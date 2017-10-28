Catalan president calls for peaceful resistance, 'without violence, without insults'

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, who with other pro-independence Catalan leaders was deposed by Spain's national government on Friday, called on Saturday for peaceful resistance to Madrid's attempt to impose national rule on the autonomous region.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy obtained permission to invoke Article 155 of the Spanish constitution in response to the Catalan parliament's Friday declaration of independence. Puidgemont urged Catalans to resist Article 155 implementation "without violence, without insults, in an inclusive way, respecting people."
"We will continue to work to build a free country," Puidgemont said, "to ensure we have a society with less injustice, more equality, more solidarity and more fraternity with all the peoples of the world, starting with the peoples of Spain with whom we want to remain connected through respect and mutual recognition." Watch an excerpt of his comments below. Bonnie Kristian
Sacked Catalan President Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) calls for “democratic opposition" to Madrid's takeover of Catalonia. pic.twitter.com/9VAOP6uuOc
— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 28, 2017
Local authorities say at least 10 people were killed and a dozen more wounded by two explosions in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Saturday.
One blast was a car bomb detonated near a hotel "frequented by lawmakers, [military] forces and civilians," and another was a "minibus loaded with explosives which went off" in an intersection near a former parliament building. Militants stormed the hotel after the first bomb went off and are still shooting inside.
Both attacks were promptly claimed by al Shabaab, an al Qaeda-linked extremist group that seeks to overthrow the Somali government. The same group is thought to be responsible for another attack in Mogadishu earlier this month that ultimately left more than 300 dead and another 300 people injured. Bonnie Kristian
Jeff Flake spoke against Trump because he 'couldn't sleep at night having to embrace the president or condoning his behavior'
In a Washington Post interview published Saturday, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) gave some insight into his rationale in criticizing President Trump's character and conduct in a dramatic speech on the Senate floor this week.
"I couldn't sleep at night having to embrace the president or condoning his behavior or being okay with some of his positions," Flake said. "I just couldn't do it — it was never in the cards," he added, acknowledging the damage his decision has done to his political career.
"I knew that when I spoke out at that time that I was out of step with a lot of the Republican primary voters, but I felt that I had to do it," Flake explained. "I had hoped — and I still hope and I'm confident at some point — that the fever will break. But it just became more and more apparent that it certainly wasn't going to break by next year." Flake's speech included an announcement of his retirement from the Senate; primary contest polling already indicated his chances of re-election in 2018 were slim.
Check out the rest of the Post interview here, or read The Week's Scott Lemieux on what Flake should do next. Bonnie Kristian
The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative news website, confirmed Friday it hired Fusion GPS to do research on 2016 candidates, in the process funding the beginning of the project that would eventually lead to the publication of the unverified dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele which claims to show ties between President Trump and the Russian government.
The "had no knowledge of or connection to the Steele dossier, did not pay for the dossier, and never had contact with, knowledge of, or provided payment for any work performed by Christopher Steele," the Beacon said in a statement. "Nor did we have any knowledge of the relationship between Fusion GPS and the Democratic National Committee, [law firm] Perkins Coie, and the Clinton campaign." Representatives of the outlet have offered to testify about their work with Fusion GPS before the House Intelligence Committee.
After the Beacon stopped working with Fusion GPS, funding for the research was provided by a Perkins Coie attorney representing Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Bonnie Kristian
U.S. military officials wanted to have an armed drone supporting the team ambushed in Niger earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, but their request was denied by Washington. Unnamed sources told the Journal the rejection came via "a chain of approval that snakes through the Pentagon, State Department and the Nigerien government," and the decision raises "questions about whether those forces had adequate protection against the dangers of their mission."
Meanwhile, an ABC News story also published Friday night offered new details of how the attack played out. The group of American and Nigerien troops who were ambushed were in a convoy of about seven armed and unarmed vehicles when they were attacked by more than 50 ISIS-linked fighters, ABC reports.
The soldiers at one point split up to retrieve an unarmed Land Rover which held three of the four Americans who were killed in the fight. Sgt. La David Johnson, the fourth soldier killed, gave machine gun cover to the troops who turned back for the Land Rover before he was separated from the rest, possibly after falling out of a pick-up truck. Bonnie Kristian
Former President Obama has been selected for jury duty in Cook County, Illinois, the Chicago Tribune reported Friday, and he intends to serve next month. "He made it crystal-clear to me through his representative that he would carry out his public duty as a citizen and resident of this community," said Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans of Obama.
Jurors in Cook County are paid $25 for the first day and $50 per day after that. "Although it's not a place where the public can earn a lot of money, it is highly appreciated," Evans of Obama's possible service. "It's crucial that our society get the benefit of that kind of commitment."
Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have also been called for jury duty since leaving office, though neither was selected to serve. Obama is also likely to be dismissed in voir dire because of the sensationalism his presence would bring to any case. Bonnie Kristian
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a press conference Friday dismissed the testimony of more than a dozen women who during the 2016 election accused President Trump of sexual harassment. "Yeah, we've been clear on that from the beginning, and the president has spoken on it," Sanders said, answering in the affirmative a reporter's question about whether the administration's position is that "all of these women are lying."
The issue was raised because sexual harassment has been in the news thanks to allegations against several prominent men in politics and media, including Harvey Weinstein, Bill O'Reilly, and Trump himself. Watch video of Friday's exchange below. Bonnie Kristian
Sanders: The official White House position on women who accused Trump of sexual harassment is that all of them are lying. pic.twitter.com/K0gvaqRofD
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 27, 2017
White nationalists have planned marches in Shelbyville and Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Saturday to protest refugee resettlement in their state, highlighting last month's lethal church shooting in Antioch, Tennessee, by a Sudanese suspect. The "White Lives Matter" events are organized by some of the same groups involved in the rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this year, where an anti-racist demonstrator, Heather Heyer, was killed when a white supremacist rammed his car into a crowd.
A group of 172 Tennessee clergy issued a statement condemning Saturday's marches before they began. "These organizations are founded on the principles of white ethnonationalism," the statement says. "Our faiths call us to build bridges across racial and ethnic divides, not to dig deeper trenches. We stand as neighbors and as people of faith to proclaim that we are stronger as a community of love, faith, and peace."
Counter-protests are expected, and local law enforcement as well as demonstrators on both sides say they hope to avoid violence. "There is a threat level that didn't exist before," mused Brad Griffin, a "White Lives Matter" organizer. "It used to be just us and these peaceful liberals out there yelling at each other." Griffin told The Washington Post he urged Saturday's attendees to leave their guns at home. "Come to the White Lives Matter rallies to make a good impression," he wrote in a blog post promoting the event. Bonnie Kristian