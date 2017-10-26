Tiny Whitefish Energy spars with San Juan's mayor amid growing scrutiny of huge no-bid Puerto Rico contract
Puerto Rico's federal financial oversight board is taking steps to install an emergency manager at the territory's public power utility, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), amid criticism of PREPA's decision to award a $300 million no-bid contract to a two-employee company with no office headquartered in Whitefish, Montana — the tiny hometown of Interior Secretary Ryan ZInke — primarily bankrolled by a significant donor to President Trump. A month after Hurricane Maria ripped up Puerto Rico, the power situation is still bad and getting worse, though Whitefish Energy has at least 300 workers on the island — at a cost to Puerto Rico of $330 an hour for supervisors and $277.88 an hour for each "journeyman lineman."
PREPA's hiring of Whitefish has drawn bipartisan scrutiny in Congress, threat of a possible audit from Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, and widespread criticism, including from San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who said Tuesday that the contract should be "voided right away." Whitefish responded to Cruz's comments, saying in a statement that her comments were "misplaced" and "demoralizing" to workers. Cruz took to Twitter to wonder why Whitefish had singled out her criticism for response, and Whitefish responded:
We’ve got 44 linemen rebuilding power lines in your city & 40 more men just arrived. Do you want us to send them back or keep working?
— Whitefish Energy (@WhitefishEnergy) October 25, 2017
"Do you want us to send them back or keep working?" A Twitter user named Matt LaCasse had a follow-up question for Whitefish: "Why are you arguing with someone on Twitter rather than, you know, RESTORING POWER TO THE ISLAND?" Presumably, all in good time — contract willing. Peter Weber
On Wednesday night, President Trump told reporters that he is "going to have a big meeting on opioids" Thursday, and White House officials tell USA Today that Trump will order the Health and Human Services department to declare the opioid crisis a public health emergency, a step short of the national emergency he promised to declare in August and again last week — to the surprise and consternation of his staff. Trump said the order would give the federal government the "power to do things that you can't do right now," and White House officials said the renewable 90-day order would give states more flexibility to spend the $1 billion for opioid treatment Congress approved last year as part of the 21st Century Cures Act, plus tap other funds.
States have already received half of their Cures Act funding, but it is taking time to reach addicts. Some of the lag involves setting up new programs and training, but federal rules on controlled substances have also gotten in the way. The public health emergency declaration should clear some of those, like prohibitions on prescribing opioid addiction treatments over the phone.
Trump's opioid commission, headed by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, had recommended a more robust national emergency declaration, which draws on a different law and would have presented Trump with the authority to waive privacy laws and Medicare regulation. The public health emergency declaration allows states to tap the HHS's Public Health Emergency Fund, which currently holds $57,000. "My view is that this action sends a clear signal from the president that he wants money appropriated into that fund," Christie told USA Today. "And it gives Congress a place to go with that money to give the administration some flexibility to use it." Trump won't request any funds in his executive order. Peter Weber
On Wednesday's Late Show, Stephen Colbert told his audience there was a "crazy old old guy yelling on his front lawn" at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. earlier in the day, and "Grandpa Baggysuits" (President Trump) had a lot on his mind. For example: Republican unity. Despite the raging GOP civil war, Trump declared his lunch with Republican senators a "love fest," citing as evidence their "standing ovation" for him. "Don't you get it?" Colbert asked. "You're the president. They have to stand up when you walk in the room."
Trump was also reportedly pleased with his actual lunch, rice and two slices of cherry pie, both apparent Trump favorites. "Rice and pie?" Colbert asked. "That's what he eats? Is he president or a baby at Denny's?"
Trump also insisted he remembered Sgt. La David Johnson's name in his condolence call, despite Johnson's widow saying otherwise. His evidence? He had a chart with the fallen soldiers' names in front of him. "Remember when Barack Obama would go on TV to brag about being able to read a name off a chart? I don't remember that," Colbert said. "If Barack Obama ever held a press conference like this one, the Dow would be a zero, and we'd all be fighting over feral cat meat."
In other Senate news, Colbert said, Kid Rock went on Howard Stern and made a profanity-filled announcement: He's not running for Senate, after all. But he did show that he's still Trump's guy by trashing The New York Times, oddly. "I'm not sure exactly what Kid Rock thinks is 'gay' about The New York Times, but I'm going to guess it's the reading part," Colbert said. He ended with a joke about Uber trying to one-up Amazon's slightly creepy new Key service. Watch below. Peter Weber
Former President George H.W. Bush apologizes for having 'patted women's rears' after 2 women complain
On Tuesday, actress Heather Lind said in an Instagram post, since deleted, that when she met former President George. H.W. Bush four years ago, "he sexually assaulted me. ... He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again." On Wednesday night, another actress, Jordana Grolnick, told her "entirely similar" Bush story to Deadspin, revealing the "dirty joke" Bush apparently tells with some regularity.
After a play in August 2016, Grolnick said, Bush came backstage in his wheelchair and "we all circled around him and Barbara for a photo. ... He reached his right hand around to my behind, and as we smiled for the photo he asked the group, 'Do you want to know who my favorite magician is?' As I felt his hand dig into my flesh, he said, 'David Cop-a-Feel!'"
