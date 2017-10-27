The U.S. economy grew at a 3 percent annual rate during the third quarter

Despite two hurricanes and reductions in infrastructure and consumer spending, the U.S. GDP grew at a rate of 3 percent annually during the third quarter, the Commerce Department said Friday. This is the first time in three years that the GDP has maintained an annual growth rate of at least 3 percent for two consecutive quarters, ABC News reports.
While damage from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma expectedly slowed certain portions of the economy, inventory increases and a smaller trade deficit helped keep the growth rate high. (Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico, had no effect on the percent growth as the island territories are not included in the U.S.'s national accounts, CNBC notes.)
Businesses accumulated inventory at a high rate during the July-September period, giving the GDP growth rate a nearly quarter-percent bump. The rate of exports increased by 2.3 percent while imports dropped by 0.8 percent. That narrowed the trade deficit in the third quarter, adding 0.41 percent to overall GDP growth.
Economists originally forecasted a 2.5 percent growth rate for the period, down from the 3.1 percent GDP growth in the second quarter, Reuters notes. The chair of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen, expressed a similar level of caution last month when she said that the hurricanes might slow economic growth. Elianna Spitzer
Catalonia's parliament voted Friday to "create a Catalan republic as an independent state," marking a major escalation of ongoing tensions between Madrid and the autonomous region that overwhelmingly voted earlier this month for independence, The New York Times reports.
Spanish courts ruled that the Oct. 1 independence vote was illegal according to the national constitution, and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has so far refused to explore conversations about the region's potential secession. On Friday, Rajoy received approval from the national Senate to invoke Article 155 of the Spanish constitution, which allows him to impose direct rule on Catalonia, after Rajoy claimed there was "no alternative," the BBC reports. Jeva Lange
No, really, are you ready for it?
Taylor Swift released the music video for the second single off her upcoming album Reputation on Friday, and it's a doozy. The clip for " ... Ready For It?" follows two versions of Swift — one shrouded in a dark cloak and hood, and one a metamorphosing android — as they face off inside a concrete bunker. Becloaked Swift appears to be bested by her cyborg counterpart in the Joseph Kahn-directed production, which calls back to such robotic films as Blade Runner, Ghost in the Shell, and Ex Machina.
The singer released Reputation's first music video in August, for lead single "Look What You Made Me Do". The album, Swift's sixth, hits shelves Nov. 10. Watch the buzzing new video below. Kimberly Alters
An adorably athletic cat burst onto the Baltimore Ravens' field midgame. Tony Romo's play-by-play was perfect.
When a random cat ran onto M&T Bank Stadium's field in the middle of the Baltimore Ravens' game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, CBS Sports' Tony Romo didn't miss a beat. "So look at this, Jim," Romo analyzed in the most adorable play-by-play of all time. "This is how you ran in high school."
"Exactly," Jim Nantz replied as the cat made a mad dash for the sidelines.
"Look at that," Romo marveled. "Perfect form. Extension … Look at the change in direction. Does he get both feet in right here at the end, Jim?"
Tony Romo analyzing the cat on the field is peak Thursday Night Football pic.twitter.com/MPhCaHtZQF
— Morgan Bagg (@MorganBagg) October 27, 2017
The Ravens' cat was hardly the first feline to try its paw at professional sports — earlier this year, the St. Louis Cardinals' baseball team came back against the Kansas City Royals when Rally Cat blessed their field. Romo did a better job at the call than KMOX's Mike Shannon, though, who initially identified the four-footed invader as a raccoon. Jeva Lange
Two of President Trump's former campaign aides were locked in a duel with each other to win a massive lobbying contract with a pair of Turkish businessmen — including one with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin — during the lead-up to the election, Reuters reports.
Former CIA Director James Woolsey met with Turkish businessmen Ekim Alptekin and Sezgin Baran Korkmaz eight days before joining the Trump campaign to pitch the pair on a $10 million contract with him and his wife, Nancye Miller, that would have aimed to discredit a Pennsylvania-based cleric who has been a thorn in the side of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Alptekin had separately agreed to a $600,000 contract with Trump adviser (and later, briefly, national security adviser) Michael Flynn to research the cleric, Fethullah Gulen; that contract is now under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Alptekin was found to have business ties in Russia, including ones directly linked to Putin himself, Politico writes, adding that "the revelation of Russian business ties to the man who hired Flynn threatens to complicate the White House's struggle to escape the shadow of the FBI investigation into whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated with Russian agents."
