This Cub Scout was kicked out of his den for asking a state senator about gun control

It was Halloween at the White House on Friday, and President Trump donned his most favorite costume of all: be-suited media hater.

"I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children," Trump declared to a roomful of tiny witches and Batmen and Princess Leias, the assembled children of reporters. He then handed out packets of candy emblazoned with the White House seal — after first checking with miniature Darth Vader, Rey, and masked ballerina that they "have no weight problems, that's the good news, right" — and gathered the costumed kids for a photo.

"So how does the press treat you?" Trump asked the media tots. "I bet you get treated better by the press than anybody in the world."

"Well congratulations, folks," he continued, addressing the adults. "Here, you did a good job," he said, gesturing to the children. Then he pointed to himself: "I wouldn't say you did very well here." Watch below. Kimberly Alters