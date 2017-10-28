At least 10 dead in 2 explosions in Somalia

Local authorities say at least 10 people were killed and a dozen more wounded by two explosions in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Saturday.

One blast was a car bomb detonated near a hotel "frequented by lawmakers, [military] forces and civilians," and another was a "minibus loaded with explosives which went off" in an intersection near a former parliament building. Militants stormed the hotel after the first bomb went off and are still shooting inside.

Both attacks were promptly claimed by al Shabaab, an al Qaeda-linked extremist group that seeks to overthrow the Somali government. The same group is thought to be responsible for another attack in Mogadishu earlier this month that ultimately left more than 300 dead and another 300 people injured. Bonnie Kristian