"He asked the group, ‘Do you want to know who my favorite magician is?’ As I felt his hand dig into my flesh, he said, ‘David Cop-a-Feel!’” pic.twitter.com/NTbUSEAnF0
— Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 26, 2017
Bush apologized in a statement: "At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures. To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women's rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner. Some have seen it as innocent; others clearly view it as inappropriate. To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologizes most sincerely."
After the incident, Grolnick thought, "Whatever. He's a dirty old man," she tells Deadspin, adding: "I've come to realize is that if we tolerate these small comments and grazes from men on the street or former presidents, they might assume that it's okay with us, and they may take it as permission to do who-knows-what else." Read more at Deadspin. Peter Weber
In the Republican civil war between congressional Republicans and President Trump, currently "there is no question: Trump, and his former strategist and now-Breitbart chief Steve Bannon, are winning," Politico says. On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his allies struck back, declaring "open warfare" on Bannon (though not Trump), The Washington Post reports. A McConnell-allied super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund (SLC), outlined plans to "highlight Bannon's hard-line populism and attempt to link him to white nationalism to discredit him and the candidates he will support," the Post said, as well as "boost candidates with traditional GOP profiles."
The SLC previewed its attack on Wednesday, hitting at both Bannon and Nevada Republican Danny Tarkanian, whom Bannon has been speaking with about mounting a primary challenge against Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.):
Here’s another pledge for @DannyTarkanian to sign backing Bannon over ex-wife charges. #NVSen pic.twitter.com/qIHE8SrAJL
— Senate Ldshp Fund (@Senate_Fund) October 25, 2017
The SLC said it plans to spend millions to sideline Bannon and back anti-Bannon Republicans, arguing that Bannon's insurrection puts GOP control of Congress at risk. "In states where Trump is popular, Bannon gives Democrats an alternate pathway to fire up their base and appeal to swing voters who support the president but recoil at Bannon's racially charged worldview," SLC chief Steven Law told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday. Longtime McConnell adviser Josh Holmes also called Bannon a white supremacist in a recent interview.
Bannon, who has financial backing from billionaire hedge fund manager Robert Mercer and his daughter Rebekah, and his allies laughed off this line of attack, noting that it seems not to have worked for Democrats in 2016. "Do we need any further evidence than Mitch McConnell and his cronies reducing themselves to using left-wing talking points to attack Steve?" said Andy Surabian, a Bannon ally. "It's pathetic to watch. ... Every poll shows Mitch McConnell is an albatross on the Republican candidates." Peter Weber
The GOP is going through a civil war of its own making, Seth Meyers said on Late Night Wednesday, and the first thing Republicans need to realize is that President Trump is never going to change.
Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), both retiring at the end of their terms, came out with sharp words for Trump on Tuesday, but if he's as big a danger to society as they both say, they need to actually take action, Meyers said. They also have to realize that Trump is 71 years old, and won't ever change how he behaves. That should certainly be apparent to Corker, who was an early supporter of Trump's; Meyers played a clip of an awkward Corker at one of Trump's raucous campaign rallies, looking like he "walked into a biker bar looking for his daughter."
Trump hasn't done anything to keep his bombastic personality under wraps, and it's time to accept this, Meyers said. "Trump is an old billionaire with a young, beautiful wife," he added. "Why would he think, 'I gotta change my ways'? That would be like Larry King saying, 'You know what, I'm gonna start wearing belts.'" Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
At the same time the Iraqi prime minister announced an offensive was underway to recapture a region close to the Syrian border from the Islamic State, Kurdish officials said its peshmerga fighters were being hit by artillery fired by Iraqi troops and Iran-backed militias.
Early Thursday, the Kurdistan Region Security Council said the Iraqi forces were northwest of Mosul, and in a statement, the council called on Iraq to withdraw from the area and asked the United States government to "stop Iraq's reckless behavior." Last month, Iraqi Kurds voted in favor of independence from Baghdad, and since then, Iraqi troops have pushed into oil-rich territories where the peshmerga drove out ISIS fighters.
Meanwhile, Iraqi troops are fighting to take back al-Qaim and Rawa in the western border region, Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi said early Thursday. This is the last bit of land ISIS still controls in Iraq. On the Syrian side of the border, ISIS still has some territory, but they are retreating from the area. Catherine Garcia
The Houston Astros tied the World Series, 1-1, in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, beating the Dodgers in a 7-6 game that stretched to 11 innings. Outfielder George Springer batted in a 2-run homer to put the Astros up in the top of the 11th, after a game where the lead seesawed between the two teams, and Charlie Culberson's home run in the bottom was not enough to tee up more extra innings or give the Dodgers a second win. "I have been at some great World Series games, and this one now joins the list," wrote David Waldstein at The New York Times, and that was in the 10th inning. "Leads have been erased, home runs all over the place, blown saves, classic bat flips, and to top it all off, the second base umpire, Laz Diaz, gets hit in the upper leg with a pickoff attempt."
The Astros are playing for their first-ever World Series championship, after 56 years in Houston, and the Dodgers last won the World Series in 1988. Houston hosts Game 3 on Friday night. Peter Weber