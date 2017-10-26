Mitch McConnell is prepared to ruin everyone's Thanksgiving

This November, be thankful for your four-day weekend — the United States Senate might not be so lucky. Majority Leader Mitch "I Hate Fun" McConnell (R-Ky.) allegedly told members this week that they might be forced to stay in session the weekend before Thanksgiving as well as the actual week of the holiday, Politico reports. Thanksgiving week is normally a recess for Congress, which raises the question: Leader McConnell, what do you have against cranberry sauce?
Then again, McConnell has never seemed properly exuberant about Thanksgiving:
Plus there is the fact that Republicans have just 14 legislative days left before the Thanksgiving recess, and the ambitious task of pushing through tax reform before the end of the year. The House passed a Senate-approved budget resolution Thursday, setting up the path forward, but House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) said the GOP will take until Nov. 1 to introduce their tax bill, limiting time to move forward on the legislation before the looming December deadline, when Congress will also have to wrangle with the budget and a possible decision on the DACA immigration program.
So far, though, McConnell's threats have failed to impress anyone. Last week, the Senate observed its normal Thursday half-day despite McConnell's warning of a crackdown on the "light workweek," Politico reports. Long live fun! Jeva Lange
At least 47 people were killed and dozens more injured after a fireworks factory in Indonesia exploded Thursday, Reuters reports. The disaster is one of the worst industrial tragedies in the country's history and has already exceeded the casualties of the San Pablito fireworks market explosion north of Mexico City in 2016. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams search the building.
"People were burned so badly you couldn't see their faces," said one such first responder, Deden Nurjaman. "It was really bad."
Around 100 people were employed in the factory, which is located just west of Jakarta. "We still don't know the cause of the fire and why there were so many victims," the local police chief, Harry Kurniawan, told The New York Times. "We are investigating whether this is an illegal factory." Jeva Lange
This 5-year-old emptied her piggy bank to buy milk for her friend. Her community responded by donating more than $12,000.
A Michigan girl's act of kindness has ensured that all of her classmates get milk at snack time. Sunshine Oelfke, 5, donated the $30 in her piggy bank to her kindergarten teacher after noticing that her best friend didn't have any milk money. Inspired by Sunshine's generosity, her grandmother set out to raise $800 online to buy milk for the whole class in the second semester. She raised $12,755, so Sunshine's classmates will have milk for years to come. Sunshine says she's is just happy to have helped her friend: "We like chocolate milk — together." Christina Colizza
Emma Perrier's dating disaster had a happy ending, thanks to an unusual twist of fate. The 34-year-old French expat in London had been enjoying an online romance with a dark-haired Italian hunk named Ronaldo when she realized something was up. For months, "Ronnie" had refused to meet in person. Increasingly suspicious, Perrier did some internet sleuthing and discovered she'd been "catfished": A balding 53-year-old from Stratford-upon-Avon had used photos of Turkish model Adem Guzel in order to win Perrier's affections. Heartbroken, Perrier messaged Guzel to warn him about the impostor. They began chatting and fell in love, and have now moved in together. "My catfish became Cupid," says Perrier. Read the whole incredible story at The Atlantic. Christina Colizza
The House on Thursday narrowly passed a budget resolution, furthering the GOP's goal for comprehensive tax reform by the end of the year. The measure passed 216-212, with all Democrats voting against it along with 20 Republican defectors.
The $4 trillion budget for 2018 calls for $1.3 trillion in cuts to all non-Medicare health-care initiatives, Vox explains, plus a $473 billion cut to Medicare itself. Other welfare programs, like food stamps and pensions, would suffer $653 billion in cuts. The budget, which was approved 51-49 in the Senate last week, additionally allows for Republicans to pass their $1.5 trillion tax cut plan in the Senate with only a simple majority.
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) said Thursday that Republicans would introduce their tax bill Nov. 1 and begin committee markup Nov. 6. Kimberly Alters
Joe Girardi will leave the New York Yankees after 10 seasons as manager, ESPN reports.
In his time helming the team, Girardi won a World Series and made it to the playoffs half a dozen times, including advancing to this year's American League Championship Series, which the Yankees lost in seven games to the Houston Astros. Girardi had just reached the end of a four-year $16-million contract; he told WFAN Radio on Thursday that "with a heavy heart, I come to you because the Yankees have decided not to bring me back."
There is no obvious successor to Girardi, ESPN writes, although management will "favor a candidate who has a good feel for the clubhouse, a willingness to use advanced statistics, and one who can handle the extreme expectations of fans and media in the Bronx." Jeva Lange
The Houston Astros ground out a victory in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, toppling the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 after 11 innings at Dodger Stadium. The series is now tied 1-1, with the championship round moving to Houston for Game 3 on Friday.
The victory was the Astros' first World Series win in franchise history, earned by a 2-run dinger swatted by outfielder George Springer in the top of the 11th. Below, photos that capture what it's like to notch a historic triumph. Kimberly Alters
Twitter announced Thursday its decision to immediately end advertising from accounts owned by Russia state-sponsored news agencies RT and Sputnik. "This decision was based on the retrospective work we've been doing around the 2016 U.S. election and the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that both RT and Sputnik attempted to interfere with the election on behalf of the Russian government," Twitter wrote in its statement.
BREAKING: #Twitter will off-board advertising from all accounts owned by @RT_com and #Sputnik pic.twitter.com/JI95VCfvGv
— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 26, 2017
URGENT: Twitter announces policy decision to off-board advertising from all accounts owned by RT https://t.co/NWgqVwh4H5 pic.twitter.com/M8IBq2yIpd
— RT (@RT_com) October 26, 2017
In September, The New York Times reported that Twitter might have been used even more extensively than Facebook during the Russian campaign. Facebook has admitted that it unknowingly sold $100,000 worth of ads to a Russian "troll farm" during the 2016 presidential election.
Twitter wrote Thursday that it has further decided "to take the $1.9 million we are projected to have earned from RT global advertising since they became an advertiser in 2011, which includes the $274,100 in 2016 U.S.-based advertising that we highlighted in our Sept. 28 blog post, and donate those funds to support external research into the use of Twitter in civic engagement and elections, including use of malicious automation and misinformation, with an initial focus on elections and automation."
Sputnik in particular has made a concerted effort to take root in the U.S. The network recently took over a Washington, D.C., FM radio station for an all-talk program and the FBI opened an investigation into the organization seeking to determine if it is operating as a propaganda machine for the Kremlin. Jeva Lange