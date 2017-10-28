White House says Trump sexual harassment accusers are all lying

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a press conference Friday dismissed the testimony of more than a dozen women who during the 2016 election accused President Trump of sexual harassment. "Yeah, we've been clear on that from the beginning, and the president has spoken on it," Sanders said, answering in the affirmative a reporter's question about whether the administration's position is that "all of these women are lying."
The issue was raised because sexual harassment has been in the news thanks to allegations against several prominent men in politics and media, including Harvey Weinstein, Bill O'Reilly, and Trump himself. Watch video of Friday's exchange below.
The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative news website, confirmed Friday it hired Fusion GPS to do research on 2016 candidates, in the process funding the beginning of the project that would eventually lead to the publication of the unverified dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele which claims to show ties between President Trump and the Russian government.
The "had no knowledge of or connection to the Steele dossier, did not pay for the dossier, and never had contact with, knowledge of, or provided payment for any work performed by Christopher Steele," the Beacon said in a statement. "Nor did we have any knowledge of the relationship between Fusion GPS and the Democratic National Committee, [law firm] Perkins Coie, and the Clinton campaign." Representatives of the outlet have offered to testify about their work with Fusion GPS before the House Intelligence Committee.
After the Beacon stopped working with Fusion GPS, funding for the research was provided by a Perkins Coie attorney representing Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee.
U.S. military officials wanted to have an armed drone supporting the team ambushed in Niger earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, but their request was denied by Washington. Unnamed sources told the Journal the rejection came via "a chain of approval that snakes through the Pentagon, State Department and the Nigerien government," and the decision raises "questions about whether those forces had adequate protection against the dangers of their mission."
Meanwhile, an ABC News story also published Friday night offered new details of how the attack played out. The group of American and Nigerien troops who were ambushed were in a convoy of about seven armed and unarmed vehicles when they were attacked by more than 50 ISIS-linked fighters, ABC reports.
The soldiers at one point split up to retrieve an unarmed Land Rover which held three of the four Americans who were killed in the fight. Sgt. La David Johnson, the fourth soldier killed, gave machine gun cover to the troops who turned back for the Land Rover before he was separated from the rest, possibly after falling out of a pick-up truck.
Former President Obama has been selected for jury duty in Cook County, Illinois, the Chicago Tribune reported Friday, and he intends to serve next month. "He made it crystal-clear to me through his representative that he would carry out his public duty as a citizen and resident of this community," said Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans of Obama.
Jurors in Cook County are paid $25 for the first day and $50 per day after that. "Although it's not a place where the public can earn a lot of money, it is highly appreciated," Evans of Obama's possible service. "It's crucial that our society get the benefit of that kind of commitment."
Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have also been called for jury duty since leaving office, though neither was selected to serve. Obama is also likely to be dismissed in voir dire because of the sensationalism his presence would bring to any case.
White nationalists have planned marches in Shelbyville and Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Saturday to protest refugee resettlement in their state, highlighting last month's lethal church shooting in Antioch, Tennessee, by a Sudanese suspect. The "White Lives Matter" events are organized by some of the same groups involved in the rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this year, where an anti-racist demonstrator, Heather Heyer, was killed when a white supremacist rammed his car into a crowd.
A group of 172 Tennessee clergy issued a statement condemning Saturday's marches before they began. "These organizations are founded on the principles of white ethnonationalism," the statement says. "Our faiths call us to build bridges across racial and ethnic divides, not to dig deeper trenches. We stand as neighbors and as people of faith to proclaim that we are stronger as a community of love, faith, and peace."
Counter-protests are expected, and local law enforcement as well as demonstrators on both sides say they hope to avoid violence. "There is a threat level that didn't exist before," mused Brad Griffin, a "White Lives Matter" organizer. "It used to be just us and these peaceful liberals out there yelling at each other." Griffin told The Washington Post he urged Saturday's attendees to leave their guns at home. "Come to the White Lives Matter rallies to make a good impression," he wrote in a blog post promoting the event.
A federal grand jury on Friday approved the first charges in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, CNN and then Reuters reported Friday evening. The indictment has been sealed, so it remains unknown who has been charged or what the charges may be, and Mueller's office declined to offer any comment.
However, commentators have speculated the most likely subject of the indictment is President Trump's former campaign chair, Paul Manafort, whose home was raided in July by investigators tied to the Russia investigation who reportedly told Manafort to expect indictment.
Seemingly supporting that theory is the fact that Manafort's real estate agent testified before the grand jury last week. Manafort was under investigation before Mueller was appointed, and Mueller's team absorbed those probes into Manafort's actions in the election, as well as his real estate and financial dealings, including those in Ukraine, where he worked for a Russia-linked political party.
Mueller has been authorized to examine "any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation," meaning Manafort (or any other subject of the Russia probe) could be indicted for crimes unconnected to Russia.
It was Halloween at the White House on Friday, and President Trump donned his most favorite costume of all: be-suited media hater.
"I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children," Trump declared to a roomful of tiny witches and Batmen and Princess Leias, the assembled children of reporters. He then handed out packets of candy emblazoned with the White House seal — after first checking with miniature Darth Vader, Rey, and masked ballerina that they "have no weight problems, that's the good news, right" — and gathered the costumed kids for a photo.
"So how does the press treat you?" Trump asked the media tots. "I bet you get treated better by the press than anybody in the world."
"Well congratulations, folks," he continued, addressing the adults. "Here, you did a good job," he said, gesturing to the children. Then he pointed to himself: "I wouldn't say you did very well here." Watch below. Kimberly Alters
A Colorado Cub Scout has been kicked out of his den for asking a state senator why she backed a bill that would let domestic violence offenders buy guns. At the time, GOP State Sen. Vicki Marble praised Ames Mayfield, 11, for his "thorough" questioning. But later, the den leader told Mayfield's mother the question was too political, and the boy was no longer welcome. "I don't feel I did anything wrong," Mayfield says.