In the September 2016 meeting just before joining the campaign, "Miller said she and Woolsey were in a better position than Flynn to influence decision-makers about Gulen's alleged role in the [failed 2016 Turkish] coup, according to Alptekin and two other people familiar with the discussion," Reuters writes. Among Miller and Woolsey's proposed strategies: a plan to loop in Jeff Sessions — now Trump's attorney general — to author an article about Turkey. Jeva Lange
The chairmen of the House and Senate intelligence committees say they plan to wind down their respective investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election by next February, before campaigning for midterm elections kicks off, and they don't sound convinced they will have reached a verdict on whether President Trump's team colluded with Moscow to win, Politico reports. This leaves Democrats with "a wrenching choice," Politico adds:
The painful choice for Democrats is whether to attempt to forge a fragile compromise with Republicans that depicts what both parties generally agree on: that Russia orchestrated a massive interference campaign to undermine U.S. politics and stoke intense division. That would likely mean abandoning a definitive determination on collusion — or punting to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who's leading a criminal probe of possible crimes connected to the Russian plot. [Politico]
Republicans have that covered, too, Politico reports separately, with several conservatives and Trump allies "setting up a fight over how much the [Mueller] probe is costing taxpayers — and the fact that there's no end in sight." Congress doesn't actually have direct control over Mueller's budget, but they will get spending reports every six months and will likely try to make political hay out of the costs.
Some Republicans on the intelligence committees say they have seen no concrete evidence of Trump-Russia collusion, while Democrats point to compelling evidence of intent to collude and say the investigation isn't complete. "If there’s evidence that there was something there, that will be laid out," said Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) says. "If there's no evidence, how could anybody object to it?" We may find out. Peter Weber
Former New York Republican Rep. Michael Grimm is looking to get back into politics after seven months in prison stemming from a tax fraud felony conviction in 2014. With Stephen Bannon aiming to oust every Republican in Congress with the exception of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Grimm is strategically attempting to draw "a kind of cosmic bond between himself, the president, and his 'real,' 'regular,' and, 'average' supporters," who are located in New York's 11th congressional district including Staten Island and a chunk of southern Brooklyn, New York's Olivia Nuzzi writes.
And if you want to get the president on your side, Grimm has perhaps figured out the way to do it:
In this graf, Michael Grimm effusively praises the size of @realDonaldTrump's hands. Treasure from @Olivianuzzi https://t.co/Ws1XhsFNJz pic.twitter.com/WxicoI5jQw
— Laura Nahmias (@nahmias) October 27, 2017
An internal Republican memo cited by Nuzzi found that Grimm lags behind incumbent Rep. Dan Donovan (R-N.Y.) 32 percent to 48 percent. But "Grimm's immunity from the obvious attacks, combined with Donovan's weak position as the incumbent and alignment with House leadership in opposition to the Trump America First agenda, set the stage for a clear victory in a GOP primary for the true Trump candidate," the memo concludes. Read the full report at New York. Jeva Lange
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), after attending a classified Pentagon briefing Thursday on the Oct. 4 ambush in Niger that left four U.S. soldiers and five Nigerien troops dead, including a translator, said there are still "a hundred questions that need to be answered." Indeed, the public timeline of events is changing, leaving new questions; this summary of what we know is based on reports from The New York Times and CNN:
Oct. 3: Two groups of U.S. troops set off in southwest Niger in the night. One, made up of U.S., French, and Nigerien commandos, was on a covert mission to kill or capture an Islamic State operative; that mission was aborted due to weather. The other reconnaissance group included about eight U.S. Green Berets, three U.S. support soldiers, and 30 Nigerien troops. They were asked to remain in the area to search for information on the ISIS operative.
Oct. 4: In the morning, the second, lightly armed group dropped by the village of Tongo Tongo "to resupply and met with local elders out of courtesy," the Times says. There are differing opinions on whether villagers tipped off the local ISIS-linked militia or tried to warn the U.S-Nigerien group.
Shortly after the expedition left the village, at 11:40 a.m., about 50 militants ambushed them with heavy weapons. The U.S. soldiers immediately informed their commanders they were under attack, but didn't request backup for an hour. An aerial surveillance drone arrived within minutes, and French jets arrived an hour later. Two hours after that, French helicopters from Mali arrived to evacuate the soldiers, but they retrieved only seven Americans. The other four, apparently separated from the group, "were inexplicably left behind, no longer in radio contact, and initially considered missing in action by the Pentagon, a status that officials say raises the possibility they were still alive when the helicopters took off without them," the Times reports. The first team of U.S. commandos later found three of the four slain Americans.
Oct. 6: Nigerien troops found the fourth American, Sgt. La David Johnson, in the evening, reportedly a mile away from the ambush site. "American military officials still cannot explain why it took two more days and an exhaustive search by troops from all three countries" to find Johnson's body, the Times said.
Army Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier Jr., AFRICOM chief of staff, will lead an investigation into the incident, expected to take 30-60 days. Peter Weber