Seth Meyers says the GOP needs to realize Trump is never, ever going to change

The GOP is going through a civil war of its own making, Seth Meyers said on Late Night Wednesday, and the first thing Republicans need to realize is that President Trump is never going to change.

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), both retiring at the end of their terms, came out with sharp words for Trump on Tuesday, but if he's as big a danger to society as they both say, they need to actually take action, Meyers said. They also have to realize that Trump is 71 years old, and won't ever change how he behaves. That should certainly be apparent to Corker, who was an early supporter of Trump's; Meyers played a clip of an awkward Corker at one of Trump's raucous campaign rallies, looking like he "walked into a biker bar looking for his daughter."