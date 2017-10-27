Astros return home for World Series Game 3 against the Dodgers

The Houston Astros return to Texas on Friday for Game 3 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1, with the Dodgers' Yu Darvish and Astros' Lance McCullers Jr., both right-handers, set to start on the mound.

The Astros have been undefeated at home in the postseason, and McCullers gave up just one run in 10 innings pitched against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. But Darvish, a former division rival of the Astros during his time with the Texas Rangers, is comfortable at Minute Maid Park, with a 2.16 ERA at the field in his six starts there with his former team, The Orange County Register reports.

The game begins at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox. Jeva Lange