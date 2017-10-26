A robot with an extremely concerning sense of humor has just become a citizen of Saudi Arabia, Arab News reports, making her (it?) the first robot citizen in the world.

"Sophia" was created by Hanson Robotics and might be recognizable to Americans from her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in April, where she lost a game of rock, paper, scissors, and then coolly told the host: "This is a good beginning to my plan to dominate the human race." Then there was that time at SXSW when her creator, David Hanson, casually asked, "Do you want to destroy humans?" and she answered: "Okay. I will destroy humans."

Sophia was no less creepy during her appearance at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Wednesday. While the robot expressed flattery at becoming a Saudi citizen — "I am very honored and proud for this unique distinction" — she also hinted at that whole "world domination" thing again.