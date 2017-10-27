This Cub Scout was kicked out of his den for asking a state senator about gun control

A Colorado Cub Scout has been kicked out of his den for asking a state senator why she backed a bill that would let domestic violence offenders buy guns. At the time, GOP State Sen. Vicki Marble praised Ames Mayfield, 11, for his "thorough" questioning. But later, the den leader told Mayfield's mother the question was too political, and the boy was no longer welcome. "I don't feel I did anything wrong," Mayfield says.
It was Halloween at the White House on Friday, and President Trump donned his most favorite costume of all: be-suited media hater.
"I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children," Trump declared to a roomful of tiny witches and Batmen and Princess Leias, the assembled children of reporters. He then handed out packets of candy emblazoned with the White House seal — after first checking with miniature Darth Vader, Rey, and masked ballerina that they "have no weight problems, that's the good news, right" — and gathered the costumed kids for a photo.
"So how does the press treat you?" Trump asked the media tots. "I bet you get treated better by the press than anybody in the world."
"Well congratulations, folks," he continued, addressing the adults. "Here, you did a good job," he said, gesturing to the children. Then he pointed to himself: "I wouldn't say you did very well here." Watch below. Kimberly Alters
"Call them chunky, clunky, or plain old ugly," Balenciaga's Triple S Sneakers ($850) could be the most sought-after casual footwear of the season. On fashion runways and among the rich and famous who line them, intentionally unattractive sneakers are a fresh way to say, "Look at me." At a glance, the Triple S could be an '80s running shoe — one that's been "salvaged from a thrift store and plopped atop a sole that's two sizes too big." But the first shipment sold out almost instantly in Manhattan, and the sneaker is selling at twice its retail price on eBay. Gucci, Dior, and Prada are currently playing catch-up.
Man gets locked in gas station cooler overnight, decides to drink beer rather than figure out how to get rescued
When life hands you lemons, make hard lemonade. That, at least, appeared to be the thinking of a 38-year-old Wisconsin man who got trapped inside a gas station cooler Wednesday night while trying to fetch a beer at a Marshfield Kwik Trip, the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reports.
According to police, the man got trapped around 11:50 p.m., but rather than just knock on the glass — which would have alerted gas station employees, who could have simply let him out — he decided that he "might as well just stay inside the cooler and drink the beer," the Daily Tribune writes. The man was freed six hours later, around 5:50 a.m., when another gas station customer happened to notice the man in the cooler.
Unfortunately, the newly liberated freezer man then allegedly left without paying for the 18-ounce bottle or three cans of malt beverage that he consumed during his gas station slumber party. The Kwik Trip manager also claims the man fell over a stack of beer cans and broke three of the cases open. Police have reportedly issued a citation for retail theft. Jeva Lange
Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch (R) has apparently told his close allies that he is planning to retire at the end of his term in 2018, The Atlantic reports, setting up former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney to run for the 83-year-old senator's seat.
Rumors of Hatch's possible retirement and Romney's potential run have been swirling for months, with Hatch's spokesperson telling The Atlantic after this most recent report that "nothing has changed since The Atlantic published a carbon copy of this same story in April, likely with the same anonymous sources who were no more informed on the senator's thinking than they seem to be now."
Still, five people familiar with Hatch's thinking confirmed to The Atlantic that the senator is talking about retirement. Utah's World Trade Center CEO Derek Miller, who was considering a run himself, said that Romney's plan has been "reported to me as a 'done deal.'" And in September, UtahPolicy.com wrote that Romney "has the financial resources to mount a campaign no matter when Hatch decides."
In an October poll, The Salt Lake Tribune found that 75 percent of voters said Hatch should not run for an eighth term, while a plurality favored Romney as his replacement. Jeva Lange
Information brought by a Russian lawyer to a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort had been previously discussed with the prosecutor general of Russia, Yuri Chaika, The New York Times reported Friday. The lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, reportedly used points from a memo Chaika's office had given to Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.) and Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.) in April 2016 that allegedly tied two of Hillary Clinton's donors to the evasion of millions in Russian taxes.
Veselnitskaya had touted having compromising intelligence on Clinton — Trump Jr. agreed to setting up the meeting with an email that enthused "I love it" — but Trump's allies were ultimately unimpressed by Veselnitskaya's attempt to portray some of Clinton's campaign donations as "stolen" Russian money.
More notably, though, Russia experts told the Times that it was "inconceivable" that Veselnitskaya "would have bypassed her own government to deliver what are now unmistakably official allegations to an American presidential campaign," saying she must have coordinated with the Kremlin in some way. Read the full report at The New York Times. Jeva Lange
Noise pollution could pose a huge risk to oysters after researchers found that the mollusks can hear frequencies underwater, The New York Times reports.
Researchers exposed 32 Pacific oysters to typical man-made ocean frequencies like turbines, seismic research, oil exploration, and the movement of cargo ships. Each oyster "clammed up" when scientists generated the low frequencies in closed conditions, the study found.
Bivalve mollusks only close their shells under stress. An open shell allows them to receive biological cues, like crashing currents, that could signal proper eating and digesting times. An inability to "hear" other natural events like rainfall due to a closed shell may prevent spawning, said Jean-Charles Massabuau, the author of the study and the research director at the French National Center for Scientific Research.
Research into noise pollution has already demonstrated the negative effects it can have on whales, fish, some marine mammals, and cephalopods like octopi and squid. Now, researchers believe that noise pollution could cause harm to a larger range of marine life. Massabuau told the Times that "noise pollution could affect many more animals than we thought."
Read the full study in the journal PLOS ONE. Elianna Spitzer
Congress has its own set of rules for sexual misconduct, The Washington Post reports. The unique code of conduct stems from a 1955 decision by Congress to enact a multi-step process for sexual harassment complaints that is not used anywhere else in the federal government, the Post explained, nor in most areas of the private sector.
Per Congress' rules, a claimant has 180 days after the alleged incident to file a complaint with the Office of Compliance. This requires the accuser to call the office to obtain a special password to access the complaint form. After filing, the claimant spends one month in counseling and another in a mediation phase. The process is confidential for both the accuser and the accused, and an entire congressional office has been devoted to ensuring that cases are not handled in the courts.
If the mediation reaches a settlement, that money does not come from the office of the accused. Instead, the money flows from a special U.S. Treasury fund. Between 1997 and 2014 the U.S. Treasury fund paid for 235 workplace violation settlements for a sum total of $15.2 million, the Post reports. Those figures do not detail the nature of the violations.
The president and chief executive of the Congressional Management Foundation, Brad Fitch, told the Post: "We have no doubt that sexual harassment is underreported in Congress, just as all workplace infractions are underreported in Congress." Elianna Spitzer