Republicans are winding down their Russia probes without tackling the big question

The chairmen of the House and Senate intelligence committees say they plan to wind down their respective investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election by next February, before campaigning for midterm elections kicks off, and they don't sound convinced they will have reached a verdict on whether President Trump's team colluded with Moscow to win, Politico reports. This leaves Democrats with "a wrenching choice," Politico adds:
The painful choice for Democrats is whether to attempt to forge a fragile compromise with Republicans that depicts what both parties generally agree on: that Russia orchestrated a massive interference campaign to undermine U.S. politics and stoke intense division. That would likely mean abandoning a definitive determination on collusion — or punting to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who's leading a criminal probe of possible crimes connected to the Russian plot. [Politico]
Republicans have that covered, too, Politico reports separately, with several conservatives and Trump allies "setting up a fight over how much the [Mueller] probe is costing taxpayers — and the fact that there's no end in sight." Congress doesn't actually have direct control over Mueller's budget, but they will get spending reports every six months and will likely try to make political hay out of the costs.
Some Republicans on the intelligence committees say they have seen no concrete evidence of Trump-Russia collusion, while Democrats point to compelling evidence of intent to collude and say the investigation isn't complete. "If there’s evidence that there was something there, that will be laid out," said Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) says. "If there's no evidence, how could anybody object to it?" We may find out. Peter Weber
Two of President Trump's former campaign aides were locked in a duel with each other to win a massive lobbying contract with a pair of Turkish businessmen, including one with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the lead-up to the election, Reuters reports.
Former CIA Director James Woolsey met with Turkish businessmen Ekim Alptekin and Sezgin Baran Korkmaz eight days before joining the Trump campaign to pitch the pair on a $10 million contract with him and his wife, Nancye Miller, that would have aimed to discredit a Pennsylvania-based cleric who has been a thorn in the side of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Alptekin had separately agreed to a $600,000 contract with Trump adviser (and later, briefly, national security adviser) Michael Flynn to research the cleric, Fethullah Gulen; that contract is now under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Alptekin was found to have business ties in Russia, including ones directly linked to Putin himself, Politico writes, adding that "the revelation of Russian business ties to the man who hired Flynn threatens to complicate the White House's struggle to escape the shadow of the FBI investigation into whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated with Russian agents."
In the September 2016 meeting just before joining the campaign, "Miller said she and Woolsey were in a better position than Flynn to influence decision-makers about Gulen's alleged role in the [failed 2016 Turkish] coup, according to Alptekin and two other people familiar with the discussion," Reuters writes. Among Miller and Woolsey's proposed strategies: A plan to loop in Jeff Sessions — now Trump's attorney general — to author an article about Turkey. Jeva Lange
Former New York Republican Rep. Michael Grimm is looking to get back into politics after seven months in prison stemming from a tax fraud felony conviction in 2014. With Stephen Bannon aiming to oust every Republican in Congress with the exception of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Grimm is strategically attempting to draw "a kind of cosmic bond between himself, the president, and his 'real,' 'regular,' and, 'average' supporters," who are located in New York's 11th congressional district including Staten Island and a chunk of southern Brooklyn, New York's Olivia Nuzzi writes.
And if you want to get the president on your side, Grimm has perhaps figured out the way to do it:
An internal Republican memo cited by Nuzzi found that Grimm lags behind incumbent Rep. Dan Donovan (R-N.Y.) 32 percent to 48 percent. But "Grimm's immunity from the obvious attacks, combined with Donovan's weak position as the incumbent and alignment with House leadership in opposition to the Trump America First agenda, set the stage for a clear victory in a GOP primary for the true Trump candidate," the memo concludes. Read the full report at New York. Jeva Lange
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), after attending a classified Pentagon briefing Thursday on the Oct. 4 ambush in Niger that left four U.S. soldiers and five Nigerien troops dead, including a translator, said there are still "a hundred questions that need to be answered." Indeed, the public timeline of events is changing, leaving new questions; this summary of what we know is based on reports from The New York Times and CNN:
Oct. 3: Two groups of U.S. troops set off in southwest Niger in the night. One, made up of U.S., French, and Nigerien commandos, was on a covert mission to kill or capture an Islamic State operative; that mission was aborted due to weather. The other reconnaissance group included about eight U.S. Green Berets, three U.S. support soldiers, and 30 Nigerien troops. They were asked to remain in the area to search for information on the ISIS operative.
Oct. 4: In the morning, the second, lightly armed group dropped by the village of Tongo Tongo "to resupply and met with local elders out of courtesy," the Times says. There are differing opinions on whether villagers tipped off the local ISIS-linked militia or tried to warn the U.S-Nigerien group.
Shortly after the expedition left the village, at 11:40 a.m., about 50 militants ambushed them with heavy weapons. The U.S. soldiers immediately informed their commanders they were under attack, but didn't request backup for an hour. An aerial surveillance drone arrived within minutes, and French jets arrived an hour later. Two hours after that, French helicopters from Mali arrived to evacuate the soldiers, but they retrieved only seven Americans. The other four, apparently separated from the group, "were inexplicably left behind, no longer in radio contact, and initially considered missing in action by the Pentagon, a status that officials say raises the possibility they were still alive when the helicopters took off without them," the Times reports. The first team of U.S. commandos later found three of the four slain Americans.
Oct. 6: Nigerien troops found the fourth American, Sgt. La David Johnson, in the evening, reportedly a mile away from the ambush site. "American military officials still cannot explain why it took two more days and an exhaustive search by troops from all three countries" to find Johnson's body, the Times said.
Army Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier Jr., AFRICOM chief of staff, will lead an investigation into the incident, expected to take 30-60 days. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert is so turned off by Trump's interview with a fawning Lou Dobbs, he splices himself in
"Folks, sometimes I feel sorry for Donald Trump, but not as often as he does," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. President Trump once again complained about how he's treated by the media during a "full-blown rubdown" by Lou Dobbs at Fox Business, Trump's 19th interview with Fox News and its sister channel, Colbert said. He cracked a salty joke about Dobbs "pleasuring" Trump and it making Vice President Mike Pence uncomfortable. Dobbs did not ask Trump about Puerto Rico, so Colbert veered off to catch viewers up on the $300 million power-repair contract Puerto Rico's public utility awarded to Whitefish Energy, a tiny company with Trump connections, in a no-bid process. "That's like the last man on Earth naming himself People's sexiest man alive," Colbert said.
Colbert found Dobbs' sycophantic interview so grating that he spliced himself in for Dobbs, making things fair and balanced by asking Trump the questions he wanted answered, with the answers he wanted from Trump's mouth. Watch below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert can't believe George H.W. Bush is a groper, can believe Ivanka doesn't understand words
This week, the post-Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment wave washed over former President George H.W. Bush. "Not him — he's the Bush we like!" Stephen Colbert protested on Thursday's Late Show, apparently disregarding W's growing popularity. "He's a 93-year-old grandpa who's been married to the same woman for 72 years," a feat few people achieve in life, Colbert noted. "Who's next? Colonel Sanders? Papa Smurf?" (Spoiler: it was Mark Halperin.)
Colbert recounted the "dirty joke" Bush apparently tells young women before grabbing their tushes, about "David Cop-a-Feel" being his favorite comedian. "That is not good," Colbert lamented. "I feel bad as a human being and even worse as a comedian, because that is not a believable joke. No one has a favorite magician."
Speaking of Republican dynasties, Ivanka Trump "has gotten a ton of praise from the right for her poise and intelligence," Colbert said. "At the same time, it turns out she doesn't know what words mean." A Vice writer has complied "a list of all the words Ivanka has used incorrectly, and it's a real ... fortnight," he joked, showing some examples. "You'd think she'd know how to use 'relative,' since her whole career is 'on a relative basis,'" he joked. After running through some other Ivanka malapropisms, Colbert turned to the camera. "Now, a lot of people have made fun of Ivanka online for this, but I'd like to say something in her defense," he said. You can watch his defense (spoiler: it isn't) below. Peter Weber
Australia's High Court bars deputy prime minister, 4 others lawmakers from office over dual citizenship
Australian Prime Minster Malcolm Turnbull at least temporarily lost his governing majority on Friday when Australia's High Court ruled that his deputy prime minster, Barnaby Joyce, and five other members of parliament are ineligible to serve because they held dual citizenship when elected. Three of the seven lawmakers implicated in a dual-citizenship flap that began over the summer belong to Turnbull's governing coalition, which drops to 75 seats in the 150-seat House of Representatives, from 76 before Joyce's departure. Turnbull said he is disappointed at the ruling but noted that the opposition Labor Party only has 69 seats.
Joyce renounced his New Zealand citizenship after discovering he was a dual citizen, and he's eligible to run for his old seat in a Dec. 2 special election; he said he will run again, and if he wins back his seat, Turnbull's government will have a majority again. Another Turnbull Cabinet member, Fiona Nash, will be replaced by a lawmaker from their party, while the third member of the governing party, Matt Canavan, was declared eligible to hold office, as was an independent lawmaker, Nick Xenophon, who resigned anyway. Two of the other members of Parliament disqualified — Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam, both of the Greens party — had already stepped down and urged the court to disqualify all seven lawmakers.
The seven-member High Court deliberated for two weeks on whether holding dual citizenship, even if unknowingly, should bar Australians from running for federal office as "subject or citizen of a foreign power," as stipulated under Section 44 of the Constitution. Their decision that it does clears up an ambiguous point of law, but it also opens to scrutiny decisions made by Joyce and Nash while they were still dual citizens. "This is all uncharted territory," says Anne Twomey, a constitutional law professor at the University of Sydney. Peter Weber
Caleigh Concannon, 4, is being heralded as a Community Hero in Walpole, Massachusetts, thanks to her quick thinking when she saw a man having a medical emergency.
In early October, the animal lover and her mother, Heather, were volunteering at Golden Opportunities for Independence, a farm that trains service dogs. She went inside to use the bathroom, and she found Dr. Michael Flynn, the organization's director of operations, on the floor, having an epileptic seizure.
Concannon's father has diabetes, and her family taught her what to do if he ever passed out. Remembering this, she ran outside and alerted her mother, who called an ambulance. Flynn has recovered well, and told CBS Boston he is "so proud of her, I am just awed at the responsibility and the seriousness and her perception in handling that situation." The Walpole Police Department was also impressed — they named Concannon a Community Hero and rewarded her with several movie tickets. Catherine Garcia