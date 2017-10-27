Information brought to Trump Jr. at 2016 meeting had Kremlin ties

Information brought by a Russian lawyer to a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort had been previously discussed with the prosecutor general of Russia, Yuri Chaika, The New York Times reported Friday. The lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, reportedly used points from a memo Chaika's office had given to Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.) and Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.) in April 2016 that allegedly tied two of Clinton's donors to the evasion of millions in Russian taxes.
Veselnitskaya had touted having compromising intelligence on Hillary Clinton — Trump Jr. agreed to setting up the meeting with an email that enthused "I love it" — but Trump's allies were ultimately unimpressed by Veselnitskaya's attempt to portray some of Clinton's campaign donations as "stolen" Russian money.
More notably, though, Russia experts told the Times that it was "inconceivable" that Veselnitskaya "would have bypassed her own government to deliver what are now unmistakably official allegations to an American presidential campaign," saying she must have coordinated with the Kremlin in some way. Read the full report at The New York Times. Jeva Lange
Noise pollution could pose a huge risk to oysters after researchers found that the mollusks can hear frequencies underwater, The New York Times reports.
Researchers exposed 32 Pacific oysters to typical man-made ocean frequencies like turbines, seismic research, oil exploration, and the movement of cargo ships. Each oyster "clammed up" when scientists generated the low frequencies in closed conditions, the study found.
Bivalve mollusks only close their shells under stress. An open shell allows them to receive biological cues, like crashing currents, that could signal proper eating and digesting times. An inability to "hear" other natural events like rainfall due to a closed shell may prevent spawning, said Jean-Charles Massabuau, the author of the study and the research director at the French National Center for Scientific Research.
Research into noise pollution has already demonstrated the negative effects it can have on whales, fish, some marine mammals, and cephalopods like octopi and squid. Now, researchers believe that noise pollution could cause harm to a larger range of marine life. Massabuau told the Times that "noise pollution could affect many more animals than we thought."
Read the full study in the journal PLOS ONE. Elianna Spitzer
Congress has its own set of rules for sexual misconduct, The Washington Post reports. The unique code of conduct stems from a 1955 decision by Congress to enact a multi-step process for sexual harassment complaints that is not used anywhere else in the federal government, the Post explained, nor in most areas of the private sector.
Per Congress' rules, a claimant has 180 days after the alleged incident to file a complaint with the Office of Compliance. This requires the accuser to call the office to obtain a special password to access the complaint form. After filing, the claimant spends one month in counseling and another in a mediation phase. The process is confidential for both the accuser and the accused, and an entire congressional office has been devoted to ensuring that cases are not handled in the courts.
If the mediation reaches a settlement, that money does not come from the office of the accused. Instead, the money flows from a special U.S. Treasury fund. Between 1997 and 2014 the U.S. Treasury fund paid for 235 workplace violation settlements for a sum total of $15.2 million, the Post reports. Those figures do not detail the nature of the violations.
The president and chief executive of the Congressional Management Foundation, Brad Fitch, told the Post: "We have no doubt that sexual harassment is underreported in Congress, just as all workplace infractions are underreported in Congress." Elianna Spitzer
The Houston Astros return to Texas on Friday for Game 3 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1, with the Dodgers' Yu Darvish and Astros' Lance McCullers Jr., both right-handers, set to start on the mound.
The Astros have been undefeated at home in the postseason, and McCullers gave up just one run in 10 innings pitched against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. But Darvish, a former division rival of the Astros during his time with the Texas Rangers, is comfortable at Minute Maid Park, with a 2.16 ERA at the field in his six starts there with his former team, The Orange County Register reports.
The game begins at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox. Jeva Lange
Despite two hurricanes and reductions in infrastructure and consumer spending, the U.S. GDP grew at a rate of 3 percent annually during the third quarter, the Commerce Department said Friday. This is the first time in three years that the GDP has maintained an annual growth rate of at least 3 percent for two consecutive quarters, ABC News reports.
While damage from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma expectedly slowed certain portions of the economy, inventory increases and a smaller trade deficit helped keep the growth rate high. (Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico, had no effect on the percent growth as the island territories are not included in the U.S.'s national accounts, CNBC notes.)
Businesses accumulated inventory at a high rate during the July-September period, giving the GDP growth rate a nearly quarter-percent bump. The rate of exports increased by 2.3 percent while imports dropped by 0.8 percent. That narrowed the trade deficit in the third quarter, adding 0.41 percent to overall GDP growth.
Economists originally forecasted a 2.5 percent growth rate for the period, down from the 3.1 percent GDP growth in the second quarter, Reuters notes. The chair of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen, expressed a similar level of caution last month when she said that the hurricanes might slow economic growth. Elianna Spitzer
Catalonia's parliament voted Friday to "create a Catalan republic as an independent state," marking a major escalation of ongoing tensions between Madrid and the autonomous region that overwhelmingly voted earlier this month for independence, The New York Times reports.
Spanish courts ruled that the Oct. 1 independence vote was illegal according to the national constitution, and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has so far refused to explore conversations about the region's potential secession. On Friday, Rajoy received approval from the national Senate to invoke Article 155 of the Spanish constitution, which allows him to impose direct rule on Catalonia, after Rajoy claimed there was "no alternative," the BBC reports. Jeva Lange
No, really, are you ready for it?
Taylor Swift released the music video for the second single off her upcoming album Reputation on Friday, and it's a doozy. The clip for " ... Ready For It?" follows two versions of Swift — one shrouded in a dark cloak and hood, and one a metamorphosing android — as they face off inside a concrete bunker. Becloaked Swift appears to be bested by her cyborg counterpart in the Joseph Kahn-directed production, which calls back to such robotic films as Blade Runner, Ghost in the Shell, and Ex Machina.
The singer released Reputation's first music video in August, for lead single "Look What You Made Me Do." The album, Swift's sixth, hits shelves Nov. 10. Watch the buzzing new video below. Kimberly Alters
An adorably athletic cat burst onto the Baltimore Ravens' field midgame. Tony Romo's play-by-play was perfect.
When a random cat ran onto M&T Bank Stadium's field in the middle of the Baltimore Ravens' game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, CBS Sports' Tony Romo didn't miss a beat. "So look at this, Jim," Romo analyzed in the most adorable play-by-play of all time. "This is how you ran in high school."
"Exactly," Jim Nantz replied as the cat made a mad dash for the sidelines.
"Look at that," Romo marveled. "Perfect form. Extension … Look at the change in direction. Does he get both feet in right here at the end, Jim?"
Tony Romo analyzing the cat on the field is peak Thursday Night Football pic.twitter.com/MPhCaHtZQF
— Morgan Bagg (@MorganBagg) October 27, 2017
The Ravens' cat was hardly the first feline to try its paw at professional sports — earlier this year, the St. Louis Cardinals' baseball team came back against the Kansas City Royals when Rally Cat blessed their field. Romo did a better job at the call than KMOX's Mike Shannon, though, who initially identified the four-footed invader as a raccoon. Jeva Lange