Steven Mnuchin's social awkwardness is getting in the way of GOP tax reform

As President Trump's treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin should be one of the most effective advocates for Trump's $1.5 trillion tax plan. But it seems he's just getting in the way.

A new Politico report details how Mnuchin still hasn't gained House Republicans' trust, as well as some downright uncomfortable exchanges between the secretary and GOP congressmen.

Mnuchin's problems started when, in a September discussion on tax reform, he awkwardly asked House Republicans to raise the debt ceiling "for me." Rep. Ryan Costello (R-Pa.) told The Hill that Mnuchin's comments were "about as well received as his wife's Instagram post."

Mnuchin hasn't talked to many of those Republicans since, and Politico said the comment is still fresh in their minds. The treasury secretary is also often described as "quiet" and "socially awkward."

So even though the budget resolution passed by the House on Thursday should make it easier for the GOP to pass its prized tax plan, Mnuchin's attitude doesn't seem to be helping. You can read more about Mnuchin's profound awkwardness at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk