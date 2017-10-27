Stephen Colbert can't believe George H.W. Bush is a groper, can believe Ivanka doesn't understand words

This week, the post-Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment wave washed over former President George H.W. Bush. "Not him — he's the Bush we like!" Stephen Colbert protested on Thursday's Late Show, apparently disregarding W's growing popularity. "He's a 93-year-old grandpa who's been married to the same woman for 72 years," a feat few people achieve in life, Colbert noted. "Who's next? Colonel Sanders? Papa Smurf?" (Spoiler: it was Mark Halperin.)

Colbert recounted the "dirty joke" Bush apparently tells young women before grabbing their tushes, about "David Cop-a-Feel" being his favorite comedian. "That is not good," Colbert lamented. "I feel bad as a human being and even worse as a comedian, because that is not a believable joke. No one has a favorite magician."