw from the area and asked the United States government to "stop Iraq's reckless behavior." Last month, Iraqi Kurds voted in favor of independence from Baghdad, and since then, Iraqi troops have pushed into oil-rich territories where the peshmerga drove out ISIS fighters.
Meanwhile, Iraqi troops are fighting to take back al-Qaim and Rawa in the western border region, Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi said early Thursday. This is the last bit of land ISIS still controls in Iraq. On the Syrian side of the border, ISIS still has some territory, but they are retreating from the area. Catherine Garcia
The Houston Astros tied the World Series, 1-1, in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, beating the Dodgers in a 7-6 game that stretched to 11 innings. Outfielder George Springer batted in a 2-run homer to put the Astros up in the top of the 11th, after a game where the lead seesawed between the two teams, and Charlie Culberson's home run in the bottom was not enough to tee up extra innings or give the Dodgers a second win. "I have been at some great World Series games, and this one now joins the list," wrote David Waldstein at The New York Times, and that was in the 10th inning. "Leads have been erased, home runs all over the place, blown saves, classic bat flips, and to top it all off, the second base umpire, Laz Diaz, gets hit in the upper leg with a pickoff attempt."
The Astros are playing for their first-ever World Series championship, after 56 years in Houston, and the Dodgers last won the World Series in 1988. Houston hosts Game 3 on Friday night. Peter Weber
Five women who worked with journalist and Game Change co-author Mark Halperin told CNN he sexually harassed them when he was political director at ABC News.
Three women said Halperin, who joined ABC News in the late 1980s and was named political director in 1997, pressed his genitals against their bodies, and one said he grabbed her breasts; he denies any of these incidents took place. Three of the women also said Halperin propositioned them for sex while on the campaign trail, with one telling CNN he would say, "Why don't you meet me upstairs?" She would respond, "That's not a good idea," but "he would push the request further," the women said. All of the women said they never reported these incidents to ABC News management because they were afraid of retaliation, and they want to keep their anonymity now because they are embarrassed by what happened. They said he never promised them anything in exchange for sex or threatened retribution.
In a statement to CNN Wednesday night, Halperin, now an analyst for NBC News and Showtime's The Circus, said that "during this period, I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me. I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize. Under the circumstances, I'm going to take a step back from my day-to-day work while I properly deal with this situation." Halperin left ABC News in 2007, and CNN did not speak to anyone who claimed he harassed them after he left the network. Catherine Garcia
Trevor Noah has a Daily Show hotline for GOP 'Trump dealers' too scared to follow Flake, Corker
The Republicans turning on President Trump aren't just disagreeing with him. Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) "is saying that the president of the United States is incompetent and cannot be trusted in the Oval Office, or near electrical outlets," Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Show. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) made a similar case from the Senate floor. "I know that doesn't seem flashy, because we're so used to living with Trump, but that was definitely a slam, a senatorial slam," Noah said, "like, you don't do a mic drop after that, you just gently lay the mic in a coffin."
Some argue that Corker and Flake should stick around and try to save the democracy they say is at stake, but "you have to admit, there's a freedom that comes from saying that you quit," Noah said, and these two now have 15 months to do whatever they want. In fact, the only Republican having a good time right now is "real-life Halloween costume Steve Bannon," who wants to sweep out all Republican politician next year, except Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), he said, "which is so sad for Ted Cruz. He even gets left out of threats."
Still, Flake and Corker have "shown that there are Republicans who are starting to see the realities of the Donald Trump presidency," Noah said, "publicly acknowledging the danger of everything else that this man stands for," even though they agree with his legislated goals. He compared them to drug dealers "trying to flip on the kingpin who has clearly gone too far," and there are others still reluctantly dealing. Noah encouraged those other Republicans to come forward — "all of them, except Ted Cruz" — and presented a PSA for "Trump dealers" too scared to quit the gang. Watch below. Peter Weber
He went from wedding crasher to part of the family.
When Marília Pieroni and Matheus Gomes Martins got married on Sept. 30 in Laranjal Paulista, Brazil, rain forced them to move their ceremony inside a tent. As guests started to arrive, so did a muddy stray dog. He was led outside, but came back right as Pieroni started walking down the aisle. He was ejected once again, but returned in time for the vows, and settled in on Pieroni's veil. "I was really surprised and thought the little guy was really cute," she told HuffPost.
The dog stayed for the reception, where he dined on food from the buffet before wandering off. The couple decided they wanted to adopt their wedding crasher, and finally tracked him down on Oct. 10. Now named Snoop, he is "adapting very well to his new routine," Pieroni said, adding, "We are so happy with him." There are a lot of abandoned dogs living on the streets of Brazil, Pieroni said, and she hopes that her story will remind people to "not buy animals and to adopt them instead." Catherine Garcia
Recent polls have his approval rating at a dismal 3 percent, but Brazil's president was able to survive a vote Wednesday night on whether he should be tried on corruption charges.
Of the 513 deputies in the Chamber of Deputies, 251 voted in support of President Michel Temer, 233 were against him, and the rest either abstained or were absent; he needed 171 votes in his favor in order to avoid being suspended and tried on charges of leading a criminal organization and obstruction of justice, The Associated Press reports. Temer was vice president under President Dilma Rousseff, but after she was impeached and removed from office last year, he took over.
What started as an investigation into money laundering turned into a massive corruption probe. Prosecutors say that political parties sold favors and appointments to some of the country's most powerful businessmen, and that since Temer rose to power, his party has received $190 million in bribes; Temer denies the claims. His term is over on Dec. 31, 2018, and in next year's elections, all 513 seats in the Chamber of Deputies are up for grabs. Many of Brazil's television stations aired Wednesday's vote live, letting people at home watch as they voted for or against the deeply unpopular president. Catherine Garcia